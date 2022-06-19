The Life and Miracles of NATO

Luis Britto Garcia

Nato’s bombing campaign in Yugoslavia in 1999 is the reason for the anger from protesters. Photograph: Boris Pejovic/EPA

In a medullar and documented work James A. Lucas shows that since the end of World War II the United States has killed more than 20 million people in 37 victim countries (The U.S. Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations” Since World War II). That genocide has been accomplished, in significant part, through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

At the end of the world conflagration the political borders were confused with the limits of the military occupation of the victorious powers. In vain did the Soviets invoke peace and pacifism in all tones. The aim of the United States and its satellites was to create a military threat that would force its former allies to spend on armaments the funds they could invest in rebuilding a country that bore the brunt of the destructive burden of two world wars. There was no peace: the end of World War II was the outbreak of the Cold War.

Whatever its temperature, war requires armies, and to form them it is preferable that the occupied countries themselves provide the money and the cannon fodder. England dominated India with troops of local sepoys. Under the influence of the United States, 21 American republics signed in Rio de Janeiro, in September 1947, the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), which obliged them to provide each other with military assistance in the event of aggression by an extra-continental power. This model inspired the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Treaty signed in 1949 and the Southeast Asia Treaty (Seato) signed in Manila in 1954. It is the foundation stone of three military alliances that effectively place the armies of Latin America and the Caribbean, Western Europe and Southeast Asia under US control.

Conceived as a threat, NATO has not ceased to become more and more threatening. It began with a dozen members in 1949 and today comprises 30, of which 14 joined after the end of the Cold War, when its supposed purpose – to contain the Soviet Union – had disappeared. During the Cold War it maintained close to half a million troops occupying Europe. For 2019 its moderate expenditures amount to one thousand 36 trillion (one trillion is one million million million: the unit followed by twelve zeros). Let us imagine what a paradise the Old World would be if those resources had been applied to peace, culture and coexistence.

The popular saying goes that when there are two roosters in a henhouse, one of them is playing the role of the hen. Let us ask ourselves what role do armies and national governments play in countries occupied by troops of a foreign confederation. This role of foreign occupation force of the “free world” was changed by an unprecedented event. The Soviet Union, which since 1917 had victoriously resisted the siege of all the empires of the world, succumbed to internal treachery. Pretending to be a socialist, the neo-liberal Boris Yeltsin had himself elected president of Russia by the Legislative Power of the Duma, and decreed free market measures that aroused popular rejection. A protesting crowd gathered in front of the Parliament; mysterious snipers made victims among the demonstrators and the forces of order, and Yeltsin ordered the Army to demolish the Duma with cannon fire, with the parliamentarians inside. Thanks to this democratic procedure, the Soviet Union lost its status as the second world power and ended up dissolving in 1991.

There is no sadder situation than that of a country reduced to booty. Yeltsin’s government initiated an auction at a vile price of the public goods and services created during 74 years by the Soviet workers. From this scramble emerged a new oligarchy not born not from talent, labor or production, but from the larceny of the patrimony of an entire people. A 2018 poll revealed that 66% of Russians deplored the dissolution of the USSR.

As long as the Soviet Union existed, NATO, the menacing NATO, did not undertake a single offensive action. Once it was dissolved, Europe’s emboldened army of occupation became a violent beast ready to impose unipolarity on the rest of the world. In 1990 and 1991 it deployed a “rapid reaction force” in the scenario of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Between 1993 and 1995 he forced the disintegration of Yugoslavia, establishing a “no-fly” zone over it, shooting down its planes, bombing its defenses and occupying the country to be fragmented with 60,000 troops. In 1999 it bombed the martyred nation for 78 days, and in 2001 it occupied Macedonia under the pretext of disarming Albanian militias operating in the area. In the same year, he joined forces with the United States in operations to prevent alleged terrorist attacks in the Mediterranean. In 2003 he took command of troops from 42 countries to control Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where they remained until the Afghans expelled them in 2021. Since 2004 it has been training the repressive forces in Iraq. Since 2009, it has deployed warships in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean and Somalia. By 2011, it created another “no-fly” zone over Libya, embargoed arms imports and launched 9,500 bombing missions to prevent local forces from defending themselves against invading mercenaries, resulting in the assassination of President Muammar Kadafi, the disintegration of the country, the theft of its international reserves and a civil war that is still raging. But its fundamental objective is to incorporate countries on Russia’s border, which place their nuclear missiles within five minutes of Moscow.

In 1990 Gorbachev consented to the reunification of Germany on the promise that “NATO would not expand to the East an inch further”. Since then, 14 Eastern European countries have joined him and are already flooding Ukraine, on the border of the Russian Federation, with weapons and advisors.

As Che Guevara used to say: “Imperialism should never be believed not at all”.