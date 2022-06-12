The Empire Strikes Back: Imperialism’s Global War on Multipolarity

This webinar on Saturday 11 June (11am US Eastern, 8am US Pacific, 4pm Britain, 11pm China) addresses the latest developments in international politics, particularly around NATO, AUKUS, the war in Ukraine, and the increasing militarization of the US-led New Cold War.

Topics include:

* NATO, AUKUS and the military infrastructure of the New Cold War

* The evolving China-Russia relationship and the West’s response

* The Biden administration’s undermining of the One China Principle

* Solomon Islands and the West’s plan for hegemony in the Pacific

* NATO’s plan for Ukraine and how this impacts China

* Prospects for sovereign development in the Global South

Speakers:

* Victor Gao (Vice President, Center for China and Globalization)

* Ben Norton (Editor, Multipolarista)

* Li Jingjing (Reporter, CGTN)

* Jenny Clegg (Author, ‘China’s Global Strategy: Toward a Multipolar World’)

* Danny Haiphong (Author, ‘American Exceptionalism and American Innocence’)

* Chris Matlhako (SACP Second Deputy General Secretary)

* Mustafa Hyder Sayed (Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute)

* Professor Ding Yifan (Senior Fellow, Taihe Institute, China)

* Ju-Hyun Park (Writer and organizer, Nodutdol for Korean Community Development)

* Rob Kajiwara (President, Peace For Okinawa Coalition)

* Sara Flounders (United National Antiwar Coalition, International Action Center)

* Yury Tavrovsky (Chairman, Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development)

* Radhika Desai (Convener, International Manifesto Group)