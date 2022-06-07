What Will Russia’s Response to Joe Biden’s War Plans Be?

Phil Butler

Russia’s former president and prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev has called the NATO alliance’s policies in the Ukraine situation a “proxy war” on Russians. With the United States sending untolled billions, and piles of high-tech weapons to the Kyiv regime, Medvedev also said the alliance wants “to deal a serious defeat to our country and limit its economic development and political influence in the world.”

The big question on everyone’s mind now is, “What will Russia do in response?”

Interestingly, perhaps fortuitously, the answer to this question is “nothing different.” Mr. Medvedev said recently on his Telegram channel, referring to the financial proxy war, “It won’t work. The printing press by which America is constantly increasing its already inflated government debt will break faster.”

I am not alone in believing that he is right, because a majority of the American people are simply fed up with Biden’s policies overall.

In America these days, a citizen becomes a criminal for noticing the criminal or insane acts of the current Washington regime. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson framed recently how the Biden administration and its liberal elite backers shift blame for things like America’s opioid crisis, gas prices, and baby formula shortages. The rationale has become the real. Putin is to blame for everything, up to and including the fact Joe Biden cannot walk, speak, and/or chew gum at the same time. Joe Biden is only a symptom of a far more dangerous and widespread chronic ailment, however.

As Carlson suggests in this segment, no president can outrun the effects of inflation. This does not mean, however, that the liberal world order won’t try. Take Bloomberg’s decree that “America needs higher, longer-lasting inflation.” This statement seems idiotic, but in reality it’s a kind of Freudian slip.

The people who benefit from all the debt Biden is creating, they really do want Americans to pay with every drop of blood they have. The institutional debt holders soak up trillions in interest for things like unwinnable proxy wars and Congressionally funded CIA programs in places like Ukraine. With the price of corn up over 38% from the previous year, Washington is funding fascism and a war on Russia in Ukraine.

Fertilizer to grow food costs 61% more than a year ago. The list goes on, and on, but the most telling thing about all this is our leaders ignoring us.

A recent Pew Research poll tells us the Washington leaders could care less about what concerns Americans. With all the western media and US State Department buzz about Ukraine and the new superhero of Hollywood, President Volodymyr Zelensky, you’d expect the average American polled to list “war with Russia” as a top priority, right? Guess what? The research revealed that inflation is the top concern of Americans, followed by affordable health care, violent crime, gun violence, the federal budget deficit, and climate change.

Ukraine’s need for more bullets, bombs, and well-funded BioLabs (it had to be said) was not even in the top 10 of important concerns. The Biden administration now operates on the level of criminal negligence. The President of the United States is funneling billions of much needed US taxpayer funds to the most corrupt government in all of Europe.

My country’s overall debt has skyrocketed to a level 43% higher than it was when Joe Biden took office. America is printing money at a rate that cannot be sustained, and in Washington they blame Vladimir Putin for the negative consequences of their lunacy! Fox’s Carlson frames all this well, but he is not alone. Even CNN says Biden is full of crap where his fiscal policies are concerned. FactCheck.org chimed in, as well when President Biden tried to sidestep his lackluster performance. Short story being, of course, the US president is a liar.

The liberal order, and especially its foot soldiers in the American Democratic Party, pin all the problems America faces fiscally on the so-called “Putin war in Ukraine.” Interestingly, or I should say alarmingly, hardly anyone is associating this Ukraine conflict properly. Sure, Brent oil prices are up in part due to disruptions and Russia’s role as a leading producer. But, what almost all these analysts fail to highlight is the fact it was the Joe Biden led coalition that forced Putin’s hand. When all is said and done, NATO’s, the EU’s, and America’s overall strategic planning and mission are the root cause of all of this. Once again, I am not the only one saying this.

Now, even the New York Times has been forced to admit Joe Biden has engaged America not in a proxy war, but in an authentic war on Russia.

The lead to that article reads, “Leaks by US officials suggest we are no longer in an indirect war with Russia but rather are edging toward a direct one.” Foreign Policy Magazine, which is usually at the top of the Russophobic, Putin hater list, offered this back in April:

“In a dramatic series of shifts this week, US President Joe Biden and his NATO allies have escalated their policy of helping to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression into a policy of undermining the power and influence of Russia itself. In so doing, some observers fear, they are leaving Russian President Vladimir Putin little choice but to surrender or double down militarily, raising the possibility of widening his war beyond Ukraine.”

This was from the award winning analyst and journalist Michael Hirsh, who wrote, “At War with Ourselves: Why America Is Squandering Its Chance to Build a Better World.” Ironic, isn’t it? How that better world seems more distant than ever now.

Our leaders are, as they say, “off the reservation.” They’ve secured the public trust, only to drive us into bankruptcy and cataclysmic war. As an American born in the 1950s, it’s like I’ve been witnessing one of those high school pep rally bonfires, only now we’re staked out in the fire, and the school principal is throwing gas on the flames. The lunatic asylum, the swamp Donald Trump swore he’d drain, seems to have opened the drug cabinet. They cannot even hear us anymore. They don’t care. Lunacy is all that matters.

A final note for the Russians, on that Russia response question. “Don’t worry Vladimir. Just keep denazifying Ukraine, America is self destructing on her own.”