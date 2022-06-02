Ukrainian Ombudsman Fired for Dozens of Fake Reports about Rape and the Russian Military 

Drago Bosnic

Propaganda has been an integral part of conflict since the dawn of civilization. It is expected that each side will always try to boost its image and raise morale, while trying to portray the enemy as the source of all evil. However, propaganda tends to not just only be ineffective when unchecked, but it can also backfire in ways which harm the side promoting it.

This is precisely what happened to Lyudmila Denisova, (now former) Ukrainian Ombudsman for Human Rights. Denisova has been fired for spreading disturbing reports about perverted sex crimes against children, allegedly committed by Russian soldiers. So, why would the former ombudsman get fired for reporting on “evil Russian war crimes”? Well, because the reports were entirely fabricated, based on nothing but Denisova’s twisted imagination and malicious desire to portray Russia as the virtual Mordor of our time.

The former official was fired by Ukraine’s Supreme Council after the Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) voted for her dismissal, with 234 deputies voting in favor. Lyudmila Denisova’s failure to address her actual tasks of establishing humanitarian corridors and ensuring fair treatment of POWs in favor of fabricating baseless child rape allegations against Russian forces also led to her dismissal, Ukrainian MP Pavlo Frolov stated. Frolov further added that, since the start of the conflict, the former ombudsman had spent a lot of time abroad, not on business, but fabricating reports, with the media then lapping up her false claims that Vladimir Putin ordered Russian soldiers to deliberately commit atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, women and children in particular.

For nearly three months, the most prominent media in the political West have been publishing an avalanche of stories which focused on the supposed mass rape Russian soldiers committed against Ukrainian civilians. Once respected media outlets, such as Time magazine, actively report on these fabrications. One such news story titled “Ukrainians Are Speaking Up About Rape as a War Crime to Ensure the World Holds Russia Accountable“, alleged that “25 teenage girls were kept in a basement in Bucha and gang-raped; nine of them are now pregnant. Elderly women spoke on camera about being raped by Russian soldiers. The bodies of children were found naked with their hands tied behind their backs, their genitals mutilated. Those victims included both girls and boys, and Ukrainian men and boys have been sexually assaulted in other incidents. A group of Ukrainian women POWs had their heads shaved in Russian captivity, where they were also stripped naked and forced to squat.”

The report further states that “images of the dumped naked bodies of women and children, as well as the bloodied thighs of dead men with their hands tied behind their backs, are indelible.” One problem, there were no images. They were never published anywhere, because there were none. The only one who saw such disturbing images was the former ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova, although they were only in her mind. Russian officials immediately denied the reports, but their claims were simply dismissed by the propaganda machine, which was busy expressing “outrage, disgust and condemnation” in incessant repeat coverage of the fabrications on CNN and other state-run news networks in the US.

Lyudmila Denisova was most often instrumental in feeding Western mainstream media the shocking rape narrative. According to a Newsweek report published in April, in a Facebook post, the former ombudsman alleged that “an 11-year-old boy was raped by Russians in front of his mother who was tied to a chair and forced to watch as it happened in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.” Other similar reports with neurotic titles about raping toddlers and even babies have become a regular occurrence in the political West’s mainstream media. Articles titled “Russian forces rape minors in Ukraine, as they eat stray dogs which ate Russian corpses” seem to be the pinnacle of journalism in the political West.

This has been the time-tested pattern in numerous US and NATO-sponsored wars, whether in Yugoslavia, Syria, Libya or elsewhere. The propaganda machine of the political West would make claims which would never stop increasing in sensationalism, all in order to put more pressure on the side which was not aligned with the US and NATO. No concrete evidence is necessary, as the political West believes its media dominance is more than enough. Such false narratives were particularly effective in demonizing Serbs during the US and NATO dismantlement of former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. The same was used against numerous Arab countries, where legitimate governments were accused of unsubstantiated atrocities, which were then used as an excuse to bomb or invade those countries.

