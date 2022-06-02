Interview with Dr. Gerald Horne on Mass Shootings at Home and Imperial Violence Abroad

Historian and author Dr. Gerald Horne speaks live with The Grayzone’s Aaron Mate and Max Blumenthal, addressing the political and historical context behind the recent wave of mass shootings in the US, new revelations of the imperial plunder of Haiti, and Washington’s declining fortunes on the world stage.

Max Blumenthal’s impromptu reaction to a wave of mass shootings, addressing the bloodshed against the backdrop of US empire and the country’s history of political assassinations.