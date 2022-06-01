US to Send “Game-Changer” HIMARS to Ukraine

The US has announced that it will send the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) to Ukraine. The system is touted as the next “game changer,” yet upon closer examination the proposition appears highly unpractical and a microcosm of how Ukraine has been used to enrich US corporations and menace US adversaries.

References:

Guardian – Himars: what are the advanced rockets US is sending Ukraine?: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202…

US Army – Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember: https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jo…

CSIS Missile Defense Project – Russian Air and Missile Defense: https://missilethreat.csis.org/system…

The Times – Russia takes battle into space and targets GPS in Ukraine: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ru…

The Times – Russian GPS jamming in Ukraine pushes Britain to seek alternatives: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ru…

Defense News – US Army signs deal to backfill Stingers sent to Ukraine: https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022…

Bloomberg – Biden Defense Pick to Get Up to $1.7 Million From Raytheon Role: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl…

– Russian advances continue – roads out of Severodonetsk-Lysychansk cauldron under Russian artillery fire;

– Ukraine launches anemic “counter offensives” as political distractions from strategic catastrophe unfolding for them in the Donbas;

– Ukraine, Western media float notion of Ukrainian retreat in Donbas;

– Western media beginning to cover full scale of Ukraine’s continued defeat;

– Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) may still be sent, just not with long-range missiles;

– US MLRS have steep logistical needs, large physical footprint that will make them cumbersome, easy to spot and destroy;

– Other “wonder weapons” are being cleared off the battlefield in a similar manner, including most recently Italian FH70 howitzers;

– Javelin and Stingers will take years to replace;

– Nothing short of a direct NATO intervention will reverse course for Ukraine; References: Reuters

– Georgia started war with Russia: EU-backed report: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ge… Washington Post

– Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…

Reuters – Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/…

Washington Post – Ukrainian volunteer fighters in the east feel abandoned: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…

Alex Christoforou (The Duran) – WaPo finally tells the truth. Boris wants EU+ with Elensky & Baltic States. Night Update: https://youtu.be/Eu49wLO0tGE

The Dreizin Report – How about those HIMARS?: https://rumble.com/v16looj-how-about-…

Reuters – U.S. will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia, says Biden: https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/…

Global Security – FM 6-60 (MLRS organizational structure): https://www.globalsecurity.org/milita…

South Front – IN VIDEO: RUSSIAN ARTILLERY FIRE DESTROY ITALIAN FH70 HOWITZERS IN DONBASS: https://southfront.org/in-video-russi…

Newsweek – Russians Reportedly Wipe Out Howitzers Sent From U.S. to Ukraine in Latest Strikes: https://www.newsweek.com/russians-rep…

CSIS – Will the United States Run Out of Javelins Before Russia Runs Out of Tanks?: https://www.csis.org/analysis/will-un…

Defense News – US Army signs deal to backfill Stingers sent to Ukraine: https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022…