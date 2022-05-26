Is a Preemptive Nuclear Attack Possible in Cold War 2.0?

Germán Gorraiz López

The former White House National Security Advisor under President Jimmy Carter and author of The Grand Chessboard: America and the Rest of the World (1997), considered the White House geostrategic bible as well as the bedside book of successive generations of geostrategists and political scientists, is said to have recorded the beginning of the decline of the American Empire, stating that “it is true that our dominant position in international politics is not the same as it was 20 years ago, because since 1991 the United States, in its status as a world power, has not won a single war.”

Therefore, he added that in his opinion “the time has come for the United States to understand that the contemporary world is much more complicated and more anarchic than the last years after the cold war, with which the accentuation of our values as well as the conviction in our exceptionalism and universalism, are at least premature from the historical point of view.

Continuing his thesis on the decline of the United States, in a speech to a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) Carter’s former adviser warned that “American dominance is no longer possible because of an acceleration of social change driven by instant communication that has brought about a global political awakening of the masses and is proving detrimental to external domination such as that which prevailed in the era of colonialism and imperialism. Similarly, in an article published in the magazine Foreign Affair (1970), he sets out his vision of the “New World Order” stating that “a new and bolder vision is needed with the creation of a community of developed countries that can try to effectively solve the great problems of humanity”, This was the outline of a theory that he would expound in his book The Technetronic Revolution (1971), in which he explained that “the era of the rebalancing of power has arrived with a power that must pass into the hands of a new world political order based on a trilateral economic link between Japan, Europe and the United States. It is a doctrine that would involve the subjugation of Russia and China and would include the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike by the United States using Trident II missiles against vital Russian and Chinese targets in the event of a declared World War III.

Is a pre-emptive nuclear strike possible in Cold War 2.0? The Ukrainian conflict would have staged the return of the Cold War between Russia and the United States (Cold War 2.0), the reactivation of the nuclear race and a possible replay of the missile crisis with Kaliningrad as its epicenter. Thus, Nato would have chosen to increase the resources allocated to military development in addition to informing about its plans for collaboration in this field with countries such as Ukraine, the Baltic States, Georgia, Moldova and Poland after the Ukrainian crisis. NATO would have increased its military presence by stationing four battalions in the Baltic States and Poland, as well as 20 F-16 aircraft, with which the total contingent of its troops in Europe would exceed 75,000 members. This meant, in practice, a violation of the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997, by which NATO excluded “the permanent stationing of a substantial additional contingent of combat troops in Eastern Europe” and a return to the doctrine of containment, the basis of which was set out by George F. Kennan in his essay The Sources of the Cold War. Kennan in his essay The Sources of Soviet Behavior published in Foreign Affairs in 1947, whose main ideas are summarized in the following quote: “Soviet power is impervious to the logic of reason but very sensitive to the logic of force.

In this context, the possible integration of Sweden and Finland into the military structures of NATO and the increase of military forces with four new battalions deployed on the European border with Russia. In the event that Sweden and Finland join NATO, this would close the access of the above-mentioned Soviet enclave to the Baltic Sea. Russia would install in Kaliningrad Iskander-M missiles equipped with multi-purpose warheads and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles with which, in the words of political scientist Vladimir Abramov, “Kaliningrad province will once again play the role of a gun in the temple of Europe as it was two decades ago. The repetition of the missile crisis cannot be excluded.

On the other hand, we have seen surprising statements by former British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, reported by The Telegraph, where he said that “London could host American nuclear missiles on British soil amid tensions with Russia.” This could be understood as a return to an arms race like the one maintained during the Cold War with the USSR (revival of the project of partnership between the United States and Europe to equip the United Kingdom with Polaris missiles in July 1962). Thus, according to The Guardian, Johnson intends to expand his nuclear arsenal from the current 180 warheads to 260, which would imply breaking the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Meanwhile, the strategic agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States known as AUKUS would symbolize a shift in the global geopolitical cartography by shifting the Atlantic scenario to the Indo-Pacific to make it the epicenter of the geopolitical impetus between the United States and China with the aim of establishing an arc of nuclear crisis around China that would cover from Indian Kashmir to Japan, passing through South Korea and the Philippines, to form the arc with New Zealand and Australia in order to dissuade China in its plan of domination in the China Sea, to achieve its subsequent subjugation. Thus, the United States is said to have planned a nuclear program lasting thirty years and costing 1 billion dollars, which would include a new hypersonic missile as well as a system designed to detect cruise missiles in American territory (JLENS), a nuclear attack not being excluded by the preventive use by the United States of Trident II missiles against vital Chinese targets in the event of an attempted occupation of Taiwan.

Germán Gorraiz López, political analyst