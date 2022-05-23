The Cracking of the Dabaiba Front in Tripoli Places Libya at Risk of War

Habib Lassoued



Appeasing militias and distributing illusions of welfare is Dabaiba’s recipe for staying in power.

The failed attempt by the Prime Minister of the Government of Stability, Fathi Bashagha, to enter the capital revealed the extent of the rift suffered by western Libya in general and the armed groups present in Tripoli in particular, which raises fears of a return to fighting in the capital, after two years of relative calm.

The Libyans will face many political and security challenges during the next stage, and the outgoing prime minister, Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, will push into a crisis that may be unprecedented in the ten lean years that the country experienced after it entered the stage of power struggle and competition for the spoils.

Dabaiba, who has become a symbol of the alliance of warlords, symbols of corruption, the hard-line wing of political Islam and isolationist regional leaders, is the same one who aspires to remain in power indefinitely, and who does not hide his desire to turn Libya into a hostage to his familial and factional system after he discovered that there are A mechanism available to achieve this desire is wealth by distributing illusions of well-being to the people at home, and huge contracts to global companies that influence in determining the policies of the countries to which they belong.

In an attempt to cover this up, it is claimed to insist on organizing the elections as soon as possible in line with the scandalous deception practiced by the veteran American diplomat, Stephanie Williams, from her position as political advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, charged with deliberate oversight of overseeing the Libyan file for the benefit of her original administration in Washington at the expense of Its emergency functional management in New York.

Rely on alliances

Dabaiba faced the parliament’s decision to withdraw confidence from him and assign Fathi Bashagha as prime minister of a new government to ignore and indifference. He relied on the map of relations and interests at home and abroad to install himself as a unique ruler over the capital in the absence of any practical role for the Presidential Council, and he knew from his background as a businessman how to hold the strings of the financial game And the economy through his announced alliance with the governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer, and the head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, with his control over the military establishment in the western region through his management of the defense portfolio, which he managed to seize since the announcement of the formation of his government in March 2021, as if he was preparing himself To rebel against his previous pledges, especially those announced before the Forum for Political Dialogue in Geneva and then before a session of parliament granting him confidence in the city of Sirte.

Bashagha effectively controls the reins of power in Cyrenaica and Fezzan and in part of the central region, including its temporary capital, Sirte, which is under the influence of the National Army

Dabaiba relied on two basic ideas: the first is to satisfy the warlords’ and militia leaders’ hunger for money and influence, and to enter into alliances with them for mutual empowerment, in contravention of his previous pledges that his government would be a government of national unity and that its goal would be to achieve national reconciliation, but none of that has been achieved. Its main goal is to focus on the idea of ​​partition and revenge from the eastern region, the army leadership and the House of Representatives, and manipulation of some of the symbols of the former regime, and to allow this to perpetuate its alliance that came out from under the shadow government table in Istanbul, to announce itself in Tripoli, with extremist groups and militias affiliated with Al-Sadiq Al-Ghariani. The Mufti, who represents an epitome of the nature of the division taking place in the country, incites some Libyans against others, rejoices in the killing of some at the hands of others, declares the majority to be infidels to serve the agenda of the minority, and plays the fatwa game to serve his political convictions at the expense of religion.