Russian Ops in Ukraine: Ukraine Losing M777 Howitzers, Continues Losing Ground in Donbas

Update for Russian military operations in Ukraine for May 21, 2022:

1. Ukrainian militants in the Azovstal steel works have unconditionally surrendered numbering between hundreds (current Red Cross count) to thousands according to Russian sources;

2. Mariupol has been secured by Russia since mid to late-April – Ukraine finally admits however that its “combat operations” have fully ended;

3. Russia continues to make progress in the Donbas region – Ukrainian forces are being encircled in Severodonestsk and Lysychansk – the salient around Papasnya is expanding both west and north as part of this major encirclement;

4. Pentagon admits Russia still poses the majority of its combat power – possess a “numerical advantage” over Ukraine – and is making “slow, uneven” progress, but progress nonetheless;

5. Kharkov “offensive” has either stalled or is in the process of being rolled back;

6. US M777 howitzers have been found, tracked, targeted, and destroyed by Russian forces;

7. Additional attempts to send heavy weapons will face similar technical, tactical, strategic, and manpower challenges;

