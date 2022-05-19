Vladimir Odintsov

Despite the lessons of World War II, unfortunately the author has to say that the events of the last eight years in and around Ukraine have demonstrated not only the vitality of Nazism, but also the desire of a number of Western leaders to revive it across the board.

Since early 1930s, Western ruling circles were investing huge sums to finance Hitler’s regime. It is a well known fact that in 1932 Bank of England Governor Montague Norman and the Dulles brothers held a secret meeting with Adolf Hitler, which resulted in a decision to finance the NSDAP and lend to the German Reichsbank. Even after the outbreak of World War II, American business continued to operate in Germany and assist the Third Reich, not only in supplying fuel and lubricants via Spain.

Britain and France, with the moral support of the United States, allowed Germany, Poland and Hungary to divide Czechoslovakia in 1938 under the Munich Agreement. In the meantime, Western leaders did not hide their hope that the next victim of territorial partition would be the Soviet Union. However, they miscalculated. It was the Soviet people who defeated Nazism, dealing a decisive blow to Hitler’s armies not only on Soviet territory, but also liberating Europe.

Many dynastic German companies notoriously owe their position to their sympathies for the Nazis and even their willful participation in Nazi evil, American Thinker reports. The publication investigated the story of five major industrialists who financed Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, were implicated in horrific crimes and received billions from their bloody investments. Since 1947, after the outbreak of the Cold War, President Harry Truman’s priorities have shifted from punishing Germany to ensuring its economic recovery. While Nazi industrialists were purging their archives, the US organized a series of pardons in 1950-1951. The Korean War was going on, so America needed Germany and its industry.

A popular subreddit recently discussed the secret Operation Paperclip, in which US intelligence services moved scientists from Nazi Germany to work in the US after World War II to ensure that technology and advanced military designs did not fall into the hands of the Soviet Union. This discussion also showed concern among residents of the US and other countries about the resurgence of Nazism and support for Moscow’s efforts to denazify Ukraine.

Realizing that the USSR’s victory over fascism after World War II became an important ideology uniting progressive forces all over the world around Moscow, the United States, together with Britain and a number of their other Western “allies,” actively began to rewrite history, erasing Russia’s role in the victory over fascism from the memory of the younger Western generation by all means. Particular emphasis was placed on consigning to oblivion the heroism of Soviet soldiers and commanders during World War II and demolishing the monuments erected to them in various European countries.

As a result, Washington, through its established system of interference in the internal affairs of Western states, has trained and brought to power in many European states its proxies, bred on a US-friendly perception of international events with an active Russophobic stance. Given that it is women politicians who are most often and strongly influenced by external factors of persuasion rather than their own reason and experience, the promotion of senior women politicians to European decision-making circles has been a particular focus of Washington. As a result, such “politicians” have become the engine of Russophobia in Europe, especially in the Baltic States, Poland and a number of other Eastern European countries, Germany and EU governing structures.

In the last century, Poland was called the “hyena of Europe.” And not just by anyone, but by Winston Churchill himself, who could hardly be accused of being pro-Soviet or pro-Russian about anything. Therefore, a series of incidents in this country with the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers, as well as the latest incident on May 9 during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, when Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev was sprayed with red paint, only proved that Churchill’s nickname for Poland was rightly earned.

A report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung also attests to the growing number of adherents of Nazism in the West, against the background of the blatant encouragement of such a trend by the current governing circles in Europe. According to it, in the past three years, 327 officers linked to right-wing ideology, so-called “citizens of the Reich,” have been detected among German security officials alone. The existence of an interregional extremist network could not be established, but the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution drew attention to the fact that the officers, who were found to be right-wing radicals, had numerous links with various extremists, relevant parties, as well as organizations linked to hooligan subculture and martial arts. Over a three-year period, 860 cases were handled, the German publication continues. Intelligence services were required in 38% of cases.

In addition, the German government has information that the neo-Nazi partyThird Way sent material aid to “warring nationalists in Ukraine” in March, according to a response to an enquiry by the Leftist faction in the Bundestag.

For too long has the “civilized West” ignored the tragedy of the people of Donbas, who suffered eight years of regular attacks and outright genocide at the hands of nationalist neo-fascist Ukrainian battalions. Europe and the US have blatantly turned a blind eye to the suffering of ordinary people, supporting criminals who aimed to exterminate the Russians. When Russia, through its representatives, tried to draw international attention to the criminal revival of Nazism, the West restricted the dissemination of such information as much as possible. And an incident on the British channel Sky News on May 10, when its host abruptly cut short a live conversation with Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, after he showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posting on Instagram (an extremist social network banned in Russia) a photo of a Ukrainian soldier with an SS division emblem on it, was indicative in this regard. Polyanskiy responded by saying that Britain’s actions in “forgetting everything we fought for” were “an absolute disaster and a disgrace.”

But now Russia has once again demonstrated to the world that Nazism is a destructive and dangerous ideology, followed only by sadists and thugs. This is documented by correspondence from local and a number of foreign journalists on the results of Ukraine’s special denazification operation. These results clearly show that the said special operation is important not only for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk or for Ukrainians and Russians, but for the whole world. Today, despite US sanctions and information restrictions implosed on Russia and its allies, more and more countries and social movements are coming to realize this, refusing to follow the criminal policies of Washington and its Western allies and expressing their support for Moscow.