Russian Ops in Ukraine: Advances in Donbas, Ukraine Surrenders at Azovstal

1. Russia continues to make slow and steady progress in Donbas, the primary area of Russia’s focus;

2. Additional Russian salients and encirclements take shape within the much largers Izyum, Lyman, Severodonetsk, Papasnya cauldron area;

3. Ukrainian “offensive” northeast of Kharkov appears to have been a costly photo-op and little more;

4. Ukrainian militants hiding in the Azovstal industrial complex begin to surrender dealing a mostly political blow to Ukraine;

5. Ukrainian militants had long since been out of the fight (since mid to late-April);

6. Pentagon claims most M777 howitzers are already on the front in Kharkov and Donbas;

7. US M777s have yet to make any discernible difference on the battlefield;

8. Pentagon admits Russia still has the majority of its combat power prepared against Ukraine available to it;

