Sweden & Finland Joining NATO: A Few Quick Points

You know this isn’t a sovereign choice made by informed people because joining NATO does not serve their own best interests, it is at the expense of those interests.

I see some people citing public opinion polls in Sweden/Finland. This “opinion” reflects corporate media talking points produced by the very interests who, failing to convince the public to adopt their agenda through lies and disinformation, would topple their respective governments for not joining NATO.

You cannot have democracy if you do not have sovereignty. You cannot have sovereignty if you are a victim of massive foreign interference. Sweden and Finland have neither true democracy nor real sovereignty in making this choice.