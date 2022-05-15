Chad: The Population Mobilizes Against Françafrique

Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov

As expected, the processes of rejection of Western policy are growing stronger in the countries of the African continent. Even in the states on which the Western establishment continues to rely.

The Elysée and the Quai d’Orsay are realizing that the dynamics in many parts of Africa, which they had hoped to slow down, are instead increasing in intensity. The recent mobilization in Chad only confirms this, with openly hostile calls from the population against Paris and its interests.

Indeed, all the campaigns that the neo-colonial Franco-African system has tried to carry out – and continues to do so – by seeking to destabilize the states that today inspire many others, notably the Central African Republic and Mali – do not seem to be bringing the expected results.

Attempts to seduce a part of African youth or recent reports of actions aimed at bribing African bloggers only exacerbate the will to resist these Western neo-colonial practices on the part of a large part of pan-African civil society.

But that is not all. There are now more and more attempts to try to ride the pan-Africanist wave, including anti-Francafrican sentiments, on the part of Paris’ main ally (or suzerain), Washington. Thus, some African influencers are being used to try to join the sovereignist discourse in a pan-African framework, taking up some of the hostile rhetoric against the hexagonal regime, but at the same time trying to denigrate the partnership with Russia or China, while promoting US interests.

What is striking, and beyond the aspect specific to Anglo-Saxons who do not hesitate to stab their own alleged allies in the back, is that this strategy does not bring reassuring results for its instigators, as does that of Paris. Washington may want to distance itself from the hexagonal failures in this scheme – few people in Africa trust it.

All this confirms that the current rejection of the Françafrique system goes far beyond the framework of hostile feelings towards the hexagonal regime, but extends much more widely to the whole of the West, or at least more particularly to the Western establishment, both political and media. And this despite the great means at its disposal – from propagandist media, both French and English, to funding via Soros & Co. networks.

To return to Chad, the particular challenge for Paris and more generally the Atlanticist establishment, is that this country is precisely one of the African states on which the hexagonal regime relied the most, along with the Ivory Coast and Niger, to try to minimize the losses following the setbacks suffered in CAR and Mali.

It is also necessary to realize that in the case of Chad, the Western elite will do its utmost to prevent the realization of the aspirations of the country’s civil society. Including with means of repression, widely available due to a hexagonal military presence on the spot.

However, the process of pan-Africanist and pro-multipolar resistance is already largely underway. And based on this – it will be extremely difficult from now on for the Western neo-colonial forces and their local auxiliaries to be able to silence the voice of millions of Africans who wish to take their destiny completely in hand. And at the same time to remind them, once again, that what has allowed the prosperity, for a long time, of the Western space – it is the resources of the non-Western world, and not the alleged opposite.

Yes, the fall will be very hard for the West. Its extreme arrogance, as well as its total inability to adapt to the recent rules of multipolarity, not to mention the innumerable crimes and plunders committed, are among the main reasons. Today, we must assume.