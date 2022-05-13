Post WWII the USSR Denazified While the West Absorbed the Nazis



Alba Granada North Africa Editorial Comment: What is important to remember about the article is that it confirms the various allegations of journalists and researchers about the recycling of fascist-nazis, franquists, salazarists, petainists, Ustascia, etc. in the apparatuses of the European governments that emerged after the end of the 2nd imperialist war. They were introduced into bureaucratic systems and continued to exert great influence under the guidance of the United States, against the USSR and the European communist parties. Today, many facts are explained, criminal attacks, the strategy of tension, coup attempts, the war in Ukraine, and the almost absolute control of the press (written, spoken, television, internet). An example: Of the 180 war criminals of Italian fascism, only one has been judged as such, in exchange for the 90 military bases that the USA owns and uses on this territory with 200 atomic devices ready for use. But the fascist conception with its public administration has remained intact, as well as the chauvinistic conceptions of a large part of its population, which constitute a vision of the world present and active in daily behavior.

In the context of current events in Ukraine, the notion of denazification, which first appeared after the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition in World War II, takes on great importance. It was not enough to defeat Hitler; Germany had to be taught to live without Nazi ideology. The USSR, on the one hand, and the United States, the United Kingdom and France, on the other, pursued the denazification of German society in different ways. Let us discuss the approaches of the socialist and capitalist blocs to achieve the goal of eliminating the ideas of the Third Reich.

Legal basis

The legal basis for the denazification and demilitarization of Germany at the end of World War II had been established during the hostilities. Thus, on April 28, 1942, Vyacheslav Molotov, People’s Commissar for Foreign Affairs of the USSR, addressed a note to foreign ambassadors “On the horrible atrocities, outrages and violence of the Nazi invaders in the occupied Soviet regions and the responsibility of the German government and commanders for these crimes. The document stated that Nazi Germany’s responsibility was “precisely and documentedly established.”

Shortly thereafter, the Extraordinary State Commission for the Establishment and Investigation of the Crimes of the German Nazi Invaders was created. Similar commissions appeared in the various republics and regions of the union – from 1943, the USSR organized trials of German officers and Nazi collaborators in Krasnodar, Kharkov, Bryansk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Riga and other regions.

At a conference in Moscow of the foreign ministers of the USSR, the United States and Great Britain in October 1943, a declaration of responsibility for Hitler’s atrocities was adopted. According to the document, criminals were divided into two categories: military personnel and members of the NSDAP (Hitler’s National Socialist Party) who had committed crimes in the occupied countries were to be tried and punished according to the laws of the occupied states, and Germans whose crimes were “not linked to a specific geographical location” were to be tried by an international tribunal.

Between November 20, 1945 and October 1, 1946, the Nuremberg Tribunals were held in Germany, led by the International Military Tribunal (IMT) established by the London Charter, against 24 of the main surviving leaders of the captured Nazi government and several of them. its main agencies.

“Let those who have not yet stained their hands with innocent blood take this into account so as not to be among the guilty, since the three Allied powers will surely find them to the end of the world and hand them over to their accusers. so that justice may be done,” the statement said.

At the 1945 Yalta Conference, the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition decided to create an international military tribunal to “subject all war criminals to just and speedy punishment. The court was to have jurisdiction over crimes against peace, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Each of the victorious states formed their own teams of prosecutors, who worked on the prosecutions. Roman Rudenko was appointed chief prosecutor on behalf of the USSR.

In addition, at the Yalta and Potsdam conferences, the USSR, the USA and Great Britain agreed that Germany would be subjected to a long occupation, the aim of which was, among other things, its denazification and demilitarization. Thus, it was planned to completely abolish the German armed forces, to destroy all fascist organizations and to prepare the reconstruction of German political life on a democratic basis.

After the surrender, Germany was divided into four zones of occupation: Soviet, American, British and French. The Potsdam Conference intended to maintain Germany “as a single economic whole,” but decided to decentralize the German economy “in order to destroy the existing excessive concentration of economic power, represented especially in the form of cartels, unions, trusts and other monopolistic arrangements.”

Western approach to denazification

The first disagreements between the socialist and capitalist blocs on the denazification of Germany appeared as soon as the victorious powers of the Second World War moved from words to deeds. Thus, the first and main trial of Nazi criminals in Nuremberg (1945-1946) was controversial, at the end of which Soviet prosecutors disagreed with the refusal to recognize the General Staff and the Government Cabinet of Nazi Germany as criminals and the acquittal of three defendants: Jalmar Schacht, Hans Fritz and Franz von Papen.

In addition, the occupation authorities in the western parts of Germany (controlled by the Allied forces) undertook to sabotage the decisions of the Potsdam Conference and the subsequent resolutions of the Allied Control Council in Germany. The latter established a uniform procedure for denazification in all occupation zones – Soviet, American, British and French – but a more or less consistent policy in this context was pursued by the United States, Britain and France only in the first months after victory.

Immediately after the surrender, those who had held positions in the party, from the head of a department to all those who served in the SS, SD, Gestapo and stormtroopers, as well as the heads of organizations such as the Hitler Youth, the concentration camp guards and others were rounded up and sent to camps in Germany. Their total number was almost 90 thousand people in the English occupation zone, in the American zone – more than 100 thousand.

From then on, however, the process of denazification by the United States, Britain and France assumed the appearance of a bureaucratic formality, the main method being the distribution of questionnaires to the population. Germans over the age of 18 were required to register and fill out a 133-question questionnaire (notification form) so that the denazification offices could determine their guilt and participation in Nazism. Applicants were divided into five categories: 1) primary perpetrators; 2) criminals (militants, militarists, and profiteers, i.e., those who benefited from collaboration with the regime); 3) petty criminals (secondary); 4) supporters (“fellow travelers,” i.e., nominal Nazis); and 5) innocent (exempt).

In the American zone, more than 13 million people filled out these questionnaires, but only 613,000 of them were convicted and punished. And only 1,600 were declared major criminals. It should be noted that many convicts who served their sentences or were granted early release returned to positions of responsibility in business and government.

As early as March 1946, on the initiative of the United States, the Law for the Relief of National Socialism and Militarism appeared, according to which the denazification process was left in the hands of Germany. Special courts, the Spruchkammer (denazification courts), were established in the field, consisting of three or five Germans at least 30 years old. Of the professionals involved in the denazification of German courts, 60 percent of the judges and 76 percent of the prosecutors were former Nazi party members. Unsurprisingly, the effectiveness of judicial denazification in the West Zone tended toward zero.

Socialist denazification

The Soviets approached the denazification process in a more responsible manner. Immediately after the surrender of Nazi forces, 10 special NKVD camps were established in East Germany. Unlike in West Germany, Germans were not allowed to be appointed to the military courts; decisions were made solely by Soviet commanders.

By August 1947, 800,000 cases had been tried in the Soviet occupation zone and more than 500,000 people had been convicted. Active Nazis – former NSDAP members, SS, SD, Gestapo, and concentration camp personnel – were sentenced to death, long prison terms, and to work on rebuilding the Soviet economy.

A strictly differentiated approach helped the Soviets separate active members of the Nazi regime from ordinary (nominal) members; the latter were able to integrate into the new society. On August 16, 1947, the Soviet military chief ordered that nominal participants be exempted from prosecution, and in 1952, former NSDAP members, with the exception of war criminals, were granted the same rights as the rest of the population in accordance with GDR legislation.

In addition, the USSR abolished the Nazi state apparatus in East Germany: Nazi leaders and officials were expelled from administrative, economic and cultural institutions. Between 1945 and 1948, some 500,000 former NSDAP members were dismissed, including 80 percent of all judges and half of all teachers. The leading positions in state agencies and the national economy were occupied by workers and activists of the anti-fascist movement. And, of course, members of the Communist Party of Germany, later reorganized as the United Socialist Party of Germany.

According to the Yalta Accords, supreme power in East Germany (it was officially called the Soviet German Occupation Zone, abbreviated to SOZ) was assumed by the Soviet Military Administration in Germany (SWAG), which was created on June 16, 1945. The Nazi past, eradicating Nazi and militaristic propaganda from the minds of the younger generation, preventing a revanchist movement and the threat of a third world war on German soil, and creating their own children’s and youth associations became one of the priorities of SWAG.

The youth organization

In 1945, after the surrender of Germany, a completely new situation arose. The dissolution of the Hitlerjugend (Hitler Youth) in accordance with the denazification law of the Allied Control Council created a vacuum in the youth associations, which had to be urgently filled. In some places, in the spring and summer of 1945, various youth groups and associations sprang up spontaneously, usually led by former Hitlerjugend leaders. They tried to attract adolescents and young people with a taste for social activities and a desire to occupy their free time. Unlike the old Nazi organization, the newly formed groups were clearly apolitical and tried to find support in the Soviet military command. However, this form of amateurism terrified the Soviet authorities. The KPH leadership and the SWAG intelligence department also received alarming reports about the activities of these youth groups.

The Soviet authorities tried to prevent any kind of revival of the former Nazi youth organization and decided to create a single youth organization immediately. There were several reasons for this: firstly, young people, left to their own devices after the abolition of the Nazi organizations, had to organize their education and leisure time; secondly, the generation of children, raised in the Hitlerjugend, was used to not having a choice of which organization to join; and thirdly, a decision had to be made to avoid the revival of bourgeois and religious youth organizations, which would inevitably be in competition with similar organizations of communist and socialist tendency. In the summer of 1945, the youth of East Germany presented the following scenario:

In 1948, summer camps were organized for 120,000 students and young workers. The Swaziland Public Education Directorate assisted the SSNM Central Council in developing a plan for political, educational and cultural work for the children’s and youth camps. In order to strengthen the cultural work with the youth, the SWAG command transferred all buildings and infrastructure of the former Hitler Youth to the SSNM. Sports and tourist activities were allowed not only at the local level, but also at the POP level.

Physical education and sports were actively promoted and, in order not to be associated with the Nazi Hitler-Reugend, the internal policy of the Soviet Union in this area was taken as a model. From February 11 to 13, 1949, the first Winter Olympics for German youth took place in Oberhof, Thuringia. It included competitions in cross-country skiing, ski jumping, relay skiing, slalom, ice hockey and figure skating. More than 500 athletes and 10,000 spectators participated in the sporting and political events related to the Olympic Games. In June 1949, summer sports competitions were held in Leipzig as part of the third SSNM congress. As a result of all these activities, the number of members of the organization steadily increased.

The youth were also active in the struggle for the realization of the two-year economic development plan for East Germany: in April 1948, a congress of young business activists in Zeitz addressed the youth with relevant calls. The JVNM declared the fight against idlers, looters of state and public property and saboteurs in public enterprises, and called on young people to work actively.

In 1948-1949, youth shock brigades were created in the national companies; the movement of the best workers, rationalizers and inventors began. The SSNM leadership launched a competition at the company and county level (Saxony versus Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg versus Brandenburg). Numerous construction sites were also declared youth works and the organization assumed sponsorship of them.

Education and care of children

The situation of children was of particular concern to the Soviet authorities. The situation of families in post-war Germany had seriously deteriorated. Even surviving families faced many difficulties: homelessness, lack of food, poor sanitary conditions, loss of the male breadwinner (died at the front or captivity).

A study conducted in Berlin after the war showed that 30% of the families had no father and that only 18% of the heads of the families had permanent or temporary jobs. The situation was even worse for refugees and returnees: only 43% of these families had their parents with them.

There was also a new problem, one that Germany had not encountered before: during the war, there were large numbers of street children in the country. The Hitlerjugend, which also provided recreational activities for children, ceased to exist, many schools fell into disrepair, the parental guidance system was greatly weakened, and the church lost its influence on German youth. As a result, German youth were left to fend for themselves. Many children were left to fend for themselves after experiencing economic hardship or after losing one or both parents.

Crime and child prostitution increased dramatically (in Berlin alone, by 850%). In this situation, helping children was a priority for the Soviet and German Socialist Democratic Party (SDP) authorities. In the fall of 1945, the joint action of the Communist Party and the local German organization “Save the Children” came to an end. During this action, 2 million children received gifts, homemade clothes and toys, food (also from Soviet soldiers) and new nurseries and children’s homes were built.

The pioneering movement reached its peak in 1948, with 133,000 members in March. The first issue of Unsere Zeitung (Our Newspaper), the newspaper of the SSNM Children’s Organization, was published on May 20, and a total of 8 issues were published by the end of the year. During the summer vacations, more than 50,000 children rested in 294 children’s camps. The “Arriba” contest, held at the beginning of the school year, declared that studying was the most important task of every schoolchild.

During May and October 1948, the Soviet authorities discussed the draft regulations of the Young Pioneers Union, which was developed by the Central Council of the SSNM. The newly created organization was to bring together children aged 6-14 years and be organizationally subordinate to the JYPU. The structure (circle-group-friends-district and field organizations) and the principle of organization only by school were completely borrowed from the Soviet Union.

On December 11-12, 1948, the XVII Plenary Session of the Central Council of the SSNM adopted a resolution on the formation of the Union of young pioneers. It came into force after the approval of GANES on December 13. Pioneer organizations were established exclusively in schools, their patronage was transferred to the SSNM, and the best activists of this youth organization became pioneer leaders.

On February 6, 1949, the XVIII Plenum of the Central Council of the SSNM approved the symbols, commitment and laws of the Pioneer Organization. In 1952, it was named after the German communist leader Ernst Thaelmann, who was executed by the Nazis in the Buchenwald concentration camp. The Pioneers wore blue ties and pioneer badges with the letters “JP” and the tongue of fire on top; they also had red ties and badges with a picture of Thaelmann on them. The pioneers were joined by the children in grades one through four, then the elder Thälmann-Pioniere, and at the age of 14, they joined the SSNM. The young pioneers were expected to study hard in school, perform well in school and at work, maintain order and discipline, and help the elderly and disabled.

A brilliant move

During 1949, the children’s movement reached a truly gigantic scale. While in February 1949 there were more than 290,000 children in the pioneer organization, the number had grown to nearly 780,000 by the end of August. In the summer of 1949, a delegation of pioneer leaders left for the USSR to gain the necessary experience at Artek, an international children’s center on the Black Sea in the town of Gurzuf on the Crimean Peninsula, founded on June 16, 1925.

The first large German camp, inspired by Artek, was established in the GDR in 1949 (called the Pioneer Republic) on the picturesque island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea, and was named after the leading figure of the international communist movement, Georgy Dimitrov. From July 25 to August 30, 1949, more than a thousand children spent their vacations there.

The pioneer camps were set up in the most beautiful parts of the GDR, but most of them were not yet equipped for everyday life: the children slept in tents, without beds, on straw mats. The educational authorities of the GAV and the GDR paid great attention to children’s organizations: pioneer competitions “We help our school” and “My friend the plan” were organized, pioneer activists were trained, pioneer houses were established, stations for young technicians and young naturalists were set up all over the country, and from the end of 1949 onwards, special attention was paid to children’s sports.

With the help of the GAE after the war, it was possible to establish a unified network of educational institutions throughout the Soviet occupation zone. The newly established children’s and youth organizations were devoted to organizing leisure time for the youngest children and providing after-school educational services. Children’s organizations had an important socialization function, preparing the citizens of the new state for adult life.

The shortcomings of the pre-war and war generation of children and youth benefited from many of the forms and educational experiences of youth work accumulated during the Nazi period, making it familiar and broadly attractive to young people.

Did the West do denazification?

The progression of denazification and demilitarization was much the same in the countries allied to Adolf Hitler, which after World War II were divided into zones of responsibility among the victorious powers. The USSR dealt with Finland, Hungary, Yugoslavia and Romania, while the United States, Britain and France dealt with Austria, Italy and Spain.

Unexpectedly, the West gave asylum to many fascist criminals. Among them were Ante Pavelic, the USTASHA (Croatian nationalist terrorist organization based on religious racism, allied with Nazism) dictator of Croatia, who escaped punishment and died in Spain in 1959, protected by the dictator Francisco Franco, and the Hungarian dictator Miklós Horthy , an ally of Hitler, who fled to Portugal, sheltered by the bloodthirsty Prime Minister António de Oliveira Salazar. In Italy, the High Commission for the purging of the state apparatus of fascist elements lasted less than a year. After examining some 400,000 cases, it dismissed some 150,000 people. After its abolition in 1946, a political amnesty was declared in the country, which resulted in a reduction in the number of fascists serving sentences from 40,000 to 400. As for Spain, Franco’s regime was not only condemned by the West, it was encouraged. After 1945, the most odious fascist principles were removed from official Spanish propaganda and theoretically democratic elements were introduced into the political system. As early as 1947, the United States opposed further condemnation of Franco’s regime at the United Nations; in 1948, Spain signed trade and financial agreements with France and Britain, and a year later the United States gave Franco a $25 million loan.

Who benefited from this?

The question is: How did the real sabotage of the denazification task by the Western states take place?

The most well-founded version is the economic one: instead of punishing the criminals with dignity and systematically re-educating the victims of Nazi propaganda, the United States and some other countries chose to collaborate secretly, and often openly, with former participants in the Nazi war machine.

In particular, it is known that scientific advances in U.S. pharmacology in the early postwar years were based on the results of torture experiments by Japanese doctors in Unit 731.

Unlike the West, the Soviet Union endured the harshest economic ordeal not only during the war, but also at its end, showing an absolute principled stance towards the uncompromising eradication of any sign of Nazi thought. Perhaps this is what allowed the USSR to become the leading world power in the first post-war decade.

Destroyed civilian and military vehicles lined the street where Russian soldiers (and strangers in suits) loaded a large Nazi party eagle symbol onto a truck after taking it from the door of the Reichschancellery building as a trophy.

Sources:

https://telegra.ph/Denacifiruj-ehto-kak-Sovetskij-Soyuz-i-soyuzniki-borolis-s-nacizmom-v-Germanii-04-13

https://bestlj.ru/93522-Ostrov-Rjugen-Pionerskaja-respublika-Denacifikacija-po-sovetski-134-foto.html

Translation by Internationalist 360°