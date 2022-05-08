May 9th, Victory Day. When the grandparents of Americans and the grandparents of Russians defeated Nazism.

This is the part of an interview of Scott Ritter hosted by Margaret Flowers and Joe Lombardo of the United National AntiWar Coalition.

Scott Ritter was the UN weapons inspector who, during the Iraq War told the truth that US found no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. He became outspoken about this, which undercut the main reason the US used to invade and occupy Iraq. As with the Iraq War, Scott Ritter is outspoken about the present war in Ukraine, in which we are again hearing US lies about the reasons for, and the events happening in the Ukraine War. His vast experience and knowledge working in the military and with various international agencies helps expose the truth about what is happening in Ukraine. See the full interview: