Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia: “This is Not a War in Ukraine, but a Proxy War Between the Collective West and Russia”

Statement by Permanent Representative Nebenzia at the UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation in Ukraine

Madam President,

First, we would like to congratulate the United States on its assumption of the presidency of the Security Council in May. We trust that, unlike before, your presidency will be effective and impartial, as should be typical of a Security Council president when he or she is in office and not acting in a national capacity.

We are forced to say a few words for the record about the participation of High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms. Bachelet, in today’s meeting in her capacity as a sheriff. Without going into the substance of what she said or her one-sided assessments, to which we had many questions, I would like to remind both colleagues and the High Commissioner herself that, according to UNGA resolution 48/141, which established the mandate of the High Commissioner, this official is primarily responsible, under the guidance and auspices of the Secretary-General, for United Nations human rights activities within the overall competencies, powers and decisions of the General Assembly, ECOSOC and Human Rights Council. No other matters relating to the maintenance of international peace and security or the protection of civilians fall within his competence.

Madam President,

For two months now we have been discussing the events in Ukraine, and for two months now we have been hearing the same question in addition to the stream of hostility, lies, fakes, hatred and insults: How could Russia unprovokedly, as they say, “attack a sovereign, democratic, non-aggressive, independent, peaceful Ukraine?” After all, it posed no threat to Russia itself!

Among those who say this or who think this, I admit, there are sincere people who didn’t understand what was really going on all those years, and there are deceitful people and countries who have long wanted to turn Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia, and they have been doing everything for that since Ukraine gained its independence 30 years ago. Politically. Ideologically. And today they continue to do so by pumping weapons into Ukraine.

What has been happening in Ukraine itself all these years would not fit into the format of today’s speech. And it is unlikely that many of you will want to hear or understand it. Just as you didn’t understand it before and didn’t want to understand it. We have spoken repeatedly here in this room about the difficulties of translation. You listen to the Ukrainian authorities in translation, and they have told you and are telling you what you yourself want to hear. And we have listened and listen to the Kiev authorities without translation, and we know and know about their deceitfulness, their lack of agreement, their lies, their deception, including of their own people throughout all these years. Instead of organizing their own state, the regime of oligarchy and total corruption flourished, which made even the Western patrons of Kiev cringe. We know how they tried to create their own ideology based on the denial of everything Russian and everything that has bound us together for centuries. You don’t know and don’t want to know what kind of insults and hatred was used against everything connected with Russia, not only at the household level, but also at the level of state and public figures. You don’t know that during the years of independence a whole generation of people, brought up on hatred of Russia, grew up on the basis of delusional Ukrainian history textbooks. Russophobia has become the main domestic national product of the Ukrainian government and the main export commodity of Ukraine. You will not find anything like this in Russian society with respect to Ukraine and Ukrainians. You just don’t hear their slogans, you don’t notice their torchlight marches, you don’t see their nationalists and outright Nazis. One clever man, the Ukrainian historian Oles Buzina, who was murdered by nationalists in 2015 and who was a patriot of Ukraine (of course, the crime has not yet been investigated, even though the murderers were known) rightly said that as the empire collapsed, extreme farcical nationalism, mixed with deep provincialism, began to flourish in the separated outposts. Ukraine is the clearest example of this.

Today it is not a war in Ukraine, as you say. It is a proxy war between the collective West and Russia. It is as if you have only been waiting for this moment to launch a flywheel of repression against Russia. And if there is any talk of a world war, it is undoubtedly being waged today in the economic sphere. We have no doubt that you have been preparing for it, because the speed at which this flywheel has been launched makes it impossible to doubt that you have been preparing for it well in advance. You are simply simply robbing in the best traditions of the Wild West. In case anyone here is not aware, let me inform you that in addition to countless sanctions and bans, taking private property from Russian citizens who have nothing to do with the SWO, Western countries have frozen $300 billion worth of accounts belonging to Russia. What international law are you talking about then? This is not even a rule-based order you made up. This is not even colonialism, when the enlightened West went to plant civilization in its colonies, robbing their natural resources at the same time. This is nothing less than elementary lawlessness and robbery. So today the masks have simply been thrown off. But now it has become fashionable to blame Russia for the energy and food crisis, which you yourself created.

For eight years we have been telling you about the suffering of people in Donbas. About the shelling by the AFU and nationalist battalions. About the deaths of civilians from this shelling. About the fact that it was not Donbas that went to Kyiv, but Kyiv came to Donbas only because people there did not put up with the coup d’état and the policy of total Ukrainianization by the Maidan authorities. You didn’t respond. You do not want to remember that similar protests in 2014 were brutally suppressed in Kharkiv, Odessa, and Mariupol. We have been telling you all these eight years that this had to stop. There was very little that needed to be done: the Ukrainian authorities had to implement the Minsk agreements, which they had publicly refused to do, using your cover and support, and being under the illusion of complete impunity. They liked to feel part of the so-called civilized world and be your vassals. I wonder if, in light of the current situation, the bankrupt Ukrainian government is biting its elbows about this today. And now, when after all this, after all the crimes of the Kiev regime and warnings, the SSO for the liberation of Donbass began, we suddenly heard desperate cries: why us? (those who know Ukrainian-Russian folklore, will understand what I am talking about).

But I will answer this question myself: it is all thanks to your Western sponsors and patrons, who have been rubbing their hands with joy at the sight of Ukraine turning into an anti-Russia. Everything that is happening now did not start at the end of February. Nor even eight years ago. It began much earlier with the encouragement and support of the United States and its Western satellites.

We have spoken repeatedly about our security concerns. You in the West dismissed these concerns, did not take them seriously, and assured yourselves that NATO was purely defensive in nature, all the while pushing the bloc’s borders right up against our own. And today you’re already talking about the Alliance’s global role, including in Asia. We have put forward our proposals for a global and indivisible security architecture. You have arrogantly dismissed them. And do not need to convince us today that your plans never included the desire to pull Ukraine into NATO. Yes, there was. Not today, but tomorrow. We did not have and do not have any illusions about this.

Once again we want to emphasize: the West does not need Ukraine as such, it was and is needed only as an arena of confrontation with Russia. Ukraine shouldn’t have any illusions either. The West will not help Ukraine. Except by pumping weapons and trying to prolong the conflict. And the West is already at war with Russia by the proxy war method.

Today one cannot fail to be even more surprised by the hypocrisy of our Western partners. The subject of U.S. and Western aggression in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yugoslavia, the inglorious campaign in Afghanistan, not to mention what happened earlier, for example, in Vietnam, has sort of come to naught. These tragedies are not as if remembered today. It is as if they never happened. After all, these events are long gone. And the West has nothing to do with this. After all, there was a struggle for democracy there! True, it cost the lives of millions of people, destroyed cities and countries. And all this from thousands of kilometers away from our own home. On the other hand, today we hear the crazy talk about sponsors of terrorism. I will allow myself to ask a rhetorical question: where did ISIS come from? ISIS emerged as a result of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and its backbone was made up of former members of the Iraqi army. So who is the real sponsor of terrorism?

Today we live in a state of information, or rather, disinformation warfare. Its object is Russia. We have already said more than once what colossal forces of special psychological operations are thrown into the information battlefield. The task is not only to smear the enemy, but to disarm him, depriving him of access to the world public and accusing him of propaganda in passing. The world public needs to hear only one version of events. About “the atrocities of the Russian military, the deliberate shelling of houses and the killing of civilians.” And a completely delusional idea -“about the genocide of the Ukrainian people.” The West has been engaged in a multi-year artillery preparation on the information field. But if before the information war was accompanied by a real war, now it is exactly the opposite.

On the other hand, the world community should hear nothing about Ukrainian provocations, such as those in Bucha or Kramatorsk, about how Ukrainian nationalists cover themselves with civilians by placing firing points near hospitals, schools and kindergartens, near residential buildings and in citizens’ apartments, how they drive them into basements and not let them out, not allowing them to exit through the humanitarian corridors provided daily by the Russian military. And if someone comes out, they are often shot in the back by their own people. There is plenty of evidence of this from the Ukrainians themselves. Only you don’t want to hear it. Have you ever seen the testimonies of Russian prisoners of war and the footage of their torture by Ukrainian nationalists that they post on social media? Have you ever seen something similar from Russian servicemen towards Ukrainian POWs? Have you seen the reports of foreign correspondents who are brought by the Russian military to liberated Ukrainian cities and allowed to look around and talk to anyone? Have you ever heard what the people of these towns are saying, how the Ukrainian nationalists acted and behaved toward them?

I can’t help but notice that the UN Secretary General’s trip to Russia and Ukraine has been presented by both the media and Western politicians in an absolutely perverse way. Thus, the impression is deliberately created that Ukraine and the UN managed to “persuade” Russia to open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. Meanwhile, the Russian side regularly opens the humanitarian corridors there, and they are still open today, by the way. The problem is that Azovstal militants prefer to use people as “human shields. This is openly stated by those who came out of there. Many of them, contrary to the false claims of the Ukrainian authorities, chose to remain in the DNR or expressed a desire to return to liberated Mariupol. Today, the Azov insurgents finally threw off their masks and demanded a ton of food and medicine for each of the 15 hostages released at Azovstal. Before them, only ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists did so.

The Permanent Representative of Albania today quoted Trotsky, who said that the army is a cast of society. Is that the episode you were referring to?

Tomorrow we are holding an Arria formula meeting on Ukraine’s violation of international humanitarian law. And we will not be telling you what is going on, but eyewitnesses of those events, Ukrainians and foreign journalists. Come and listen, if you have even the slightest desire to hear objective information.

Thank you.