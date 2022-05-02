Poseidon: One of the Weapons of the Russian Federation

Yoselina Guevara

In a speech in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that “if someone intends to intervene from outside in the ongoing events in Ukraine, creating unacceptable threats to us, he should know that our response to counterattacks will be lightning fast”. The Russian Federation president stressed that he possesses “instruments (weapons) that no one can boast of and that we are ready to use if necessary.” The Foreign Ministry echoed his words through spokeswoman Maria Zakharova “The West is openly asking Kiev to attack Russia with the weapons they have provided it with; we do not recommend testing our patience.”

These statements by the Russian Federation should be of concern especially to Washington, which is well known to be pulling the strings in Kiev, and that this conflict is primarily between the United States and Russia. Indeed on Thursday, US President Joe Biden asked the US Congress to authorize an outlay of some $33 billion for Ukraine, including $20 billion between now and September for military aid. These are exorbitant figures; they are far more than countries like Spain, Turkey and Brazil spend in a year on their defense systems.

Poseidon 2M39

But, what worries the United States about President Putin’s statements, is probably the assumption that the Head of State is referring to a nuclear super torpedo called Poseidon 2M39, equipped with a nuclear reactor, of which the Federation conducted tests last year in the Arctic, and is capable of creating radioactive tsunamis. That is to say, it is a weapon undetectable by radar systems and can generate large waves that could in minutes sweep away the coastal cities of the United States, including kilometers of land, but also because of the radioactive load could leave the American coasts uninhabitable for decades. On the positive side, the damage caused to other nations would be considerably less; this could be Putin’s ace up his sleeve.

The chess game continues

For now, Moscow remains neither desperate nor in a hurry to achieve greater results on the Ukrainian battlefield. Those who gambled that a protracted conflict could weaken Russia seem to have been wrong. The shortage of fuel, ammunition and combat personnel in Kiev’s ranks is playing in Moscow’s favor, yet the West continues to act on the premise of sending weapons to Ukraine. This is something that evidently irritates the Kremlin; because the reading is that the weaponry is not intended for a quick victory of Kiev, but for the continuation of the conflict against Russia. President Putin is playing his pieces, and proof of this is that he kept his word and suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, with which Moscow is testing European unity in terms of sanctions.

The Kremlin’s bet is that the countries most dependent on Russian gas, such as Italy and above all Germany, will put their own economic interests before Washington’s orders. If Berlin gives in, it would call into question the eventual unity of the European Union, it would no longer be within the fold of the White House, which is leading them into an abyss of economic crisis, loss of companies, etc. It is in the best interest of the United States not to tempt the fearsome Greek god of the seas, however, its lack of wisdom and negotiation has been evident, its conceited belief and eagerness for the world to continue being unipolar could cost it dearly, not only for America, but for all of humanity.

Yoselina Guevara López, Correspondent in Italy