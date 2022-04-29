How the CIA Oversaw Belgium’s Secret Nazi Army

Asa Winstanley
Gladio secret agent Michel Van Ussel. (BBC)
“We knew we were protected” — NATO’s terrorist army recruited fascists and targeted ordinary civilians to strike fear into the heart of the populace and abort radical political change.
“It was advisable not to be too specific, because this was one of the most secret organisations that has ever existed” — That’s how former Belgian Gladio agent Michel Van Ussel recalled the line he was sold by his recruiter in 1987.
He related his involvement in NATO’s secret terrorist network at the opening of an extraordinary 1992 BBC documentary series.
The secret soldiers were given high-powered short wave radios that could communicate over distances more than 6,000 km, funding, secret code names, access to arms caches and training in bases near London and Boston.
The secret army in Belgium was only one link in a chain of state-sanctioned terrorist groups that stretched all across Europe — Operation Gladio. The ultimate masters of this network were the CIA. The footsoldiers were often members of the far-right: extreme monarchists, fascists and outright Nazis.
The goal: preventing radical political change and keeping Europe under the control of US empire using brutal covert operations and false flag terrorist attacks.