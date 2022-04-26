The Emergence of the “Multiple Alignment” Doctrine, a Headache for Imperialism

Fernando Bossi Rojas

The confrontation between NATO and the Russian Federation in Ukrainian territory is aligning countries in positions that surprise many.

The fact that China is close to Russia is nothing new, as is Iran or the revolutionary governments of Latin America. However, it is important to follow the policies adopted by those countries with robust or medium-sized economies that have not responded to the calls of the imperialist metropolises. The most prominent example is India, which has not agreed to condemn Russia, perplexing both the American and British rulers.

It seems that the doctrine of “multiple alignment” of the Indian Chancellor Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as set out in his book “The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”, has been the subject of a lot of controversy. “Strategies for a Changing World”, is not only being applied by the country presided over by Narendra Modi, but is also being practiced – perhaps without prior theorizing and beyond the specific case of the war in Ukraine – by governments such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, Iraq, until just a few days ago Pakistan and, to a lesser extent, Saudi Arabia.

Countries that until a few years ago were faithful followers of the orders emanating from Washington, today no longer obey the requirements of the American power. And we should not think that these countries are on the opposite side of the tracks. The point is that alignment is no longer unconditional or automatic. In fact, these and other countries have begun to assume a position close to the “multiple alignment” advocated by the Indian Foreign Minister. They are interested in making agreements with the United States, as well as with China, Russia and Germany.

The world is changing, and it is now evident that it has begun to be configured on the basis of multipolarity. This process is not linear; it is taking place with blocs that are in the process of being formed, some more advanced than others, but most of them repel the idea of unipolarity defended by the United States and its direct partners.

With the exception of Antarctica, which has been in the empires’ sights for years, the rest of the planet is now divided. Countries subject to imperialism continue to exist, but increasingly there are countries that are reaching a certain maturity, defying imperialist subjugation and trying to swing between two or more powers.Imperialism, the highest stage of capitalism

When Lenin wrote “Imperialism, the highest stage of capitalism” (1916) he described a world divided between oppressor and oppressed countries. This characterization, correct at the time, has undergone certain modifications. To these two blocs, that of the imperialists and that of the oppressed countries, has been added for several decades now, a third bloc, which is that of those countries that are independent, or relatively independent. This third bloc is obviously not composed of imperialist countries, but neither are they oppressed countries, due to the degree of development of their productive forces or for political reasons. At least they are not so oppressed as to have no capacity for sovereign maneuver with respect to the dictates of imperialism.

In this block I place some very powerful countries and others not so powerful, but all of them coincide in having different degrees of proven autonomy: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Vietnam, Belarus, Turkey, Iraq, Laos, India, Syria, Qatar, Yemen, South Africa, Algeria, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, among others.

It is worth clarifying that this sovereign position can be observed, regardless of the ideological position of governments, since we can find capitalist countries, socialist countries and countries in transition to socialism.

Thus, we observe that the world is heading towards multipolarity, towards the formation of several power blocs, with a tendency to reach a balance of mutual coexistence. This, thus formulated, would be the ideal, but in order for it to become a reality, it will be necessary to overcome the obstacle represented by the imperialist government of the United States and its direct partners.

The issue that continues to present itself with full validity in the world – however much it may not want to be recognized – is none other than the issue of sovereignty and nationalities.

The cycle of conformation of national states is not a “thing of the past”, it is not an issue overcome by neo-liberal globalization and market policy at the planetary level; on the contrary, it is an issue that is still alive and well, given that the resistance of the peoples to the subjugation by a handful of imperialist countries is articulated through the rescue of the figure of national sovereignty and anti-imperialism.

The so-called “national question”, except in a few developed countries, remains unresolved, and the peoples continue to struggle for the conformation of their own national space, most of the time denied by foreign interference. This is the reality that the forces of unipolarity pretend to ignore.

If we speak of our America, we know positively the fragility implied by the fragmentation to which we have been subjected. We are beginning to understand more and more clearly the advantages that union would imply. The same situation appears in different regions of Africa, in Asia, even in Eastern Europe, in the Caucasus, in the Indo-Chinese peninsula, and so on.

That is why playing seriously in world politics today means, among other things, to study meticulously the different contradictions that arise, since a simplistic or merely schematic vision could lead us to catastrophic errors. The enemy is easy to identify, as well as their direct partners, but the system of alliances that must be woven, in order to position ourselves accordingly in the confrontational scenario, requires a very deep analysis and a singular maneuvering capacity.

From the School of Political Formation Emancipation, we urge the revolutionary forces to study the current geopolitics, a study that also implies the knowledge of history, geography, economy and other subjects that make the understanding of a reality as dynamic as complex.

Only by defeating imperialism, we will give way to the construction of a multipolar world, where socialism, which now occupies its place in the struggle, will have much more to say.