Eva Bartlett Reports from Mariupol: “Ukraine Forces Used Scorched Earth Tactics”

Valerie, a woman I met in Mariupol some days ago, speaks on Azov occupying residential buildings & bombing them.

“Our land must be cleaned of crazy people. Some people call them Nazis, I think this is the only word you can say, Nazis.”

In Mariupol on April 21. Roman Kosarev, while talking about humanitarian aid, pauses to explain the loud sounds of shelling.

“As you can see, shelling is still continuing. It’s taking place at Azovstal (Steel) Plant, where the rest of the Nazi & Ukrainian forces are holed up.”

He spoke of President Putin’s decision not to storm the plant, rather to perform airstrikes, first having given the Nazi & Ukrainian forces time to lay down their weapons & surrender.

We spoke of the destroyed apartment buildings around us, noting it wasn’t wanton devastation for the sake of destruction but, again, because Ukrainian & Nazi forces had occupied them.

“One thing I heard from locals here is that when Nationalist Battalions or Ukrainian Forces–they can’t really distinguish between the two, and Azov was made a part of the Ukrainian army recently, so how to tell them apart was once they show their tattoos, swastikas…

They entered people’s buildings, set up their weapons there & started shooting at the oncoming Russian and Donetsk People’s Republic armies. So the other side was forced to respond, obviously. People were forced to lower floors & basements, so basically they were used as human shields by the Ukrainians. And as they were retreating, they would continue bombing the houses.”

I asked if, as terrorists did in Syria, Ukrainian forces laid booby traps & mines to kill more civilians.

[See: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/07/… ] [See also: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2017/10/…]

“Yes, booby traps, mining everything. They’re using scorched earth tactics.”

On April 21st & 22nd, I joined journalist Roman Kosarev in going to Mariupol to deliver humanitarian aid, as he has been doing for 3 weeks now, to people desperately in need.

As we drove the first day, I asked Roman to give context to the destruction we would see, although after reporting from Syria I knew the reasons…

“You’ll see buildings like we saw in Homs, in Aleppo. Why? Ukrainian soldiers & Azov nationalists placed their weapons within residential buildings, forced the residents to go to the basement or the lower floors, they occupied the higher floors. They did that in hope that Russia or DPR forces will return fire & damage these buildings, creating a perfect picture of those terrible Russians that are attacking civilians, which is not true.

As these nationalists & Ukrainian soldiers retreated deeper into Azovstal (steel) plant, they continued bombing these buildings, even they knew people were in there, blaming Russian & DPR soldiers for it. It’s not just me saying it, people in Mariupol said that to me in numerous interviews.”

Streets of Mariupol, including areas 1 km from the Azovstal plant where Ukrainian forces are bunkered down.

Yes, there is destruction, that’s what happens when Ukrainian forces, and Nazis, embed in residential areas & occupy apartment buildings. It isn’t Raqqa, and if you aren’t aware of the US illegal coalition in Syria’s full destruction of Raqqa, look that up.

[Also, see this clip, where journalist Roman Kosarev elaborates on why there is destruction: https://t.me/Reality_Theories/5907 ]

Now that the fighting is over, rebuilding can begin, stability can return & improve, without the corrupt & dangerous rule of Ukraine & the Nazis in power.

According to Western media, now copy-paste reporting the same claims, Russian forces apparently secretly buried *up to 9,000 Mariupol civilians* in “mass graves” in a town just west of the city.

Except, it never happened, there is no mass grave.

It’s actually just a normal, small, cemetery…no pits, no mass graves, just an orderly cemetery whose grave diggers refuted Western claims.

On April 23, with journalist Roman Kosarev, I went to Mangush (Manhush in Ukrainian), found a normal cemetery setting, and spoke with the men responsible for burials, who refused the allegations and said they buried each person in a coffin, including, they noted, Ukrainian soldiers.

Mass grave was found in Mariupol and shown to the world by the western media as burials carried out by the Russian army to hide their war crimes. Political analyst Eva Bartlet argued that: Western media repeat the same lies.teleSUR