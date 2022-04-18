USA & Allies: Separated from the Rest of the World

Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov

Attempts by the US and Western establishment to defend the bygone unipolar order and the liberal system are doomed to failure, only widening the gap between the Western bloc and the rest of the world. This is the opinion of academic John Pang, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

For the renowned academic, the sanctions adopted by the US against Russia are in fact an attempt to defend the unipolar world order established since the fall of the Soviet Union. According to him, these behaviors are aimed at defending and expanding the liberal hegemony that prevailed for several decades after the end of the Cold War.

John Pang also believes that the world is no longer unipolar, including on the economic level. He adds that Western sanctions will not be accepted, nor will they work as they are supposed to, for the reason that the world economy has not been unipolar for some time.

In an article last February, Continental Observer had once again made this reminder, including the fact that at present in the Top 10 of the world’s largest economies in terms of GDP at purchasing power parity – less than half are those of Western countries.

The expert interviewed by Xinhua news agency also recalled that sanctions are rooted in the Cold War mentality, although even the actors of that period were more realistic than those of today. For John Pang we are also witnessing a very interesting moment in world history – in which the United States and its allies – have never been so separated from the rest of the world. And that their views have never seemed so disconnected from attitudes in other parts of the globe. Those other parts represent the overwhelming majority of the earth’s population by the way.

John Pang concludes by saying that the common sense in Southeast Asia, the part of the world where he grew up and worked for many years, especially in business, is that the world has entered an era of multipolarity and that the Western establishment’s attempt to maintain the unipolar order, as well as liberal hegemony – is foolish and doomed to failure.

In terms of perspectives, it is difficult to add anything except to recall once again that multipolarity, which has been a reality for several years now, was not intended to isolate the Western world. Provided that the latter, being an obvious minority on a planetary scale, has shown itself to be adaptable to the rules that emanate from the multipolar concept of international affairs.

Now it is certainly too late. The political West and its followers, especially the media, have missed the opportunity to build a common future for all humanity. And this is certainly once again the reason why in the not too distant future the world will not only be multipolar – because it already is – but will undeniably be a post-Western multipolar world, as Continental Observer had envisaged. With all that this implies. The citizens of Western countries, who share the values of the multipolar era and who are numerous, will then eventually have the opportunity to hold their political and media leaders to account.