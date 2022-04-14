Mali: Counter-Terrorism Successes and Effective Resistance to Interference

Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov

At the very moment when the Republic of Mali is experiencing successes on the ground in the fight against terrorism, and this without the involvement of any Western forces, the Elysée establishment and its Western allies are trying by all means to denigrate these successes. Although this was perfectly predictable.

For Malians, the recent anti-terrorist military operation in Moura (Mopti region, center of the country) is undeniably a notable victory. And while the hexagonal establishment, along with several Western actors, persists in accusing the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) of alleged exactions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mali rejects these accusations and calls for restraint against defamatory speculation.

Paris had also tried to get an initiative to launch “independent investigations” at the UN Security Council – an attempt blocked by Russia and China. A Sino-Russian solidarity welcomed by many representatives of Malian and more generally African civil society, who beyond seeing it as another example of solidarity between the two great world powers, are above all convinced that it blocks the well known Western destabilization schemes.

Indeed, do we need to recall the countless examples of accusations that emanated from the Atlanticist elites against any state whose actions did not conform to the desires of these elites? Syria, Central African Republic, Iran, Venezuela… Now it is Mali’s turn. This was indeed perfectly predictable.

But in the particular case of CAR and Mali, it is not only a matter of Paris trying to take revenge against two African nations that have chosen a firm sovereignty and a diversification of external partnerships, but it is above all a matter of the Elysée and the Quai d’Orsay trying to stop the contagion.

Yes, contagion. Because if during the long years of French and Western presence, these two countries had been taxed with the most negative characteristics (for the anecdote by these same media affiliated to the political establishment of the West), now the two states have become very important sources of inspiration for many other African peoples. People even from countries that are still under the Western diktat.

The neo-colonial and Atlanticist West had never experienced such difficulties in Africa in recent history. Popular mass mobilizations, patriotic political and military leaders who are increasingly listening to their people, the rise of pan-African values and the recent international geopolitical realities of the multipolar era – all of this presents a huge challenge to Washington, London and Paris – so long accustomed to seeing Africa as a land where they could do as they pleased. Indeed – those days are over.

As for the Western smear campaigns against the Malian authorities and Armed Forces – it should certainly be said that this is in some ways positive and reassuring. If we look at the last few years and at events in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Central African Republic, we can see that this almost always took place at a time when the West and its elements were in trouble.

From this point of view, not only should Mali not pay much attention to pseudo-accusations from the same instigators, but it should pursue the hard line against terrorism chosen with the support of the vast majority of the country’s people. As for “independent” investigations, these will become acceptable options – only when the UN system of human resources and the various administrations – will adapt to the new global realities. And in these realities, knowing all the more that the People’s Republic of China is one of the UN’s major creditors, it is high time that a large part of the Western or Western-affiliated executives be replaced as soon as possible in the respective UN bodies.