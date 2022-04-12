Mariupol Port Now Fully Under DPR and Russian Control

Christelle Néant

On 11 April 2022, the entire port of Mariupol came under the control of the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) and Russia. At the same time, Russian and DPR assault groups underwent special training to eliminate the Ukrainian armed forces still entrenched in the Azovstal factory.

On 2 April 2022, we returned to Mariupol, bringing humanitarian aid to the civilians we had found in the eastern district of the city. We then headed to the sea, to meet Chechen soldiers fighting Ukrainian soldiers near the Azovstal factory and the port of Mariupol.

They told us how Ukrainian soldiers sometimes literally hide behind civilians to shoot at Russian and DPR armed forces, which considerably slows down their progress.

They also told us how, once cornered, both ordinary Ukrainian soldiers and the neo-Nazis of the Azov regiment try to flee by disguising themselves as civilians. This is not a very effective technique, especially for the female snipers, who are unmasked by the marks left by their rifle scopes! They also confirm that foreigners are fighting on the Ukrainian side, since they have confronted and found the bodies of several black fighters, who the Ukrainian soldiers send to be killed first in order to spot the Chechen soldiers!

The Chechen soldiers also explain the help they are giving to the inhabitants of Mariupol, who lack everything, especially water. They also tell us about the terrible conditions in which civilians were held in the city by Ukrainian soldiers. The inhabitants continue to evacuate the city with the help of Russian and DPR soldiers. Currently, more than 135,000 inhabitants of Mariupol have already been able to evacuate the city. The testimonies of the Chechen soldiers confirm those of the civilians we interviewed in the western part of Mariupol on 31 March 2022.

Several Mariupol residents confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers were sitting in flats shooting, that they did not provide any help to civilians, and that they even let a man die after being wounded in a shelling by taking his neighbors prisoner as they searched for an ambulance to take him to the hospital after the curfew. One of the residents even told us that the Ukrainian soldiers took a child as cover when they retreated from the AC2 bus station.

We were also able to visit a school, which the Ukrainian soldiers had turned into their headquarters, making the building a military target.

Chechen soldiers also told us that the behavior of the Ukrainian soldiers they capture suggests drug use, as they are like zombies, indifferent to everything, even to pain.

The incredible discipline of the Chechen soldiers who follow their superiors’ orders to the letter (to advance while protecting civilians as much as possible), despite the risks involved, clearly shows that the Russian bogeyman stories invented by Ukrainian propaganda (such as the story of the Bucha massacre) do not hold water.

In the meantime, hiding behind the inhabitants, but also behind the crews of the ships trapped in the port of Mariupol did not save the Ukrainian soldiers. The port is now fully under DPR control, and the assault on Azovstal is ready. Experience from the assault on the Ilyich Metallurgical Plant has shown that the use of flamethrowers is effective in the underground, so they will be used by the Russian and DPR armed forces in the attack on the last pocket of Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol.

Faced with the inevitable, many Ukrainian soldiers from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are surrendering to the Russian and DPR armed forces in Mariupol. After a group of more than 250 soldiers, then a second group of 160 soldiers, a third group of about 100 Ukrainian soldiers has just surrendered.

The crew of one of the ships taken hostage by soldiers of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov regiment (the ship “Azov Concorda”), explained how the latter boarded the ship on 24 March, threatening the crew with weapons, before stealing their phones, computers, personal belongings and money. The Azov soldiers then destroyed the ship’s radio equipment and navigation instruments, stole the food on board and threatened the sailors with reprisals if they tried anything.

The day after they took control of this part of the port, DPR soldiers boarded the ships and the day after they brought them humanitarian aid, and allowed them to call their relatives by providing their own phones (something many journalists also do to reassure the relatives of civilians stranded in Mariupol).

The battle for Mariupol is coming to an end, and the battle for Kramatorsk and Slaviansk will soon begin. The new municipal authorities, already appointed, will be able to start assessing the damage and determine which buildings can be repaired, and which will have to be demolished and totally rebuilt, in order to launch the reconstruction of Marioupol as soon as possible.