NATO has claimed it would begin sending more significant, heavier weapons to Ukraine including armored vehicles, missiles, and even floating discussion over tanks and warplanes.

However there are serious complications going unmentioned across the Western media:

1. Heavy NATO weapons like tanks, anti-ship missiles, and warplanes take months or longer to train on;

2. Heavy NATO weapons require entirely new infrastructure, warehouses of new spare parts, ground support equipment, and personnel trained to carry out maintenance;

3. None of these proposed weapons, nor anything else in NATO’s inventory can make up for Ukraine’s shortcomings including loss of trained manpower, crippled logistics, and organizational structures to compete with Russian military power;

4. Many of these weapons – like the UK’s Harpoon missiles – are nearing expiration;

5. In order for these systems to be put directly into use, NATO personnel would have to covertly operate them.

