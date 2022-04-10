Assessing the Combat in Ukraine: Learning from Mistakes

Elijah J. Magnier

The United States and NATO members have made a tremendous effort in sending Ukraine billions of dollars in tons of selected weapons needed for the war against Russia, which is causing the conflict to last as long as possible. NATO generals worked tirelessly to fight Russia with Ukrainian soldiers who decided to join the US war on the European continent. General Franck McKenzie confirmed offering useful information to the Ukrainian army to counter Russia’s attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Pentagon has rushed more weapons for urban fighting, which is expected to be the dominant nature of the future battle.

From the first two days of the conflict, Russian supremacy, which employed the element of speed and selective bombardment, pushed the bulk of the forces on the eastern, southern and northern fronts, including from Belarus, to reach the outskirts of the capital, Kiev, on the second day. Moreover, columns of Russian tanks and armored vehicles stopped 67 kilometers from the Ukrainian base, visible to all Western satellites that observed the speed with which these forces reached the outskirts of the capital. But what happened soon after? Why did the Russian military strategy change? And what are the lessons to be drawn so far from the ongoing battle?

After the first two weeks of the war, Russia declared its goals: Ukraine must recognize Crimea as Russian territory; it must remain neutral without joining any Western military alliances, including NATO; Ukraine must prevent the flow of strategic weapons into Ukraine: it must not become a nuclear state and it must recognize the Donbass province as independent.

The beginning of the war showed how Russian generals were trained to receive control of cities from the mayors as if the mayors were waiting for Russian troops to arrive at their destinations and hand over the keys to the cities without resistance. It is unclear whether this was a Russian detour to fool Western intelligence into believing that Moscow considered a walkout so that the Ukrainian army would be more relaxed as they would not be facing a real war or whether it was in fact a Russian miscalculation.

What was noticeable is that all Ukrainian cities under attack, without exception, fought back. NATO trained the Ukrainian army, provided it with selective weapons to fight the armored Russian troops, and offered full propaganda coverage demonizing Russia and presenting the Ukrainians as heroes. It was an opportunity the US would not miss to rally many anti-Russian supporters behind the action. Washington wanted to avoid the Afghanistan experience, where the Afghan army surrendered Kabul without a fight when President Joe Biden expected them to fight for “six months.”

Russia probably did not expect to see Ukraine resist in the way that its forces did. It is hard to guess if the Russian military command did not possess enough intelligence, especially when the West did not hide the flow of various lethal weapons to Kiev. Regardless of Russia’s ability to withstand the significant human losses and destruction of military equipment (being a major arms manufacturer in all its forms) no details of the battles were offered from the Russian perspective. However, the expectations of the Russian generals were not up to the desired standard according to the outcome of the battle. However, a Russian war plan, diverting the attack from the main objective, cannot be revealed to the enemy. It can only be deduced after the war in a careful study of the military tactics adopted on all fronts.

The Russian military leaders modified their military plans after the first four weeks of the war, refraining from entering a front formation to reach the objectives and opening a land corridor between Crimea, the Donbass and the Russian territories. Or alternatively, the Russian army showed remarkable military perception, brilliantly executing a maneuver to deceive the enemy by drawing large numbers of Ukrainian military personnel from the Donbass area to the capital to defend it, thinking that the occupation of Kiev was at the top of Russia’s priority. In this case, the military maneuver diverted the world’s attention and weakened the Ukrainian army on the Donbass front, allowing the Russian military and separatists to control a considerable part of the province. If this was not the case, a fundamental flaw in military planning must have been recorded.

Russian military leaders called on the army to spread out on multiple fronts and reduced forces in the north near the capital, Kiev, to deploy them in the east and south, declaring more modest objectives. At no point did Russia say that its goal was to occupy the capital, although all indications and the gathering of large troops in the vicinity of Kiev led to this conclusion.

In the last two weeks of the battle, Russia resorted to the use of its precision missiles and air power – except for the infantry assault inside the southern city of Mariupol – to make up for the losses suffered by entering the cities, ignoring the simple tactics of urban warfare.

It is also clear that President Putin does not want to add more soldiers to the force he employed at the beginning of the battle. Therefore, he used a different method of fighting after accepting the attrition process he was exposed to in Ukraine. Thus, the theater of operations has become much smaller than in recent weeks, allowing all objectives to be achieved and keeping the Russian army on the battlefield until Ukraine signs a treaty.

The performance of the Ukrainian army is considered a force that Washington-whose generals are commanding the battle from Ukraine’s neighboring countries-can count on for attrition and prolonging the fighting, but not, of course, to defeat the Russian army. Therefore, American leaders have publicly stated that they want Russia to pay a heavy price in the war and nothing more.

This article offers a conclusion based on Russia’s high human and equipment loss count, which is greater than the price of the victory that would undoubtedly be achieved. The independence of the Donbass and the neutrality of Ukraine, to which the Ukrainian president has agreed, are the main goals to be cemented.

As for what was clear about Russian military tactics and lessons learned, there are many points laid out by military experts who followed the details of the battle and highlighted the most important observations.

On the first point, the Russian army did not master the study of the enemy. It failed to expose all the hypotheses and possibilities to avoid being surprised on the battlefield. For example, the American army had laid out all options in the smallest details during the first Gulf War of 1991. The American army failed to predict the consequences of desert sand and its damage to helicopters and the weapons used.

As for the second point, it was shown that the Russian army relied on the weight of its prestige and did not have a more pragmatic approach towards the Ukrainians. Therefore, Russia was faced with several hundred thousand Ukrainian men, ready to fight in every town.

The third point is the underestimation of Ukrainian morale. Ukraine was supported by the US and NATO, whose troops trained the Ukrainian army for many years, from 2015 until the day the Russian war started. Consequently, the Russian military had to take this fact more seriously.

The fourth point is related to the volume of external interventions and their impact on the battlefield. The Kremlin sees and hears how NATO sends the appropriate selective weapons to the battlefield. The movements of the Russian forces were monitored, the weapons used, and the strengths and weaknesses were observed and even publicized. Moscow should have taken this factor seriously and minimized its “holes”.

The fifth point is the failure to ensure the necessary cover for Russian mechanized forces on the move and outside the cities. There was a gap in urban warfare surveillance, which was visible when Russian troops failed to identify and detect Ukrainian forces concentrated in the cities. According to military experts, a special force of infantry and mechanisms on wheels should be deployed first before the tanks advance, whose wings become fragile and exposed in a street battle. Evidently, the Russian army did not use mobile methods of defense. Ukraine was able to deceive Russia into believing that there was a (false) forward advantage that the Russian attacking forces had broken through and believed it had cleared the way for its more considerable forces to safely advance. In reality, the effective Ukrainian line of defense was in the rear, reinforced by ambushes armed with anti-tank laser launchers.

The sixth point is that the Russians chose to use infantry, as they did at Mariupol later, in all urban warfare. Urban warfare tactics differ from those adopted in open, flat theaters and are expensive for tanks if not protected. In addition, the Russian military incursion into the depths of the front showed a serious mistake in not having the forces to clear the rear areas, leaving hostile forces able to hit it. Consequently, many cannons and armored vehicles that were thought to be stationed in various regions considered safe, were seized.

The seventh point confirms that Russia did not control the airspace as it said in the early days of the war. Turkey stipulated that Ukraine avoided broadcasting the achievements of the Bayraktar-2 aircraft that destroyed many Russian tanks to bypass embarrassing Istanbul with its Russian ally. In addition, NATO has maintained a continuous supply line across the Ukrainian borders and into the battlefields without Russia controlling the air in order to prevent the flow of weapons. This has cost the Russian army significant additional losses.

Consequently, Russia could not protect the spearhead force and could not secure an air umbrella for its troops. Satellite images showed Russian tank columns stationed outside Kiev, which exposed them to severe hits from Turkish drones operated by the Ukrainian army. In another aspect, three Ukrainian helicopters hit Russian fuel depots inside Russian territory. This indicates a failure of Russian air defense during a war, which allowed the infiltration of an operational Ukrainian Air Force unit that hit selected targets. There is little doubt about NATO’s cooperation in this regard. However, Russia was not paying attention to this serious violation.

The eighth point is that Russia did not use intensive preliminary bombs before invading the cities and simultaneously dispersed its military effort on several fronts. Again, it is unknown whether Russia intended to divert attention from its main objective. Russia is not revealing information about its plans and the reality will be uncovered at some point in the future.

The ninth and final point is President Putin’s decision to deploy forces estimated at 150,000 to 200,000 men. This means that he has not used the basic military equation of using at least three or four times as many troops as defensive forces. This is most likely related to the confidence that Russia had in the conduct of this war, believing that the separatist forces would be sufficient, in addition to the Russian army, to retake the entire Donbass region.

Learning the lessons of war began before the end of the battle because the performance of the Russian army in the first weeks of the fighting had changed using a strategy that had been used in the previous stage. It would have achieved its objectives more quickly and decisively.

Russia considered that the decision of the war was inevitable. Still, the preparation for battle and the method of fighting allowed for criticism if the goal was not to destroy Ukraine or change the regime in Kiev. Therefore, the military effort did not hit where it should have from the first days, such as in the last few weeks in the south and east. The Russian objectives have been reduced in size, and the “hard hammer” has not been used to bombard the cities, terrorize and weaken the morale of the defenders.

The battle continues and will not end until Russia achieves its objectives announced by President Vladimir Putin, who said they were necessary to remove the “existential danger,” as he described it. The Russian army is now concentrating its attack on eastern Ukraine, the Donbass and the south. Russia has lost the propaganda war, but that is irrelevant when the objectives are achieved. All anti-American forces are watching the battle to learn lessons from it, hoping that it will not last much longer. Meanwhile, the sanctions war between the West and Russia is just beginning and can be expected to considerably harm both sides and their respective populations.

Elijah J Magnier is a veteran war correspondent and senior political risk analyst with more than three decades of experience.