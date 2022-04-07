Cuba Warns of the Dangers Threatening Humanity from U.S. Maneuvers at the United Nations

New York, April 7, 2022.- The United Nations General Assembly met today at the behest of the United States, to vote on a draft resolution regarding the suspension of the rights of the Russian Federation as a member of the Human Rights Council, within the framework of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, warned about the dangers imposed by the use of the suspension mechanism, which has no parallel in any other UN organ, and can be easily used in a selective manner, especially against the countries of the South.

He recalled how the most enthusiastic supporters of the membership suspension clause, when the establishment of the new Human Rights Council was being negotiated, were developed nations with a proven tendency to accuse countries of the South that do not abide by their alleged models of democracy, while remaining silently complicit in the face of flagrant human rights violations in Western countries.

Today it is Russia, but tomorrow it could be any of our countries, particularly nations of the South that do not bow to the interests of domination and staunchly defend their independence, Pedroso Cuesta stressed.

The Cuban diplomat explained that Cuba has always advocated and worked for a Human Rights Council capable of coping with the complex challenges the international community faces in this area, from which no country escapes. However, the Caribbean nation opposed the membership suspension clause, due to the serious peril that it would be used by certain countries that privilege double standards, selectivity and politicization of the human rights issues.

The island has always defended objectivity, impartiality and transparency in the work of that body, and that its procedures and mechanisms are implemented on the basis of truthful and verified information.

While in order to be elected as a member of the Human Rights Council, a country needs to obtain at the very least, in a secret ballot, the endorsement of the majority of UN members, that is, no less than 97 votes; the suspension clause can be activated by the support of only two thirds of those present and voting; therefore, abstentions do not count and not even a minimum number of votes required for the suspension to be approved, is established.

Thus, the rights of a member of the Council can be suspended by the will of a number of States, even smaller than those that decided to elect it and grant it those rights.

The Russian Federation, which was elected as a member of the Human Rights Council in 2020 by 158 votes, could be suspended today by a smaller number, the Ambassador stated.

The use of the Council´s membership suspension clause will, in no way, favor the search for a peaceful, negotiated and lasting solution to the conflict in Ukraine; much less will it help to foster the spirit of cooperation, dialogue and understanding that should prevail when addressing the issue of human rights, Pedroso Cuesta underlined.

Statement by the permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, at the explanation of vote on the draft resolution regarding the suspension of rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council.

New York, 7 April 2022.

Mr. President;

Cuba has always championed and worked for a Human Rights Council capable of coping with the complex challenges the international community faces in this area, from which no country escapes.

We defend objectivity, impartiality and transparency in the work of that body, and that its procedures and mechanisms are implemented on the basis of accurate and verified information.

The use of the clause on suspension of the right of membership in the Council will, in no way, favor the search for a peaceful, negotiated and lasting solution to the conflict in Ukraine; and much less will it help to foster the spirit of cooperation, dialogue and understanding that should prevail when addressing the issue of human rights.

It is disrespectful, moreover, that just a few days before the conclusion of a regular session of the Human Rights Council; that body has not even been given the opportunity to speak out on this subject.

Mr. President,

Since the beginning of the negotiation process regarding the establishment of the new Council that would replace the Commission on Human Rights, Cuba opposed the membership suspension clause, due to the serious risk that it would be used by certain countries that privilege double standards, selectivity and the politicization of human rights issues.

This clause can be activated with the support of only two thirds of those present and voting; therefore, abstentions do not count and not even a required minimum number of votes is established for the suspension to be approved.

To be elected as a member of the Human Rights Council, a country needs to obtain at the very least, in a secret ballot, the endorsement of the majority of the UN members, that is to say, no less that 97 votes.

Thus, the rights of a member of the Council can be suspended by the will of an even smaller number of States than those that decided to elect it and grant it those rights.

The Russian Federation, which was elected as a member of the Human Rights Council in 2020 by 158 votes, could today be suspended by a lower number.

That suspension mechanism, which has no parallel in any other United Nations organ, can be easily used in a selective manner. Today it is Russia, but tomorrow it could be any of our countries, particularly nations of the South that do not bow to the interests of domination and staunchly defend their independence.

It was no coincidence that the most enthusiastic supporters of the membership suspension clause, when the establishment of the new Human Rights Council was being negotiated, were developed nations with a proven tendency to accuse countries of the South that do not abide by their alleged models of democracy, while remaining silently complicit in the face of flagrant violations of human rights in Western countries.

Of course, not everyone present in this hall shares our concerns about the suspension mechanism, since they know that the victims of its selective use will always be others.

Will this Assembly be able, some day, to pass a resolution suspending the membership of the United States in the Human Rights Council, just to mention an example?

We are all aware that this has not happened and will not happen, despite its blatant and massive violations of human rights, as a result of invasions and wars of plunder against sovereign States, in accordance with its geopolitical interests. They have caused the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians, whom they call “collateral damage”; millions of displaced persons and mammoth destruction throughout our planet´s geography, but this Assembly has never suspended any of their rights.

We all also know that the suspension clause will not be applied against the State that has imposed against Cuba, for more than 60 years, a criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade which constitutes, without a doubt, the most protracted, flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of an entire people and a true act of genocide against an entire country.

It is ironic, to say the least, to see that the country that opposed the establishment of the Human Rights Council and demanded, in this very hall, the vote against the resolution that gave birth to it, is the same country that has activated at its own benefit now, as it did in 2011, one of the most controversial clauses of that forum.

Mr. President,

Cuba will be consistent with the reservations it made relating to the membership suspension mechanism, upon the adoption in 2006 of resolution 60/251 that established the Human Rights Council and resolution 65/265, of 2011, on the suspension of Libya’s rights.

The adoption of the draft resolution we are considering today, will set an additional dangerous precedent, particularly for the South.

It is not enough for them to impose country-specific resolutions and selective mandates. Now they intend to take a new step towards the legitimation of selectivity and the creation of a Human Rights Council increasingly at the service of certain countries, as was once the extinct and discredited Commission on Human Rights.

For the reasons explained above, the Cuban delegation will vote against draft resolution L.XX.

Thank you very much.

