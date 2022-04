We spoke to Yacila Bondo, of Coordinación Étnica Nacional de Paz – CENPAZ and the collective Uhuru Significa Libertad, during a trip to Venezuela. Yacila reacts to U.S. media portrayals of Colombia as a democracy and says the revolutionary strength of Venezuelans serves as an example for the region.

Interviewed by Danny Shaw and Camila Escalante in Caracas.