The CIA Were in Mariupol Since the Spring of 2014

Laurent Brayard

This investigation was conducted by Laurent Brayard in December 2015, in Donetsk and was difficult to obtain from Anastasia. She and her husband were the victims of the political police of Ukraine, the terrifying SBU, which engaged and has since engaged in bloody repressions and numerous crimes and assassinations. Anastasia took a long time to convince, she only accepted the interview on the condition that she would never be named, filmed or photographed, so great was the fear for them, but especially for their family who remained in Marioupol and in Ukraine. Her interview remains one of the worst memories of L. Brayard, as much for the content as for the content of the facts told, but also because of the revelation that the torturers were definitely CIA agents, in any case specialists in torture speaking only English, were present in Marioupol as soon as the murderers of Azov and the units of neo-Nazis recruited in the defense companies of Maïdan arrived.

Mariupol, May 9, killings and repressions.

Mariupol, the unrest is at its peak in early spring 2014. The city is in turmoil as a military force sent by Kiev under the command of the ultranationalist deputy Oleg Liachko is fast approaching. Ukrainian troops backed by retaliatory battalions are on their way to the city, which is experiencing the same turmoil as all the cities in eastern Ukraine at that time. Before the massacre in Odessa, the shock of the Mayan had already made the people severely worried about how Ukraine would treat them. Demonstrations broke out and set the city ablaze, and the approach of the Victory Day celebration against Nazi Germany, which had just been banned in Ukraine, was the last straw for public opinion.It is Anastasia who is with us to tell us about her personal experience. She and her husband were peaceful residents of Mariupol. They had a little boy, an apartment, a car and lived quietly. Her husband, Andrei, however, quickly understood what was going to happen. In April, he and a few friends got together to organize themselves. In their minds, they could not let it happen, they could not bring themselves to let the Mayan activists propagate ideals directly inspired by Nazism and ultranationalism. He soon realized that the next step would be to turn them into subhumans, to persecute them for their native language, ethnicity and religion. They were even determined to take up arms if necessary, but they were just ordinary citizens, Anastasia recounts:

“Thousands of people were already on the streets in April, there were many demonstrations. And then suddenly we heard that Ukrainian soldiers were coming. We were really numerous in the street, we had no weapons. They came with armored vehicles and attacked the crowd. I can’t say how many people were killed in the street, in my opinion dozens, several hundred, I myself saw a young man who stood in front of an armored vehicle. He didn’t want to move, the Ukrainian soldiers ordered him to get out of the way, at the third warning they shot him. It was chaos in the city, the Ukrainian forces were composed of soldiers, Azov battalion, SBU police and paramilitary militias of fascist parties. It was May 9, 2014. They cleared the streets of barricades, killed many people and arrived at the central police station. There, the Chief of Police whose name I don’t remember had been ordered to participate in the repressions. A hundred policemen who were here refused to participate in the shooting of their own people, so the man opened fire on them with his gun. The soldiers who were in Mariupol were against the Kiev regime, but because of military discipline they did not want to fight against the Junta’s soldiers, however, they disobeyed and most of them deserted and fled to Russia, Belarus or elsewhere”.

Mass graves and American, Canadian and British executioners.

“After this massacre, of which no one in the world spoke, my husband and I resolutely entered the resistance. With friends, we tried to arm ourselves, to gather funds. A group of gypsies led us to the exit of Marioupol, near a bridge where the Ukrainians were executing prisoners, there is a mass grave at this place which must still be there. But soon the Ukrainian repressive forces got to work, arrests increased and they came to us on June 14, 2014. I had spotted an unusual vehicle on the street, so I went downstairs with my little boy, he was playing and I was smoking a cigarette. A car came at full speed, an open-faced SBU colonel got out of the car with four hooded men. They grabbed me, the four soldiers did not speak Russian or Ukrainian but English, I can’t tell what accent they had, if they were Americans, English or Canadians. They ordered me to open the door, but I didn’t take the key, so I played dumb. Then the colonel grabbed my son and threatened to hurt him. I responded in kind, so they broke into the building, breaking the windows of a first floor apartment and smashing everything in their path. They tried to break down the door of our apartment, they didn’t understand who I was. When they couldn’t, they threatened again to kill my son or me, the neighbors. Then my husband opened the door. Everything went very fast after that, they turned the apartment upside down, took all our money and took it away”.

“Before they left, they told me that they would come to interrogate me soon, but I decided to run away immediately. I had 200 grivens left in my bag (about 8 euros), I had my papers and those of my son, I took some things for my little boy and I went to the bus station. There, there were police and retaliatory forces in every corner. I found a bus to Rostov, I didn’t have money to pay for the trip, but the driver immediately understood my situation, without saying almost a word, he told me to go and sit in the bus and we left. I arrived in Rostov, then I went to another city in Russia but I never doubted that my husband would come back. So I decided to go to Donetsk, I had no family there, nor in Russia, mine are in Ukraine, so I thought that my husband would look for me first in Donetsk. I did what I could, finally with the help of people and authorities I could find a place to live, a school for my son, a job and I waited in fever. My husband was released by prisoner exchange in August 2015. He spent 14 months in solitary confinement in inhumane conditions. They tortured him in horrible ways and his testimony alone is frightening. He can’t meet you right now, he joined the armed forces of the Donetsk Republic. The question was not even asked, he said to me: “and you if we had no children what would you have done?”, I replied that I would have joined the army too. I have to leave, I have more things to say, tell them in Europe, let them know, what is happening and has happened in Ukraine is unimaginable, shout it out!”

The CIA and the American and Anglo-Saxon experience of torture techniques.

We leave the café where the interview took place. My return to the office will be dark, because even in this long article, I have not told all the scenes of horror and crime that this family witnessed. I was forbidden to film and photograph them, their families are still in Marioupol, the danger is immense for them. However, I keep a video, the lens pointed on a wall, of this exceptional testimony and which will be transmitted to serve as evidence. It will serve as evidence for history and for the courts that will one day rule on the war crimes and the horrible repressions committed by the Ukraine of Kiev. Who were the four English speakers who came to arrest Anastasia’s husband? Why were these foreign agents substituting for Ukrainian security forces? What were they doing in a crackdown on the People of Donbass at least since June 2014 and probably already during the Maidan? These are questions that will have to be answered some day. It would have sufficed for a single honest journalist, French or European, to have the courage and a high idea of the sacred ethics of journalism to collect just one of these testimonies… just one. Today, if I were to transmit such an article to France, the media would close their doors in an instant. This is the job of a journalist in France today: to hide and transform the truth.