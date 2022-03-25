The Destroyed Ukraine Bioagents: Dangerous or Benign?

Jeffrey Kaye

Russia’s announcement that it had documentation that Ukrainian biological laboratories, largely funded by the U.S. Defense Department, had harbored “components of biological weapons” and “stockpiles of dangerous pathogens” created a propaganda circus in the press. The United States and Ukraine vigorously denied there were any such pathogens, even though public source documentation argued otherwise.

This article will look at what we know about the documented bioagents and pathogens held in the Ukraine biolabs, based on both Russian and Western sources. The truth about such alleged biological weapons (BW) turns out to be more nuanced than reported by the press — some of which accounts are full of misinformation — and impossible to assess fully without some knowledge of the history of Russian, American, and even Japanese biological warfare programs.

On March 11, the Reuters news agency reported that the World Health Organization, an agency of the United Nations, had “advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country’s public health laboratories to prevent ‘any potential spills’ that would spread disease among the population.”

News about biological substances being destroyed at Ukrainian biological laboratories was used as propaganda by both Russia and the United States. The Russians found much to raise suspicions about illegal biological warfare research occurring at the labs, given the history of U.S. biowarfare research, while the United States maintained that nothing untoward was happening at the labs. It charged Putin’s claims of U.S. BW operations in Ukraine as delusional.

A March 8 statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “Documents were obtained from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories about emergency disposal of particularly dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases, carried out on February 24. In particular, we are talking about the Ukrainian Health Ministry order on prompt disposal of all stockpiles of dangerous pathogens, sent to all bio laboratories.”

I have not seen documents that specifically describe any destruction of plague, anthrax, cholera or the other diseases mentioned above, although it is known that tularemia research was undertaken in Ukraine labs, including at least one in a region bordering Russia (to be discussed further on). Also, we know that anthrax research has been conducted at the Institute of Veterinary Medicine at the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv. This work included “selection of the B. anthracis and creating new vaccine strains,” which must have necessitated storing anthrax samples.

Anthrax Bacillus anthracis, Gram-Positive rods. Contributed by Public Domain Images, Dr. William A. Clark, USCDCP, as pictured in Anthrax Infection, Copyright 2022, StatPearls Publishing LLC. Distributed under terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Importantly, as we shall see, other known pathogens were listed as destroyed in at least one Ukraine biolab. These pathogens may not have been considered as dangerous as anthrax, plague or tularemia, but they included organisms that are considered bioterrorism threats, and other agents that have previously been researched by U.S. and Japanese biowarfare scientists. Those bioagents have been dismissed as harmless or not particularly dangerous in their laboratory form. A complete analysis of these destroyed lab organisms can be found later in this article.

“Components of biological weapons”

“The obtained documentation,” Zakharova continued, “is currently being scrupulously analyzed by specialists of Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection troops. However, it is already possible to make a conclusion that the laboratories located in direct proximity from Russian borders worked on development of components of biological weapons.”

As we shall see, this statement can be corroborated by existing U.S. scientific journals.

“Components of biological weapons” as a descriptor is not the same as biological weapons. The components of biological weapons can be stored and assembled later at literally make-shift facilities. In fact, in the 1990s, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), which has been revealed as U.S. military sponsor for the controversial Ukraine biolabs, conducted a covert study (Project Bacchus) about how to build a secret BW facility cheaply, using only materials from a hardware store!

While little is known about exactly where all the especially dangerous pathogens were kept, a 2020 scientific journal article described research on naturally occurring tularemia in Kharkiv oblast, which abuts the Russian border. While in itself the research is not indicative of BW development, the tularemia samples were examined at various “Oblast Laboratory Centres of the MoH [Ministry of Health] of Ukraine.”

Tularemia is a Category A biological warfare agent. Spread by ticks, it was originally researched as a biowarfare agent by Japan’s Unit 731, and is considered today an extremely dangerous pathogen.

Defense Threat Reduction Agency seal, public domain, U.S. Government — Extracted from PDF version of a DTRA brochure

At a March 11 presentation at the UN Security Council, Russia made its case on the biowarfare charges. They claimed that research in Ukraine, centered at the BSL-3 central reference lab at the Mechnikov Scientific-Research Anti-Plague Institute in Odessa, was “aimed at enhancing the pathogen properties of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, and other lethal diseases with the help of synthetic biology.”

This work is funded and directly supervised by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the United States, i.e. in the interests of Pentagon’s National Center for Medical Intelligence… Research centers in other cities also played a role — Kiev, Lvov, Kharkov, Dnipro, Kherson, Ternopol, Uzhgorod, Vinnytsia. Research results were sent to US military biological centers, i.a. to U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infections Diseases, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, US Naval Medical Research, and US Army Biological Warfare Labs in Fort Detrick that used to be the key hubs of the American biological weapons program.

Issues with Ukraine Biosafety

A 2008 monograph by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Monterey Institute of International Studies described Odessa’s over 100 year old Anti-Plague Institute. In its time as a Soviet secret lab, it appears mostly to have been involved in surveillance operations in the seaport city, monitoring for appearance of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other diseases.

More than 25 years since the fall of the Soviet Union, the Odessa facility has a Department of Especially Dangerous Bacteria and Virus Research, which concentrates “on performing research to clarify the evolution and development of natural foci of tularemia, leptospiroses, psittacosis, cholera and other vibrios, and arboviruses. In recent years, it developed a particular interest in arboviruses related to birds….”

At the UN Security Council meeting, Russia also described Project UP-4, “which was implemented at laboratories in Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa. It studied possibilities of spreading particularly dangerous infections through migratory birds, including highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza (lethal to humans in 50 % of cases) and Newcastle disease. As part of another project, bats were considered as carriers of potential BW agents.”

A few years earlier, safety procedures at the Ukraine labs were brought into serious question by the European Union itself.

On July 31, 2019, the Council of the European Union issued a decision in “in support of strengthening biological safety and security in Ukraine in line with the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004) on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.” As a matter of context, the EU statement said:

The Ukrainian legislation prohibiting biological weapons is detailed and comprehensive. However, a significant part of this legislation and regulation is outdated and fails to meet international norms and standards…. There is no framework law on biosafety and biosecurity in Ukraine that outlines establishment of a biosafety and biosecurity system and its proper functioning…. Mechanisms for state control of adherence to biosecurity requirements during work with biological agents are also absent. There is no register of economic and non-economic actors working with hazardous biological agents in the territory of Ukraine…. Staff of the majority of Ukrainian life sciences laboratories are experienced in handling dangerous biological materials. However, modern biosafety and biosecurity principles and approaches, modern techniques and practices, and codes of conduct linked to modern practices are very rare in laboratories. [Bold emphases added]

The Bioagents Destroyed at the Kharkiv Oblast Biolab

On March 17, The Intercept published a story by veteran reporter Robert Mackey which weighed in on the controversy over supposed bioweapons at various biolabs in Ukraine that ran, in part, under Pentagon contracts.

A reproduction of a list of bioagents destroyed on February 25, 2022 at the Kharkiv, Ukraine biolaboratory. The list bears the heading of RIA Novosti, a Russian news agency.

From The Intercept:

According to the [10 Russian] biologists, documents presented to the public last week by Russia’s defense ministry as supposed evidence of covert “bioweapons labs” under Pentagon control in Ukraine actually describe relatively harmless collections of pathogens used for public health research. The comprehensive review of the documents by experts who understand both the science and the Cyrillic alphabet took on new importance on Wednesday, as President Vladimir Putin cited the imaginary threat of weapons of mass destruction near Russia’s borders as a justification for the invasion of Ukraine.

Mackey also quoted Russian biologist Eugene Lewitin as saying Russia’s claim that the Ukraine labs were planning to use birds to spread pathogens into Russia was false, unsupported by any documents released. Lewitin told Mackey that “‘the stuff on avian and bat migration investigations,’ routine research on strains of flu and other viruses in the wild population that could jump to humans” was “‘a complete delirium.’”

I will examine these avian and bat migration issues in more detail in an upcoming article. Suffice it to say that there is a long history of secret Department of Defense research done on bird migration in relation to biological warfare. There was even a famous, if now forgotten, scandal over how the Smithsonian Institute became embroiled in this secret bird migration research in the1960s, as described in this important 1985 Washington Post article by Ted Gup.

Returning to the question of the biological agents in Ukrainian labs, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti published a list of twenty bioagents that were destroyed at the Kharkiv Oblast laboratory on February 25. (See photo above.)

When I examined the documents and claims, I found that five of the twenty bioagents listed in the document, and referenced many times by those, like Mackey, debunking Russia’s biowarfare research claims, were actually serious pathogens. These included Category B bioterrorism threats, including Shigella (which causes dysentery) and Salmonella (which in the strain held by the Ukraine lab, causes serious gastroenteritis).

Five, and arguably six, of the others bioagents were considered disease-causing and a threat to laboratory workers.

Shigella species, in particular, were used by Japan’s Unit 731 in field trials in China during World War II (pg. 4). So they have a long history of use in biological warfare, and hardly constitute “relatively harmless” organisms.

While a few of the bioagents were, as Mackey and his sources alleged, typical lab agents used for research purposes, such as Staphlococcus aureus ATCC 25923 and E. Coli B, other pathogens presented dangers of their own. One example is Proteus mirabilis, which can cause serious infections in humans, including bacteremia, wound infections, sepsis and pneumonia. (A full examination of all the bioagents listed is included later in this article.)

An Open Letter

The narrative that the pathogens held by the various Ukraine biolabs are not associated with possible bioweapons was boosted by an “Open Letter” from “biologists, graduates of the Russian universities” to “Editors of RIA Novosti, Gazeta.ru, Russia Today, Fontanka, Komsomolskaya Pravda, and other media outlets spreading deliberately false information about biological weapons allegedly found in Ukraine.”

English translation of the Russian Intoduction to the “Open Letter” — To: Editors of RIA Novosti, Gazeta.ru, Russia Today, Fontanka, Komsomolskaya Pravda, and other media outlets spreading deliberately false information about biological weapons allegedly found in Ukraine.

The letter (published in both Russian and English here) claimed, “the ‘evidence’ offered by the media is obviously false. It does not imply any development of biological weapons or even the use of particularly dangerous pathogens in the laboratories. The list of destroyed strains published by RIA Novosti and other Russian media outlets contains not a single particularly dangerous strain. The list contains only strains common to microbiological and even more so to epidemiological laboratories.”

This Open Letter makes other false claims, which I will return to further on. As to why some biologists would make obviously untrue claims about the pathogens listed is difficult to say. Lacking further information about these people, all I can say is that their characterization of these bioagents, with a some exceptions, is false.

A March 11 article in the New York Times made similar claims about the Russian evidence, with one crucial difference. Whereas The Intercept, drawing on the Open Letter and Lewitin’s statements, found no dangerous strains, the Times quoted Robert Pope, director of the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, to the effect that “some of the facilities may contain pathogens once used for Soviet-era bioweapons programs, but [Pope] emphasized that the Ukrainian labs currently did not have the ability to manufacture bioweapons.”

Strange modifier, “currently.”

In fact, the pathogens listed in the photo at the beginning of this essay are not the sum total of bioagents held in Ukraine biolabs. We know this by inference from programs the labs themselves undertook with sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has listed what it called some of the “active research programs through which Ukrainian and American scientists work together. These include:

“Risk Assessment of Selected Avian EDPs [Especially Dangerous Pathogens] Potentially Carried by Migratory Birds over Ukraine”

“Prevalence of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and hantaviruses in Ukraine and the potential requirement for differential diagnosis of suspect leptospirosis patients”

“The Spread of African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) in Domestic Pigs and Wild Boars in Ukraine — Building Capacityfor Insight into the Transmission of ASFV through Characterization of Virus Isolates by Genome Sequencing and Phylogenetic Analysis”

Reviewing the Destroyed Pathogens

Below is a list of the bioagents destroyed at the Kharkiv Oblast Laboratory Center. Online research in press, military and academic sources demonstrates that half the twenty of so pathogens listed in the Ria Novosti document described in the Open Letter are in fact dangerous. Five of them are considered Category B bioterrorism agent or disease by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, just below Category A pathogens like anthrax, plague, and smallpox.

Other Category B pathogens include brucellosis, glanders, ricin and cholera, all very serious diseases. According to CDC, these types of pathogens are “moderately easy to disseminate,” “result in moderate morbidity rates and low mortality rates,” and “require specific enhancements of CDC’s diagnostic capacity and enhanced disease surveillance.”



Screenshots from PDF pgs. 136 and 200, in “List of technical reports at Dugway Proving Ground (DPG) or West Desert Technical Information Center (WDTIC) at Dugway Proving Ground, 1950–1960”. The studies above are examples of BW research into Salmonella tryphimurium, one of the pathogens held at the Kharkiv Oblast Lab.

The list below follows the order of the pathogens listed in the RIA Novosti document. Bioagents that have a potentially dangerous profile are marked with an initial asterisk. Pathogens that are Category B bioterrorism agents will have two initial asterisks.

The Open Letter was started as a petition at Change.org by Dr. Eugene V. Koonin, who graduated from Moscow State University and is now a NIH Distinguished Investigator at the National Center for Biotechnology Information. I wrote to Dr. Koonin asking him whether he still stood by the characterization in the Open Letter as to the supposed harmlessness of the listed pathogens. As yet, I have not heard back from him. Should he reply, I will update this article with his response.

Issues of BW Delivery Systems and BW Secrecy

A 1998 “working paper” for the Center for Counterproliferation Research (CCR) at the National Defense University, Washington, D.C., makes an important point about biological agents.

A biological agent is not necessarily a biological weapon. Only if there is a mechanism for spreading the agent is it transformed into a weapon. Thus, a pathogen growing on a petri dish is not a weapon, or even a threat, because it is unlikely to infect anyone. In some cases, the release method need not be very sophisticated. If the agent is highly contagious, infecting a single person or animal may be sufficient to start an epidemic. [p. 16]

If Ukraine in fact had its own biological weapons program, then we would expect to see some evidence somewhere of research on or planning for delivery mechanisms for the pathogens. If their program was subordinate or somehow attached to any alleged U.S. BW program, then the delivery systems would come from the Ft. Detrick complex of labs and testing sites, or perhaps from the U.S. Air Force or the CIA.

As the CCR statement reminds us, the delivery mechanism “need not be very sophisticated.” It could amount to poisoning of water supplies or foodstuffs as the Rajneesh people did at The Dalles nearly forty years ago, or spreading of contaminated materials, as was done by Unit 731 personnel, and arguably, U.S. agents themselves during the Korean War.

Because so much about biological weapons programs has been and remains classified, it is difficult to assess the actual state of current BW research or operations. That is true for any country in the world. The Biological Weapons Convention lacks transparency and verification protocols, something the U.S. worked hard to keep out of the BWC.

Perhaps one side effect of this whole controversy over biolabs in Ukraine will be a renewed effort to put some teeth in the BWC, and open up the secret world of biowarfare research, as well as bring attention to the full history of U.S. BW operations.