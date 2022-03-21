Hitchens’ Razor and Ukrainian Propaganda

Marinella Correggia



Is it permissible to doubt allegations without evidence?

Hitchens’ Razor is defined as the methodological principle for which “what is supported without evidence can be refuted without evidence”. In reality, the Latins already said it: the burden of proof is on those who affirm something, not on those who deny it. Bertrand Russell affirms the same principle with his metaphor of the teapot (Russell’s teapot).

In war it is certainly difficult to verify what really happens and who makes it happen. But the above principles should be kept in mind. Also because lies and demonization of opponents fuel wars instead of helping negotiated solutions.

In the crescendo of heavy accusations from the Ukrainian side, in view of the extraordinary NATO summit (next March 24), here is the vice-premier of the country, the mayor of the city of Brovary and some parliamentarians visiting London accuse: Russian forces are attacking, raping and even hanging many women who are unable to escape. Many media outlets take up the complaint. The mayor explains: “But the victims can not testify, after the violence they killed them, perhaps hanged or cut and pieces to hide the evidence” and adds that they are the same commanders to aizzare the soldiers. This we read in the Corriere della sera (https://www.corriere.it/esteri/22_marzo_20/stupri-di-guerra-ucraina-57596d5a-a7c9-11ec-ab9e-1f46da6d580e.shtml).

The same article, however, recalls, in reference to Libya in 2011, the propaganda used to criminalize Gaddafi and his army, for seven months targeted by NATO bombs. The same newspaper had dealt with it at the time (https://lepersoneeladignita.corriere.it/2011/06/25/stupri-di-massa-in-libia-verita-o-propaganda/). The allegation against Gaddafi’s “black mercenaries” (an allegation also helped a shameful hunt against the Africans by the Libyan “rebels” allied with NATO in the field) was carried out mainly by a Libyan psychiatrist or psychologist (Siham Sergiwa): questioning displaced persons in refugee camps on the border with Tunisia, she had recorded 295 cases of rape for 140 of which she claimed to have evidence, photographs, etc.. Too bad that Sergiwa, contacted by Amnesty International (certainly not kind to Gaddafi and his people) said he had lost the questionnaires and was no longer in contact with the victims.

Amnesty (more cautious since in 1991 it had believed for months in the story of the incubators in Kuwait (https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1990/12/19/amnesty-international-accuses-iraq-of-atrocities-in-kuwait/78f4f740-dc16-4386-976e-21f54007e7ee/) but then stated that there was no evidence (https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1992-03-06-mn-3337-story.html) in its investigation on Libya had gone to the refugee camps “where many women say they arrived for fear of sexual abuse but when we asked if they had been raped or if they had witnessed such violence they all said no”.

