The Russian Orthodox Church in the Russia-Ukraine Confrontation

Yoselina Guevara L.



On Sunday, March 7, the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Cyril I, made a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, surprising for the religious justification he gave to the military operation being carried out by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory.

At the geopolitical level, the speech made by the Russian Patriarch adds a new edge to the analysis, which may allow us to understand more fully the plan being carried out by Russia, which may be neither imperial nor global as many Western analysts insist on making it appear. Since his arrival to the highest governmental office, President Putin’s policy has been evidently inspired by the religious principles of the Russian Orthodox Church, turning religion into a sort of soft power tool, especially at the national level. In this sense, the most radical values of the Orthodox religion fit perfectly with the president’s political, cultural and social vision, in which a frontal rejection of “Western values” stands out. That is to say, a repudiation of consumerism, individualism, acceptance of homosexuality, transsexuality, etc. By concretizing this symbiosis between the Orthodox Church and the government, religion has become a powerful ally; but, in addition, it has allowed the Church Patriarchate to ascend, develop and mark its influence in Russian society.

It is therefore not surprising that Patriarch Cyril I addressed the issue of the conflict in Ukraine in religious terms describing it in textual words as “a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical meaning,” explaining that the populations of the Donbas, in particular, were suffering from the imposition of a Western culture that “violates the law of God” since “to enter the club of those (Western) countries, it is necessary to organize a gay pride parade” alluding to the traditional LGTBIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, transvestite, intersex and queer) festival that takes place annually in various cities around the world. Patriarch Cyril I justifies the military operation in an apocalyptic perspective, within the scheme of a confrontation between good and evil. It is necessary to pay attention to this aspect because historically these are not new arguments, i.e. the opposition between two worlds, good and evil. It is well known how hundreds of conflicts have been born under this reasoning that still persist in the world. We do not know if President Putin will agree with what Cyril I said, but in effect it adds a religious and social tinge to the confrontation.

Position of Pope Francis

It is interesting to note the position of the Catholic Church in this regard, in an interview Pope Francis in the early days of his pontificate said “Who am I to judge a homosexual?” a very simple but really disruptive statement, which establishes a certain openness not seen in other pontificates and which continues to set the tone even in this conflict. The Holy See, despite its clear disapproval of the operation launched by President Putin, which they have called “invasion”, continues to try to keep a window open to dialogue and negotiation.

Despite his condemnation, Pope Francis, in this perspective, remains faithful to a model of a Catholic Church detached from preferential ties with this or that power, which has ceased to be the expression of an exclusively Western vision and whose vocation to dialogue and listening is not only a formal principle, but an authentic option for the construction of peace and coexistence. Its condemnations of the mistreatment of immigrants from the Middle East, xenophobia against people from the African continent, as well as the invasions in Syria, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the bombings in Palestine have been categorical. There is no doubt that the Vatican, despite showing its disagreement, has been able to keep channels of diplomatic communication open with Moscow even in this current complex situation. We do not know what are the intentions at the religious level of President Putin, this argument may only be valid at the domestic level in the sphere of Russia and Ukraine; moreover feminist, and LGTBIQ+ movements are very strong worldwide. What we are certain of is that Russia is demonstrating strength and firmness in standing up to Western arrogance, the adage of he who strikes first, strikes twice is true.

Translation by the Author