US Company Metabiota Links Biolabs in Africa and Ukraine to the Pentagon’s DTRA

Ironically, our government used Ukraine to distract from the atrocities committed at home with the creation of Covid and the response to it. However, it appears that the focus on Ukraine might very well bring attention right back to the origins of the last catalysing global event they seek to erase from our memory. Regardless of what happens with the war, we need to know if Ukraine is the new Wuhan, wrote Daniel Horowitz.

Part I

It’s now clear that, at a minimum, the US was heavily involved in developing and managing biolabs in Ukraine. Although the US government denies that biological research is taking place, Russia is currently exposing a network of biolabs that began during the Obama-Biden administration.

A deleted article originally posted in 2010 was recovered by The National Pulse which details how then Senator Barack Obama helped negotiate a deal to build a level-3 bio-safety lab in the Ukrainian city of Odessa. A project between the US Department of Defence (“DoD”) and Ukraine’s Ministry of Health focused on “preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens, and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons.” The lab had a permit “to work with both bacteria and viruses of the first and second pathogenic groups.”

So, who runs these labs?

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, a Bulgarian journalist, identified US biotech company Metabiota Inc. in an extremely detailed 2019 article as the main player in the Ukrainian labs. It’s a company that tracks the trajectory of outbreaks and sells pandemic insurance, but also seems to have its hand in the actual labs that, as we painfully learned the past two years, might be the source of some of these outbreaks.

Metabiota Background

Biowarfare scientists, using diplomatic cover, test man-made viruses at Pentagon biolaboratories in 25 countries across the world, Dilyana Gaytandzhieva wrote in 2018. These US biolaboratories are funded by the Defence Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) under a $ 2.1 billion military program – Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (“CBEP”) – and are located in former Soviet Union countries, such as Georgia and Ukraine, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.

DTRA has outsourced much of the work under the military program to private companies, which are not accountable to Congress, and which can operate more freely and move around the rule of law. As Gaytandzhieva identified, one such company is Metabiota.

Metabiota works with partners around the world to push scientific boundaries and develop new knowledge. “We have deep and sustained partnerships with governments, health agencies, academic institutions and private enterprise,” their website states.

Metabiota offers both products and services. The target customers for their products – tools to identify early signals of emerging outbreaks – seem to be those with commercial interests, in particular insurance companies.

Metabiota Products: Expertise to assess, quantify, and analyse epidemic risks

This is confirmed in a 2017 promotional video where Metabiota stated: “our disease model library is the largest in the insuretech industry … allowing you to … quantify the impact of an event on your portfolio in dollars and see what drives your losses.”

Metabiota’s services – to provide experience, training, and insights – are aimed at local health authorities, governments and, as we shall see, departments of defence worldwide.

In 2014 Metabiota was awarded $18.4 million federal contracts under the Pentagon’s DTRA program in Georgia and Ukraine for scientific and technical consulting services. Metabiota services include global field-based biological threat research, pathogen discovery, outbreak response and clinical trials.

Between 2012 and 2015, Metabiota was contracted by the Pentagon to perform work for DTRA before and during the Ebola crisis in West Africa and was awarded $3.1 million for work in Sierra Leone.

In August 2018, Metabiota announced it had been awarded a subcontract from Black & Veatch (B&V) to support DTRA’s CBEP in Iraq.

Dannielle Blumenthal who is collecting research on biolabs in Ukraine wrote that George Webb, an investigative journalist, suggests that from 2008 to 2017, Black & Veatch and DTRA signed contracts, estimated at $215.6 million on construction and operation of biolabs in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Thailand, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Armenia and that under the program in Georgia and Ukraine, Black & Veatch subcontractor, Metabiota signed $18.4 million federal contract.

Webb tweeted on 10 March: "Black & Veatch's Odessa facility seems to be the biolab [that] triggered Russia."



George Webb Twitter Thread

Metabiota in Africa

Metabiota: About Us

Metabiota’s Central African headquarters is located in Cameroon “managed under the leadership of local national Experts.” Metabiota has been operating in the region for the past two decades.

Metabiota has been implementing projects across Central Africa since its founding, including over $38.5M in USG grants and contracts executed over the past ten years. Their Cameroon office has long-lasting collaborative agreements with the Cameroon Ministry of Health; Ministry of Defence; Ministry of Livestock and Animal Husbandry; Ministry of Environment, Nature Protection, and Sustainable Development; Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife; and Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation.

Metabiota’s Office Capacity Statements for Cameroon and DRC states that the Army Health Research Center (“CRESAR”):

“Was created in early 2000 as part of a partnership between Metabiota and the Cameroon Ministry of Defence, thanks to funding from the US Military’s HIV Research Program, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Johns Hopkins University, the NIH, the Google Foundation, the Skoll Foundations, the French Research Institute for Development, and the CDC.

“Over the past twenty years, CRESAR has played an important role in assisting the Cameroon government in preparing for, detecting, and responding to key infectious disease outbreaks, including monkeypox, avian influenza, cholera, rabies, and human and animal influenza. Staffed by civilian and military workforce, CRESAR is a molecular biology and serology laboratory (BSL2).”

Metabiota was contracted by the Pentagon to perform work for DTRA before and during the Ebola crisis in West Africa and was awarded $3.1 million during the years 2012-2015 for work in Sierra Leone – one of the countries at the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and 2015.

A 17 July 2014 report drafted by the Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Consortium, accused Metabiota of failing to abide by an existing agreement on how to report test results and for bypassing the Sierra Leonean scientists working there. The report also raised the possibility that Metabiota was culturing blood cells at the lab, something the report said was dangerous, as well as misdiagnosing healthy patients. All of those allegations were denied by Metabiota.

However, a 2016 investigation by CBS found that WHO officials believe Metabiota screwed up the Ebola response in Africa and that there was “absolutely no control on what is being done.”

Part II: Biolabs In Ukraine and Common Connections Between Metabiota and EcoHealth

In Part 1 we explained what products and services Metabiota sells, who their customers are and how badly they handled the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2015.

Metabiota made a series of costly mistakes during the 2014 Ebola outbreak that swept across West Africa, a 2016 Associated Press investigation found.

At the time, Metabiota and its non-profit sister company Global Viral had received millions in funding from USAID, Google and the Skoll Foundation, among others. The Department of Defence alone had granted more than $18 million worth of contracts to the company.

Additionally, according to investigative journalist George Webb from 2008 to 2017, Black & Veatch and DTRA signed contracts, estimated at $215.6 million on construction and operation of biolabs in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Thailand, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Armenia. Under the program in Georgia and Ukraine, Black & Veatch subcontractor, Metabiota, signed an $18.4 million federal contract.

Metabiota and PREDICT

Launched in 2009 and funded by USAID, PREDICT was an early warning system for new and emerging diseases in 21 countries. It was led by the University of California’s (“UC”) Davis One Health Institute and core partners included EcoHealth Alliance (“EHA”), Metabiota, Wildlife Conservation Society, and Smithsonian Institution. PREDICT was a forerunner of the more ambitious Global Virome Project.

PREDICT partnered with the non-profit EHA to carry out its 9-year effort to catalogue hundreds of thousands of biological samples, “including over 10,000 bats.” A PREDICT-funded 2015 study on “diversity of coronavirus in bats” also included Peter Daszak, president of EHA, among its participants.

Metabiota sponsored Dr. Charles Chiu’s work on PREDICT’s viral surveillance program for the period January 2014 to January 2017. We were unable to obtain details on the work he carried out as the “Visit project website” is now a dead link. However, Dr. Chiu is shown as an author for PREDICT-1, a project that ran during the years 2009 to 2014, but is not shown as an author for PREDICT-2, a project that ran for the years 2014 to 2020. So, although it’s not clear what work Metabiota was sponsoring Dr. Chiu to perform, we know it related to PREDICT-1.

Metabiota – Viral Surveillance for the PREDICT Program 20150410

On his Global Projects profile Dr.Chiu is described as a Global Health Sciences Faculty Affiliate and on his UC profile it shows he is Professor of Laboratory Medicine at the School of Medicine. On his UC profile Dr. Chiu’s research for PREDICT is not listed.

However, his UC profile shows, interestingly, a few months before starting work on PREDICT, he had been researching the development of diagnostic assays for rapid diagnosis of NIAID Category A-C virus infections, to “greatly assist efforts to investigate outbreaks or bioterrorist events.”

And over the same period Dr. Chiu was working on PREDICT he was also the principal investigator on 7 research projects all funded by NIH, including: to assess state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, the Virochip, and massively parallel deep sequencing; digital PCR; and real-time pathogen detection.

In 2017 a USAID-funded PREDICT study, ‘Global patterns in coronavirus diversity’, was published in Virus Evolution. A study of which used PCR assays to detect both known and novel coronaviruses.

“Results of a five-year study in 20 countries on three continents have found that bats harbour a large diversity of coronaviruses (CoV), the family of viruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS),” Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health wrote.

Ten out of the 16 authors emanated from UC Davis One Health Institute, Metabiota or EHA, and included: Nathan Wolf, Metabiota; Peter Daszak and William Karesh, EHA; and, the PREDICT Consortium. The authors declared no conflicts of interests.

Global patterns in coronavirus diversity, Virus Evolution, Volume 3, Issue 1, January 2017, vex012, https://doi.org/10.1093/ve/vex012

Nathan Wolfe is the founder of Metabiota and non-profit Global Viral. He spent over eight years conducting biomedical research in both sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. Unsurprisingly, Wolfe is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. More notably, since 2008 he had been a member of DARPA’s DSRC, Defence Science Research Council, until it was disbanded.

William Karesh, EHA’s Executive Vice President, links directly back to the very top of the US biodefence establishment. EHA is listed as a partner of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (“WIV”) on archived pages of its website and was mentioned as a one of the institute’s “strategic partners” by the WIV’s Deputy Director General in 2018.

Notably, the relationship between the WIV and the American Biodefence establishment was advanced by EHA policy advisor, David R. Franz, former commander at US bioweapons lab at Fort Detrick.

WIV’s Dr. Shi Zhengli, a.k.a. “Batwoman,” had also worked with EHA’s Daszak on bat-related studies. As far back as 2005, Daszak and Zhengli were conducting research on SARS-like coronaviruses in bats. Several PREDICT-funded studies on SARS-like coronaviruses and Swine Flu count with both Zhengli’s and Daszak’s contributions. Perhaps the most noteworthy of these is a 2015 PREDICT and NIH-funded study she co-authored entitled: ‘A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence’.

Former VP at EHA and whistle-blower Andrew Huff said highly dangerous gain-of-function (“GoF”) research was being conducted and the funding managed by EHA. EHA partners with and receives funding from a variety of sources, not only NIH and NIAID but, other government agencies and private entities or foundations such as Google, Wellcome Trust, and the Gates Foundation.

Huff tweeted an image on 15 February of a list of US Department of Defence (“DoD”) funding to EHA: “Rumour is that the DoD has been lying to Congress about funding EHA.”

Andrew Huff on Twitter

Huff believes Daszak works with the CIA and could in fact be “a double agent working on behalf of the Chinese government.” He believes EHA is basically “a CIA front organisation.”

In a twitter thread posted on 23 January, Huff explained “not only is EcoHealth Alliance a CIA front organisation, but the United States of America is primarily responsible for Covid, not China. Covid was a US scientific R&D program where Covid was transferred to China.”

Metabiota in Ukraine

Given the suspicion that EHA created SARS-CoV-2 out of a similar repository and “microbial museum,” not in the US but as an “enterprise” around the world, we should probably be suspicious of what Metabiota is doing in Ukraine.

In 2017, the Serbian newspaper Pecat published an article “Why is the US turning Ukraine into a biological bomb?” The article states that from 2014 to 2017, 15 US military biological laboratories were built in Ukraine:

“They employ exclusively Americans, and they are financed entirely from the budget of the US Department of Defence. Local authorities have pledged not to interfere in their work. These military laboratories, where they are mainly engaged in the study and production of viruses and bacteria, are located in the following cities: Odessa, Vinnitsa, Uzhgorod, Lviv (three), Kharkov, Kyiv (three), Kherson, Ternopil. There are several such laboratories near Crimea and the Lugansk People’s Republic.

“All the heads of these military laboratories are from the ranks of intelligence officers, US military personnel, or proven American politicians. Also, these laboratories are often run by experts in biological weapons and biological terrorism.”

This information was picked up by Russian and Bulgarian media. The latter conducted their own investigation in 2018 and they counted 11 secret laboratories in Ukraine through which dangerous diseases spread.

In 2018, News Front, a website based in Crimea, published an article ‘CyberBerkut: USA taking control over biological research in Ukraine’. The article states:

“The USA is gaining total control over biological research facilities, researchers and stocks of deadly viruses in Ukraine. This will allow the USA to control epidemiological situation in the region, get access to every development in the sphere and manipulate population size while increasing American pharmaceutical corporations’ profit.

“The Pentagon has got access to Ukrainian biological research facilities under the plausible pretext of preventing the proliferation of biological weapons. The biological projects are sponsored and supervised by the U.S. Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), which is operating through its office in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, headed by Joanna Wintrol.

“The American engineering firm Black & Veatch is covering construction and maintenance of biological facilities and conducting biological researches under special projects. By a lucky chance, Metabiota, a subcontractor, is sharing the building with Black & Veatch in Kyiv.”

From 2008 to 2017, Black & Veatch and DTRA signed contracts, estimated at $215.6 million, on construction and operation of biolabs in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Thailand, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Armenia. Under the program in Georgia and Ukraine, the company Metabiota, Black & Veatch subcontractor, signed a $18.4 million federal contract.

The News Front article goes on to describe visits in March, May and June 2018 by a US delegation to Odessa, Kharkiv and Lviv respectively. The US delegation comprised US Embassy delegates and representatives of Black & Veatch subcontractors. The purpose was to implement a “system of pathogens control management” during which Black & Veatch gained access to “especially dangerous pathogens” at the disposal of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

A few months earlier, in January 2018, then Vice President Joe Biden boasted about pushing the Ukraine to remove Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations. Shokin was investigating Ukrainian company Burisma at the time. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion,’” Biden said. “I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money’.”

Biden had been placed in charge of managing US relations in Ukraine by President Barack Obama. Shortly afterwards, in 2014, his son Hunter Biden became a board member of Burisma Holdings, in which Ihor Kolomoyskyi, reportedly, has a controlling interest. The same Kolomoyskyi who is behind the rise of Volodymyr Zelensky from comedian to President of Ukraine.

In an article, ‘Ukraine as Biden’s Sacrificed Pawn’, Prof. Dr. Masahiro Matsumura argues Biden’s response to the Ukraine conflict has been inadequate and wilfully negligent and had Donald Trump been re-elected the outcome would have been very different. Prof Matsumura wrote:

“Biden made six official visits to Ukraine during his US Vice Presidency, as he took primary charge of Ukrainian affairs under the Obama administration … The records attest to Biden’s extensive contacts with Ukraine’s political and business circles.

“President Biden has been a protagonist in US policy toward Ukraine that has led Ukraine to solidify its NATO accession policy through constitutional amendment, yet without making necessary military commitments to the defence of Ukraine.

“The current Russia-Ukraine war has been consequent on the globalist mismanagement of the US hegemonic decline in which President Biden has continually played a central role for more than a decade.”

In Part 3 we highlight who Metabiota’s investors are.