Ukraine. The Silence of the Guilty

Stella Calloni

The world has been trapped during these historic moments, by the most ruthless media terrorism that misinforms without any subtlety, with impunity, with the dissemination of false videos, many of them taken from the violent games of the internet, others fabricated trying to emotionally trap people and keeping absolutely silent about the truth of the facts and circumstances and about who is really responsible for what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, which must be headlined as ‘NATO and the United States against Russia’.

Using silence as a weapon, the culprits never published such recent breaking news as the fact that the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Nikolai Azarov, reported last March 4 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was planning to launch a large-scale operation, using nuclear weapons against Russia, for which NATO had assigned a key role to Kiev, something that had been discussed in 2014, when the coup of the Ukrainian government of Viktor Yanukovic took place, to directly impose fascists aligned with the intelligence services of the United States, Great Britain and other covert movements developing in that country, using the active Nazi groups inherited from the collaborators of the German invaders during the Second World War.

Those who had acted by handing over hundreds of Ukrainian Jews and Russians or turning themselves into a local Gestapo. Indeed the so-called “Ukrainian Spring”, which began with alleged “soft coup” style uprisings in December 2013, ending in the Maidan Square revolt in February 2014, while the U.S. fleet and its allies were conducting constant provocative exercises, especially against Russia, China, North Korea and other nearby countries.

Azarov, a respected academic was prime minister in 2014. Having held the position and others in the Ukrainian administration, he knew that Ukraine’s strategic position was marked in red on the map of NATO targets.

Through his account on Facebook social network, Azarov denounced that “NATO had planned a third world war, using nuclear weapons against Russia, and a key role had been assigned to the current Ukrainian U.S.-controlled ruling elite and ultra-nationalists.” The war plan, he specified, was that NATO wanted to approve this troop deployment in the summer of 2022, during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The former premier detailed that this strategy envisaged deploying four military brigades on Ukrainian territory and an air brigade capable of carrying nuclear warheads, warning that the plan included “provocations followed by dangerous attacks with the destruction of the population” in the areas of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

“Only now we have the opportunity to make public intelligence data” on this plan, he said and assured that, according to the plan, by the end of 2022 the military alliance would have provoked conflicts and launched large-scale nuclear military operations against Moscow.

He added that since December 2021, President Vladimir Putin’s government has been receiving information about these plans from the military alliance. In Kiev “fateful decisions were made to exterminate the Russian-speaking population in the Donbass, where the Ukrainian army was preparing to start a military operation (…) on February 25,” he concluded.

In this regard, he said that “in order to prevent a third world war and an attack on Russia with the use of nuclear weapons, the (Russian) government made a decision to control this situation and restore order in Ukraine”, which is why it started its special military operation last February 24 “and this decision of Putin saved thousands of lives in the Donbass”.

It is sufficient to delve into the history of what has happened since the rebirth of Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, to establish the Russian Federation as one of the great powers of today, which led to the eternal conspiracy of the United States, Great Britain and others against Putin.

It should not be forgotten that Zbigniew Brezezinski, an eternal advisor to the U.S. government, had proposed the disintegration of Russia after the fall of the USSR in the 1990s, to prevent its resurgence, drawing a map of the division into four “manageable” states for the empire.

From the very moment he came to power, Putin proposed just the opposite, becoming a target from then on, regardless of the measures he took and the changes that took place. The Cold War continued in other forms.

At present, the globalized propaganda of the hegemonic power points to Russia as the one responsible for this “war” whose deep root has been the actions of NATO, in a project of expansion that obeys Washington’s plans to dominate the world, an old imperial dream that will lead to the empire’s suicide while dragging along its great colony: the European Union. It is an active process to economically colonize Eastern Europe which has been included in a series of documents as a necessary step towards world domination which today is already impossible.

This is what has led NATO to encircle Russia with bases in all the former republics of the USSR and along all its borders where Ukraine is a central target. This, of course, is not talked about. The silence of the culprits can only be maintained for a short time.

As Azarov contends, Putin, acting as a great strategist, launched the military operation aimed at the barracks and nests of weapons stockpiled by NATO in Ukraine, when the limit had already been reached with a war of extermination waged for eight years by the fascist government of Ukraine against the republics of the Donbass region, which caused 15 thousand deaths, among them a thousand children, the disappeared, invalids, detainees and harassment by the mercenaries of the Nazi groups prevailing in that country.

This was denounced on all fronts, meetings and governments of the world and European countries as a “genocide” by Putin without anyone doing anything, as happened with the colonial wars, in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria (which continues to resist with its people and its army), Somalia, Yemen and others that resulted in millions of deaths, without the invaders being condemned by the world in this 21st century.

Who was in charge of explaining what NATO was doing, illegally acting outside its fixed positions when the intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain created this organization in 1949 to, supposedly, defend the borders of Europe against a possible invasion of Russia after the Second World War, where the latter country had lost more than 22 million civilian and military personnel, who fought against the Nazi invasion and the terrible destruction of the country had to be restored?

There was no intention of the Soviet Union to invade Europe and even less in those circumstances, but it was useful for the United States to fill Europe with military bases with the political consequences that this entailed. It was also hidden from the world that Russia had won the war. Even this was appropriated by those who today have taken the place of those fascists in their intention to install an imperial global governance and who, like Adolf Hitler, speak of “secure borders”.

In Argentina we have a strategic military base of Great Britain in the Malvinas Islands, colonially occupied, for whose return we have been fighting since 1833. That base is already in the hands of NATO. If the Russian military found biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine that Washington officials now admit having, what will we have in this base placed on our islands by Great Britain, which is more than 14,000 km away from its coasts?

China is now officially asking for an explanation about these biological weapons laboratories, which Washington officials had to admit existed, and the truth is beginning to emerge.

Journalist Thomas Friedman, of the New York Times, considers this US policy to be erroneous, as several civilian and military sectors in that country are also warning. But for now, the “guilty parties” of the lies and the silence believe that accompanying the fundamentalists of the empire, from which they receive large sums of money, assures them impunity. They do not seem to understand that the imperial giant is already ensnared in its own excessive ambitions. For the time being, the “weapons of mass destruction” that Iraq, invaded and occupied by NATO and the imperial choir, supposedly had, are scattered in countries like Ukraine and beyond.