Former Senior Pentagon Advisor Col. Doug Macgregor on Russia-Ukraine War

Former senior advisor the Secretary of Defense Col. Doug Macgregor joins Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate for a candid, live discussion of the Russia-Ukraine war and his time in the Trump administration when an Afghan withdrawal was sabotaged and conflict with Iran and Syria continued.

Aaron Mate of the Grayzone asks Col Douglas Macgregor his take on the dominate narrative in the US that militarily this is a disaster for Russia. Colonel Macgregor believes this not true and only wishful thinking.

Max Blumenthal follows up with a question on the military situation. Col Macgregor explains that the entire Russian Operation is focused on the Military Destruction of the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Army is largely successful in this goal, but it is going slow, because of the Russian intent to protect civilians and maintain critical infrastructure.

The Azov Battalion’s operations Mariupol also comes up as point of discussion as one of the dynamics of the conflict.