Bolivia: Wheat and Fuel Sources Remain Secure

Bolivia: State to Guarantee Provision of Wheat

Bolivian bakers will be able to continue producing bread at a stable price for the coming year amid a worldwide wheat supply shortage.

The Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy, Néstor Huanca, informed on Sunday that the Food Production Support Company (EMAPA) has stockpiled a volume of 130,000 tons of wheat for the production of 1.6 million quintals this year. The state company will take charge of the flour distribution.

Flour will be guaranteed for the country’s bakery sector and the price of the marraqueta​ bread will remain at 50 Bolivian cents (with a lower set price in certain regions), as outlined in an agreement made between the government and the bakery sector in January. EMAPA’s coordinator, Franklin Flores, says that Luis Arce’s government “will not allow an increase in the price of bread” between now and December.

The Ministry of Productive Development and Plural Economy is set to meet with the National Confederation of Artisan Bakers of Bolivia (Conapabol) on Wednesday to assess the supply of flour and bread in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, wheat planting is being significantly reinforced in order to secure a supply for 2023 as Bolivian wheat producers are being encouraged to increase production.

Additionally, President Luis Arce has assured that several measures will be taken to guarantee the provision of food items such as sugar, corn, and sorghum. Last week, the president announced the approval of Supreme Decree 4680, ensuring the supply of these foods at a set prices in addition to other foods for which prices are already regulated.

Kawsachun News

Bolivia Won’t See Rise in Fuel Prices

The cost and supply of gasoline and diesel in Bolivia’s national market will remain the same despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Bolivia’s state oil and gas company, YPFB, announced Monday that fuel prices will be maintained by the state, with the price of gasoline at Bs 3.74 per liter (about 55 cents USD) and diesel at Bs 3.72 per liter (about 54 cents).

Executive President of YPFB, Armin Dorgathen, said that the stability provides peace of mind for public and private transport, as well as for the industrial and domestic sectors. In addition, it guarantees the transport of agricultural products from the countryside at current costs.

The state oil company has been working on the Fuel Import Substitution Plan that contemplates a set of different strategies to maintain economic stability.

“How do we do this? Through biodiesel, through the production of national crude oil, through the importation of crude oil. There are several strategies we are working on, but always ensuring stability for the population,” said the YPFB head.

Kawsachun News