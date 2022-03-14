Russophobia: NATO’s Psychological Torture Manual and the Construction of a Single Perception

José Negrón Valera

In Venezuela we have experience in dealing with psychological siege tactics. For 20 years, Chavismo has been subjected to a campaign of psychological torture that reached its paroxysm when, in 2017, news portals called for “hunting” and publishing the location of people the opposition identified as Chavistas.mind

Today, a very dangerous strategy of stigmatization and persecution is pounced upon voices divergent to the corporate media narrative and, unfortunately, traced from what was experienced in Venezuela.

Russia’s State-affiliated Media Twitter tag, attached to journalists and communicators who deviate from the official version that NATO is trying to push, is the closest thing to the infamous star that the Nazis of World War II used to mark their victims.

The following is a reactivation of an article from a few years ago, which detailed how these psychological torture tactics function and how they are used to generate submission.

“All things have been said before, but since no one listens, it is necessary to repeat them,” reflected the writer André Gidé. He is right.

If we are to build a culture of peace that serves all the peoples of the world equally, we must make explicit and not sweep under the table all these strategies that seek only the disintegration of the bonds of affection between the nations and cultures of the planet.

The theorists

Robert Jay Lifton was an eminent American psychiatrist who devoted much of his life to exploring the psychological consequences of war. His most famous book is The Nazi Doctors: Medical Killing and the Psychology of Genocide, a study of the doctors involved in Nazi war crimes. He was even a fierce critic of the torture programs implemented during the George W. Bush administration and of the secret involvement of the American Psychological Association (APA) with the aim of elaborating “a code of ethics to justify the torture program implemented by the CIA”.

Since 1953, Lifton conducted hundreds of interviews with American soldiers who were prisoners of war during the Korean conflict, as well as with various students and professors who were detained in Chinese prisons after 1951.

The synthesis of that research was published in 1961 in his book on Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalitarianism: A Study of ‘Brainwashing’ in China. It explored various coercive techniques applied to captives and prisoners of war in the prisons of Korea and the Asian giant itself. Lifton called such methods “thought reform” or “brainwashing,” a term that was popularized thanks to the media coverage his study received.

A large part of Lifton’s studies are a fundamental part of the torture manuals used to train U.S. special forces, as well as the consulting agencies in charge of intelligence and counterintelligence work, such as the CIA, the NSA and the FBI itself, as Arthur Lepic explains in an article published on the Voltaire Network portal. In said research, Lepic details how the emergence of guerrilla movements in South America and the Vietnam War itself led the U.S. Army to draft the first interrogation conduct manual, called Kurbark -Counterintelligence Interrogation-.

“The manual specified how to ‘become a perfect torturer’ in order to quickly obtain the qualifications necessary to become a good ‘interrogator,’ explaining in detail the coercive techniques to reach this goal quickly.”

Such manuals were widely used at the School of the Americas to train South American military personnel belonging to pro-North American governments against leftist guerrilla movements.

Goebbels against Russia

In 1983, Ronald Reagan’s administration approved a new, “made-up” version of the manual in response to the criticism it had previously received from a parliamentary group in the US Congress for the atrocities committed by combat corps such as the Green Berets and the Navy Seals around the world, but especially in Central and South America. Torture methods were thus cloaked under the euphemism ‘Human Resource Exploitation Training Manual – 1983’. However, such manuals used for psychological torture needed to be applied directly to the bodies of those considered enemies of the United States. However, in 1989, the U.S. Army incorporated Fourth Generation Warfare as part of its military doctrine and psychological warfare and brainwashing techniques came to be considered a priority weapon that would transcend time and space, aided by various communication and information technologies.

It was no longer necessary to be physically present to be subjected to psychological torture, since war, from that moment on, would be waged on a new battlefield: the minds of individuals.

The path of torture: 8 steps

The task of the psychological offensive launched against media such as RT and Sputnik is to generate silence in the social body through the shock doctrine. The tactics are not limited to these channels of information dissemination, but permeate all areas of society.

By persecuting musicians, artists, athletes, canceling Russian literature professorships at universities or online training platforms, censoring film screenings, the aim is to undermine the support base of those who can empathize with Russia’s reasons for preserving its security. Even more, it indoctrinates through fear of not following narratives dissonant to the one the West intends to impose. If you do so, “you will be singled out, persecuted and punished,” is the motto of the operation.

To advance in solidifying this offensive, the essential thing is to achieve a “framework ” for torture to function optimally.

In this regard, opinion makers are key. People with worldwide media reach, they are usually excellent. They function as the perfect torturers -taking into account Lifton’s model- by imposing the general framework on which the psychological siege actions will be developed.

From this point on, the different steps of the operation unfold. Each one of them serves as a filter to correctly read what is hidden in each tweet, headline, coercive measure taken against the Russian people, in this declared, open and all-out cognitive and, of course, civilizational war.

Step 1. “It’s not you doing the thinking.”

The general idea is to make a systematic attack on the person’s identity and beliefs. Make him think that his reasoning or ideas are absolutely influenced by others. Lifton details that in the case of prisoners of war, they were subjected for weeks to a “constant onslaught until the victim was exhausted and confused, and his scale of values was shaken.”

The general idea is to make a systematic attack on the person’s identity and beliefs. Make him think that his reasoning or ideas are absolutely influenced by others. Lifton details that in the case of prisoners of war, they were subjected for weeks to a “constant onslaught until the victim was exhausted and confused, and his scale of values was shaken.”

A US school teacher gives a lecture on the war in Ukraine where he includes Russia’s point of view. A student videotapes him and his parents denounce him. Consequence? He is suspended for spreading “Russian propaganda”. McCarthyism times like in the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/ci07t9JqVz – Bruno Sgarzini (@brunosgarzini) March 4, 2022

Un profesor de escuela de EEUU da un clase sobre la guerra en Ucrania donde incluye el punto de vista de Rusia Un alumno lo graba y sus padres lo denuncian ¿Consecuencia? Lo suspenden por difundir “propaganda rusa”. Tiempos de macartismo como en la Guerra Fría. pic.twitter.com/ci07t9JqVz — Bruno Sgarzini (@brunosgarzini) March 4, 2022

Step 2. “You are bad”.

At this point, the essential thing is to shake the person with an artillery of accusations to generate a sense of guilt about his political affiliation. For Lifton, the goal was to generate in the victim shame for his behavior, as if everything he had done was wrong.

Step 3. “And you know you are”.

The torturer in this case is represented by the entire communication and information network that generates or echoes the blaming strategy, forces the victim under psychological pressure to denounce his family, his friends and anyone who shares his erroneous value system. Lifton explains that, by betraying his personal circle, an internal conflict of self-loathing is generated in the victim.

Step 4. “Who am I?”

“Who am I and what am I supposed to do?”

This is the breaking point for Lifton. After betraying his people and with an extreme sense of guilt, the victim suffers a breakdown. Loss of contact with reality ensues and he feels that he is completely lost and alone. In this sense, he may even begin to identify with and accept his tormentors.

Step 5. “I can help you”.

At this point, the torturer offers a small token of kindness: “A glass of water or asks him something about his past”, and even raises the possibility that “his sins or faults” may be forgiven. The victim, who is completely tired of facing a state of permanent tension and subjugation, accepts this small gesture with enormous gratitude and relief, almost “as if it had saved her life”.

Step 6. “Help yourself”.

This is the moment of confession. The victim of psychological torture, unable to resist the tension between the feeling of guilt and the sudden show of compassion on the part of his torturer, admits non-existent sins.

Step 7. “This is why you feel pain”.

After having been subjected to weeks, months, years of continuous persecution, the victim no longer understands what he has done wrong. He only has the certainty that he is wrong. This situation of destructuring causes many gaps in his mind that the torturer will take care to fill through choosing a suitable enemy: “It’s Putin’s fault, the Russian expansion, the Kremlin”.

Step 8. “It’s not me, it’s my beliefs”.

The ultimate relief comes when the victim understands that there is an external cause for his mistakes. The solution ends up being to denounce his entire former value and belief system, individually disassociate himself from it and achieve salvation through a declaration of principles that makes him something other than what he was. In this case, Lifton exposes that the victim ends up identifying completely with his torturer.

" Russian woman destroy passport and says in interview that’s a shame be Russian right now."

by Sever_ino, February 28, 2022 at 09:35AM#publicfreakout #news https://t.co/DjC7Of1aVA — PublicFreakoutreporter (@PubFreakreport) February 28, 2022

Crimes against humanity

In 1984, 156 countries that make up the United Nations signed the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. This document defines torture in a broad manner:

” (… ) the term ‘torture’ means any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person for such purposes as obtaining from him or a third person information or a confession, punishing him for an act he or a third person has committed or is suspected of having committed, or intimidating or coercing him or a third person to perform an act which he or a third person is suspected of having committed, or to intimidate or coerce him or others, or for any reason based on discrimination of any kind, when such pain or suffering is inflicted by or at the instigation of or with the consent or acquiescence of a public official or other person acting in an official capacity (…. )”.

It is possible to consider that the strategy of psychological siege, where discrimination and persecution of cultural identity is viralized under the selective and complacent gaze of social networks, is a weapon of war and a crime under international law.

If history has shown us anything, it is that there is nothing more pernicious than unique narratives and worldviews where so much effort is made to build an enemy that represents a total threat to the values and lifestyles of a society.

Hollywood has been feeding this imaginary of confrontation against Russia, against the Arab peoples for over 100 years, resulting in a more fragmented and polarized world. Who does this serve if not those who profit from conflict?

It certainly does not work for the people, nor for the generations that will precede us and to whom we will bequeath a crumbling international system.

However, the astonishing and worrying speed with which thousands of human beings are relentlessly exposed to these algorithms of violence leads us to think that we are beyond a reaction of conjuncture.

It is about generating consensus, a ticket of permissiveness, a zone of tolerance for what French journalist Thierry Meyssan exposes is the plan of the global elite, to eliminate the obstacle represented by the peoples who build strong, sovereign and prosperous nation-states. The collective acceptance of an agenda, which is anything but collective.



Translation by Internationalist 360°