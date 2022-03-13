BLACK INTERNATIONALISM, COLONIALISM, EUROPE, RUSSIA, USA, WORLD

Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia Live with Omali Yeshitila

Posted by Internationalist 360°

Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia is LIVE on this week’s #OmaliTaughtMe Sunday study.

Hear more about the Russia/Ukraine war straight from the people of Russia.

He joins Chairman Omali Yeshitela, African Socialist International (ASI) Secretary General Luwezi Kinshasa and APSP-Africa Regional Director Tafarie Mugeri to sum up the situation.

Also See: 

Africa is at the center of Russia/Ukraine conflict

African Socialist International Secretary General, Luwezi Kinshasa, explains why African people have a right to be angry about the history of the effects of colonialism, and how we must do something to destroy it. It is time to act now!

#OmaliTaughtMe Sunday Study: On Russia and Ukraine

Tune in for a special edition of #OmaliTaughtMe! African People’s Socialist Party Agit-Prop Director Akilé Anai interviews Chairman Omali Yehitela about the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

Special guests include:
Luwezi Kinshasa, Secretary General, African Socialist International (ASI), Tafarie Mugeri, National Director of Organization, African People’s Socialist Party (APSP-Africa)