Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia Live with Omali Yeshitila

Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia is LIVE on this week’s #OmaliTaughtMe Sunday study.
Hear more about the Russia/Ukraine war straight from the people of Russia.
He joins Chairman Omali Yeshitela, African Socialist International (ASI) Secretary General Luwezi Kinshasa and APSP-Africa Regional Director Tafarie Mugeri to sum up the situation.
Also See:
Africa is at the center of Russia/Ukraine conflict
African Socialist International Secretary General, Luwezi Kinshasa, explains why African people have a right to be angry about the history of the effects of colonialism, and how we must do something to destroy it. It is time to act now!
#OmaliTaughtMe Sunday Study: On Russia and Ukraine
Tune in for a special edition of #OmaliTaughtMe! African People’s Socialist Party Agit-Prop Director Akilé Anai interviews Chairman Omali Yehitela about the situation in Russia and Ukraine.
Special guests include:
Luwezi Kinshasa, Secretary General, African Socialist International (ASI), Tafarie Mugeri, National Director of Organization, African People’s Socialist Party (APSP-Africa)
- Black Alliance for Peace: Brief Guide on the Situation in Ukraine
- For African and Colonized Peoples, to Understand Ukraine: De-center Europe and Focus on Imperialism
- The Black Radical Position on the Situation in Ukraine
- Ukraine: Getting it Right: A Revolutionary Pan-African Perspective
- Many Africans Reject Washington’s Position on Ukraine Crisis
- Ukraine: Why Black People Must Oppose USA Imperialism & Aggression!
- Shameful Racism against Refugees Fleeing the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Open Letter to the Leadership of Ukraine and the World_01.03.2022 (1)-1