Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia Live with Omali Yeshitila

Alexander Ionov, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia is LIVE on this week’s #OmaliTaughtMe Sunday study.

Hear more about the Russia/Ukraine war straight from the people of Russia.

He joins Chairman Omali Yeshitela, African Socialist International (ASI) Secretary General Luwezi Kinshasa and APSP-Africa Regional Director Tafarie Mugeri to sum up the situation.

Africa is at the center of Russia/Ukraine conflict

African Socialist International Secretary General, Luwezi Kinshasa, explains why African people have a right to be angry about the history of the effects of colonialism, and how we must do something to destroy it. It is time to act now!

Watch Russia/Ukraine discussion now!!! Who’s side are you fighting on?? Russia will not comply with sucking the blood and eating the flesh of colonized people around the world!!! Burning Spear TV and Facebook Live!!https://t.co/as7vOk2V9ohttps://t.co/7Q76IsRvo6 — Chairman Omali Yeshitela (@OmaliYeshitela) March 6, 2022

LIAR! LIAR! Pants on FIRE!! Putin Exposes Euro-American Nazi alignment in Ukraine!! Russia Fighting to Destroy colonial-capitalist Military Capacity to eliminate Russia as threat to colonial mode of production. https://t.co/4rrCtiKQAL@timfeeley @cnn @AJEnglish @BlackisBack_ — Chairman Omali Yeshitela (@OmaliYeshitela) March 8, 2022

Listen to my revelation of how colonialists like the United States are pointing the finger at Russia and expect for oppressed peoples around the world to believe them!! Who believes the United States mainstream media??!! Sunday March 6th https://t.co/KvwBQvYNmD pic.twitter.com/bmhzFYCkSb — Chairman Omali Yeshitela (@OmaliYeshitela) March 6, 2022

#OmaliTaughtMe Sunday Study: On Russia and Ukraine

Tune in for a special edition of #OmaliTaughtMe! African People’s Socialist Party Agit-Prop Director Akilé Anai interviews Chairman Omali Yehitela about the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

Special guests include:

Luwezi Kinshasa, Secretary General, African Socialist International (ASI), Tafarie Mugeri, National Director of Organization, African People’s Socialist Party (APSP-Africa)