Thousands prepare to march from El Alto to mark International Working Women’s Day in Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/O3XoNdFkrx
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 8, 2022
International Working Women’s Day in La Paz 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/tX0X7XMpQ8
— Camila (@camilapress) March 8, 2022
🇧🇴 The Bartolina Sisa National Confederation of Campesino and Indigenous Women of Bolivia begin to make their way down the hill to mark International Working Women’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cl2sBHt0WE
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 8, 2022
Women’s organizations of Bolivia assemble to march from El Alto to La Paz. pic.twitter.com/SijmDmfyo9
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 8, 2022
There are least hundreds of marchers from the Bartolina Sisa organizations bloc alone. pic.twitter.com/4GAXmbI51Z
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 8, 2022
Other blocs of women’s organizations and collectives begin to depart from El Alto. pic.twitter.com/58hmV1IbB2
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 8, 2022
We’ll have soundbites with subtitles from the march later today. pic.twitter.com/iR8IsKrxNC
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) March 8, 2022
