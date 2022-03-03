Ukraine: The Afghan Solution

Guadi Calvo

The saying: “Truth is the first victim of war,” has been verified in the Ukrainian conflict like few times, in which the international media decided to hide the reasons for Moscow’s decision to definitively stop the war that the Kiev regime, as NATO’s spearhead, is waging against the pro-Russian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which has been going on for eight years and has left more than fifteen thousand civilians dead, in addition to the constant harassment by the United States and its European partners on the borders of the Russian Federation, which in turn decided with this action to put a definitive end to these policies by preventing Ukraine from joining NATO.

Since its founding in 1949, Ukraine had only one goal: The destruction of the Soviet Union, which they achieved in 1991, but they would attempt to do the same with any other form of national continuity, which upsets the unipolarity that the United States has enjoyed since then and which was rightly broken by President Vladimir Putin in Syria in August 2013 after the false flag plot, which sought to hold President Bashar al-Assad responsible for the chemical weapons attack against civilians in the Damascus neighborhood of al-Ghouta. This was something that Barack Obama considered sufficient to openly intervene in the conflict, which had been going on for three years and had not been resolved in his favor.

President Putin’s stern warning quickly dissuaded Washington, setting off one of the most shocking reversals on record. Since then, Russia and President Putin have been on the rise in international politics, not yet as representative as in Soviet times, but enough to end unipolarity and earn the undying hatred of the State Department, which regards the Russian president as its greatest enemy.

Ukraine, by its own choice, has become the battleground for this new cold war, which as we now see, has reached tropical temperatures. The Russian incursion, which in a few moments eliminated almost eighty of the targets to be destroyed, among them air force, navy, airports, facilities such as bridges, command and control centers, including the Turkish Bayraktar drone fleet, is protracted in urban areas to generate as few civilian casualties as possible.

This gives the Atlanticist press time to highlight Russian losses – one thousand, two thousand, three thousand men, hundreds of armored vehicles, dozens of helicopters and aircraft. This did not stop Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski from reporting, by all possible means, that NATO had left him alone, only to later announce that he was willing to meet with President Putin, only to soon afterwards say that he was not willing to meet with President Putin, no doubt in response to a tug of the State Department’s ear. Now, however, it appears that he has again agreed to meet with Putin’s envoy on the border with Belarus.

This is without caring about the citizens of his country who, imbued with a Russophobic spirit, carefully sculpted by million-dollar media campaigns, have responded to the call to arm themselves with whatever they have to resist the “invader.” No doubt a heroic gesture by many Ukrainians, who have been unable or unwilling to recognize that the real invaders are those who since 2013 have been promising them eternal love, i.e. income, to the European Union and NATO and who, when it comes down to it, just send them weapons or helmets, as in the case of Germany, always pragmatic. While several countries in white Europe have already made it known that they will apply restrictive measures for those seeking refuge, it is estimated that more than five million Ukrainians are trying to leave their country, so the UK has just announced that it will not accept Ukrainian refugees who do not have direct relatives already established in Perfidious Albion.

Many consider that days after the Russian operation in Ukraine, its progress has been extremely slow due to local resistance, without being interested in understanding that this slowness, which is not so slow, is due to the fact that the fighting is taking place in the suburbs of Kiev and has all but taken over the country’s second city, Kharkiv, with just over two million inhabitants. Putin necessarily wants to minimize civilian casualties as much as possible, which Joe Biden desperately needs, and his new parrot Volodymir Zelenski, who from sarcasm to tears has implemented all the acting baggage that his years as a clown have given him, to show the world the perversity of this new Hitler, emerging from the substrata of the Siberian kingdom or perhaps from someone much worse, a revered Stalin. So, given Putin’s complacency to avoid images of civilians crushed by Russian bombs and tanks, the end of the action will no doubt be several days further away.

For now, the West’s measures, other than sending weapons, have not gone beyond economic sanctions in an attempt to break Russia, knowing that from a military standpoint they will not succeed if NATO intends to resolve the issue only within Ukraine’s borders.

THE GRANDCHILDREN OF STEFAN BANDERAS

Alongside the first movements encouraged by the US State Department in Ukraine, which for months were based in Euromaidam or Independence Square in central Kiev, until the fall of President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, the protesters spared no expense: From using snipers to murder both civilians who opposed the coup and police officers, to unfurling the old National Socialist flags so proudly flown by Stefan Banderas, the Ukrainian henchman of Adolf Hitler, who together with the paramilitary commandos of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) perpetrated genocide on the scale of his spiritual guide elsewhere in Europe, while operating against the Red Army, slaughtering Poles, and continued his ideology until he was finally and happily eliminated in Munich in what is believed to be a KGB operation.

Since the fall of Yanukovych, who had banned the cult of Banderas, the figure of the Nazi leader has been enthroned in successive Ukrainian governments, including that of Zelensky. With his image at the head, Ukrainian fascists articulated in paramilitary organizations such as the Azov Battalion, Práviy séctor (Right Sector) and other terrorist groups, have advanced against the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics, where they have left no crime to commit, accompanied and protected by the Ukrainian army.

It is with these fascist elements together with the Ukrainian army’s potential despoilers, to which will be added the Western mercenaries supplied by American Blackwater or whatever it is now called and the infallible Wahhabi mujahideen, ever so omnipresent wherever the CIA sends them, will be the protagonists of a second phase of the war that NATO, through Zelenski, has declared on Moscow.

Of course, if the conflict does not escalate into a full-scale war between Russia and NATO (President Putin has already ordered the nuclear deterrent forces to go on high alert) and with no need for front men, the Atlanticists will establish an Afghan-style war, where militiamen trained, funded and supplied by Washington and NATO will be the main protagonists of a second phase of the war. Ukraine is the largest country in Europe, not counting Russia, with whom it shares a 1580-kilometer border that will have to be watched tirelessly by Russian security, which is well aware of the Afghan solution that has yielded so much to its enemies.

Guadi Calvo is an Argentinean writer and journalist. He is an international analyst specializing in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.