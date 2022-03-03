Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Why is the Pentagon Funding Bio-Labs in Ukraine & Around Eurasia?

Hard-hitting investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva discusses her groundbreaking work uncovering diplomatically protected international arms traffic from Western governments to terrorists as well as her discovery of Pentagon-funded bio-laboratories scattered throughout Eurasia. She learned how the whole of Eastern Europe was involved in a network for arming terrorists with weapons paid for by the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all under diplomatic cover. She visited numerous bio-labs and found they were located in residential areas where people subsequently complained of pollution, death, and disease. She even interrogated Robert Kadlec. The Pentagon funded 11 bio-labs in Ukraine and has been seeking the DNA and blood samples specifically of Russian nationals. We discuss media censorship and the latest development in Europe where questioning the narrative now can land you in jail.
Documents expose US biological experiments on allied soldiers in Ukraine and Georgia
The Pentagon Bio-weapons
Arms traffickers under diplomatic cover supply Syrian terrorists
Journalist discovers Bulgarian weapons in Al Qaeda warehouse in Syria
