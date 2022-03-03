Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Why is the Pentagon Funding Bio-Labs in Ukraine & Around Eurasia?





Hard-hitting investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva discusses her groundbreaking work uncovering diplomatically protected international arms traffic from Western governments to terrorists as well as her discovery of Pentagon-funded bio-laboratories scattered throughout Eurasia. She learned how the whole of Eastern Europe was involved in a network for arming terrorists with weapons paid for by the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all under diplomatic cover. She visited numerous bio-labs and found they were located in residential areas where people subsequently complained of pollution, death, and disease. She even interrogated Robert Kadlec. The Pentagon funded 11 bio-labs in Ukraine and has been seeking the DNA and blood samples specifically of Russian nationals. We discuss media censorship and the latest development in Europe where questioning the narrative now can land you in jail.

The whole https://t.co/3Fu01l3f4o is currently missing from DNS, not only these files. All documents published by the US government here are not available anymore https://t.co/Gyl7cRs9iJ — Dilyana Gaytandzhieva (@dgaytandzhieva) February 26, 2022

These are the documents which the US Embassy does not want you to see: pic.twitter.com/gEEBLFXRdW — Dilyana Gaytandzhieva (@dgaytandzhieva) February 26, 2022

Notes

Documents expose US biological experiments on allied soldiers in Ukraine and Georgia

https://dilyana.bg/documents-expose-us-biological-experiments-on-allied-soldiers-in-ukraine-and-georgia

The Pentagon Bio-weapons

https://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons

Arms traffickers under diplomatic cover supply Syrian terrorists

https://dilyana.bg/diplomatic-cover-for-international-arms-traffickers

Journalist discovers Bulgarian weapons in Al Qaeda warehouse in Syria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66_zbFrC3wQ

Websites

Dilyana.bg

https://dilyana.bg

Arms Watch

https://armswatch.com

Twitter

https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva