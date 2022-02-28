Ukraine: Getting it Right: A Revolutionary Pan-African Perspective

Gerald A. Perreira

Since February 18th, thousands of civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia following Ukraine’s intensified shelling of these territories, which have been under fire since the 2014 US backed coup.

“The White House hysteria is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war at any cost. Provocation, misinformation and threats are a favourite method of solving their own problems. The American military-political machine is ready to steamroll through people’s lives again.” – Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry

In the Caribbean we have a saying, “monkey know what limb to jump on”. Or at least, monkey should know. Usually this is the case with the US Empire and its criminal creature, NATO (North Atlantic Tribes Organization). They pick on countries that cannot stand up to them in terms of military might. But this time, not so. They met their match in the Russian Federation, when Vladimir Putin called their bluff.

US President, Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, have been talking big over the past months. But it was all bluff. On the other hand, President Vladimir Putin was not bluffing. The Russian people know only too well what it means to have fascists at their door. The then Soviet Union led the fight against Nazi Germany and on February 24th, 2022, Russia was forced to take military action again against Anglo-Saxon fascists at its door, this time, Ukrainian neo-fascist militias, such as the Azov Battalion, and other extreme right-wing elements in the Ukrainian military. Since the 2014 coup in Ukraine, orchestrated by the US and backed by its NATO allies, Russia has withstood provocation after provocation, but the war mongers are restless, in desperate need of a war, and their reckless actions forced Russia into a position where it had no choice but to take action.

The Azov Battalion and the Fascist International

The far-right Azov Battalion, which has its genesis in the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists. Throughout the Cold War and up to today, US imperialism and the intelligence agencies of other Western imperial powers provided financial and other support to the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and later to its offshoot, the Azov Battalion. Membership of the various fascist groups in the Ukraine is estimated to be over 600,000. Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, which describes itself as ‘centrist’, has been infiltrated at all levels, including the State security apparatus, by these fascist organizations. Moscow is well aware of this and the very real danger it poses, not only to Russia, but to Europe and the world. Already the fascists in Ukraine are saying they will sabotage any peace talks. These fascist groups constitute an international body with branches and supporters in many countries, including Hungary, Poland, Germany, France, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the US, Brazil, Peru and Venezuela, where they have been at the forefront of the attempt to destabilize and overthrow the Maduro government, infiltrating a number of political formations such as ‘Democratic Action’ and ‘Popular Will’ that are part of what is known as the ‘Unitary Platform’. They even have a presence in countries as far away as Australia and New Zealand. In fact, it the White supremacist who slaughtered 51 Muslims in the 2019 terrorist attack in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, was connected to a branch of this international neo-Nazi formation.

Another US Backed Coup

Back in 2014, the US orchestrated a pseudo revolution in the Ukraine, which they called the ‘Revolution of Dignity’. Through violent street protests, they overthrew the democratically elected government of Victor Yanukovych. Prior to this coup, war-monger, John McCain had visited the Ukraine and addressed large crowds, instigating them against the Moscow-friendly government led by Yanukovych. Neo-Nazis from across Europe and the US journeyed to Ukraine to train and fight alongside the Azov Battalion and other far-right paramilitary formations. All the while, Victoria Nuland, ‘point person’ for the pseudo ‘Revolution of Dignity’ during Obama’s presidency, and now Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the Biden administration, boasted about spending 5 billion USD on the Ukraine project. Under her guidance, Ukraine was flooded with NGOs, training and social programmes geared at spreading anti-Moscow sentiment. In a leaked telephone conversation between Victoria Nuland and then US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, on February 6th, 2014, eleven days prior to the US orchestrated coup, the transcript of which can be found online, Nuland and Pyatt openly discuss who will be in the new Ukraine government. All of this on Russia’s border. Imagine if Russia had done the same in Canada or Mexico.

The United States Fascist Friends

The US and their intelligence agencies have a long track record of recruiting, coopting and working with fascists. Bradley W. Hart, in his well-researched book, Hitler’s American Friends: The Third Reich’s Supporters in the United States wrote, “General Motors had a German division of its own and manufactured aircraft parts for the Luftwaffe.” In an article in The Guardian (25/09/2004), Ben Aris and Duncan Campbell exposed George Bush Snr’s father, US Senator Prescott Bush’s extensive financial dealings with Nazi Germany. And when Nazi Germany collapsed, the CIA recruited as many Nazi intelligence operatives as they could, settling most of them in South America, in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil. The US utilized these fascists throughout the years to undermine and destabilize progressive and revolutionary regimes, via the front organizations they created. The US Embassy in Bolivia worked closely with the infamous Klaus Barbie, known as the ‘Butcher of Lyon’. Barbie was given the rank of colonel in the Bolivian Army and boasted about leading the team that targeted and tracked down Che Guevara.

Zelensky Facilitates Programme of Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide

On February 24th, in a further act of provocation, Kiev escalated their eight year war against the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. These republics declared their autonomy following the 2014 coup, refusing to live under the anti-Russian, pro-NATO regime of Volodymyr Zelensky, who although described as a ‘centrist’ has allowed ethnic Russians in these territories to be targeted and attacked by various neo-fascist militias, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties and deaths. Zelensky stands accused of facilitating a programme of ethnic cleansing and genocide. The people of Eastern Ukraine, the Donbas region, where Donetsk and Luhansk are situated, are Russian speaking and want to be a part of the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was a founding member of the Soviet Union in 1922, and so Russia and Ukraine were part of the same country once. Zelensky, with the tacit support of his Anglo-Saxon handlers, had no intention of implementing the Minsk Agreement, which contains a blueprint for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the Ukraine situation and is supported by the breakaway territories and Russia. He, along with his Western allies, were intent on only one thing, provoking a conflict with Russia.

In a televised address on February 24th, President Putin announced that in response to an appeal from leaders in the Donbass Republics (Donetsk and Luhansk), he had taken a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect the people in these territories “who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” Thousands of refugees from Donetsk and Luhansk poured across the Russian border. The labelling of this as an ‘invasion’ of Ukraine by Russia is a misnomer. Putin has been very clear that Russia has no interest in occupying Ukraine. However, he is adamant about preventing NATO’s expansion to countries sharing a border with Russia for obvious reasons. How can Russia allow a hostile war machine such as NATO to deploy weapons of mass destruction including ballistic missile on its border? Can we imagine Russia deploying nuclear weapons and missiles in a country that shares a border with the US or in what the US refers to as their “backyard”? This is exactly what sparked the Cuban Missile crisis in 1962.

NATO – the North Atlantic Tribe’s Lethal War Machine

NATO was formed in 1949, ostensibly as a deterrent to Soviet and Communist expansion into Western Europe. The Soviet Bloc formed the Warsaw Pact as a counter to NATO’s military complex. When the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc were dissolved, the Warsaw Pact was disbanded. The Reagan administration promised Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand into Eastern Europe. Many years later, in an interview in the German newspaper Bild, Gorbachev declared that Moscow had been tricked. He said, “Many people in the West were secretly rubbing their hands and felt something like a flush of victory — including those who had promised that they would will not move one centimeter further east”. As we now know, NATO did move east, right up to Russia’s border, which has brought us to the current conflict. Instead of disbanding, since its alleged reason-for-being no longer existed, NATO morphed into an aggressive and destructive leviathan, armed with the most sophisticated weapons known to humankind. Commanded by the US Empire, NATO now engages in wars worldwide, with the aim of increasing and reinforcing Anglo-Saxon dominance, and is responsible for the wanton destruction of countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya and the death of literally millions of civilians. They have expanded as far into Eastern Europe as they can, and are now trying to complete the encirclement of Russia, leaving Russia in a situation where it would not be able to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is understandably unacceptable to Russia under any circumstance, but especially in the current political environment where the anti-Russian hysteria is being whipped up to levels reminiscent of the Cold War era.

Follow the Money and Resources

It is important to note that US foreign policy shaper, Zbigniew Brzezinski, in his book titled, The Grand Chessboard wrote, “A power that dominates Eurasia would control two thirds of the world’s three most advanced and economically productive regions. A mere glance at the map also suggests that control over Eurasia would almost automatically entail Africa’s subordination…about 75% of the world’s people live in Eurasia, and most of the world’s physical wealth is there as well, both in its enterprise and underneath its soil. Eurasia accounts for 60 percent of the world’s GNP and about three–fourths of the world’s known energy resources.”

Renowned Bilderberg Group researcher, Daniel Estulin, points out that human history has “always shown that controlling the heart of Eurasia was the key to controlling the entire known world”.

World War Already Raging

One of many absurd ideas that has taken hold in a world governed by White supremacy is that the world is only at war when Anglo-Saxons launch offensives in Europe. Even now, as every step of this current European dispute is followed around the globe with rapt attention, once again the headlines are screaming about the prospect of World War III.

On the same day as the Russians went to the aid of the Donbas Republics, and finally took action against the neo-fascists embedded in Ukraine, the US bombed Somalia via AFRICOM, and US surrogate, Saudi Arabia, bombed Yemen, killing more women and children. Not to be left out of the action, the racist and criminal entity known as Israel attacked Syria. If you live in Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Syria, or Yemen, you know you have been, and continue to be in a protracted world war. And those are just some of the hotspots. We can look back at Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, the former Yugoslavia and the list goes on. And all this was and is orchestrated, fueled and perpetuated by Anglo-US and its Anglo-Saxon allies, the very same forces that are provoking Russia. Of the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions across the world from 1945 to 2001, 201 were initiated by the US, accounting for 81% of the total number.

In truth, the entire Global South is in a state of permanent war and holocaust. Those of us who reside in the Global South, in the trenches of this dirty war, know that we have been in a relentless world war for as long as we can remember. The US has built an entire economy dependent on arms sales – a military industrial complex. For this reason, they must continue to manufacture wars and unrest, because weapons of mass destruction, their main export, do not sell well in a world of peaceful co-existence. But it is more complex than just economics. Fact is, the Anglo-Saxon tribes have been at war ever since they first emerged in Europe. They have mastered the art and technology of warfare in a way that no other people ever have. They are the quintessential warlords, despite the fact that they love to attribute this term to non-European leaders, especially Africans. There is no civilization on the face of this earth that has waged war more relentlessly and permanently than the Anglo-Saxon tribes. This is not opinion, it is an indisputable historical fact.

European Tribal Wars

There was the Hundred-Year’s War (1337–1453), a European tribal war primarily between the French and the English, with various other European tribes supporting either side. This war claimed the lives of an estimated 3.5 million people. Then, there was the Thirty Year’s War (1618–1848) involving the majority of European nations. Military historians estimate the death-toll to be at least 8 million. Then there was so-called World War I and World War II, both European wars, in which the colonized were pressed into fighting alongside the various North Atlantic Tribes. Sadly today, too many of us are still defending or fighting on the side of the various North Atlantic Tribes, furthering the aims of the Empire, and in the process, subjugating and destroying our own people.

Russians Know this Enemy

The Russians are experienced when it comes to fighting Western Europe’s most notorious fascists. An accurate reading of history shows us that it was the Soviets who led the defeat of Nazi Germany. It is estimated that they lost more than 26 million citizens. The Soviets did not reveal the true extent of their losses at the time, since they could not afford to expose any weaknesses due to the prevailing anti-Soviet sentiment. Before the dust had settled, the Anglo-Saxon devils, Churchill and Chamberlain, met in secret to figure out a way that they could extend the war in order to destroy the Soviet Union. It is said that they abandoned their plan because they realized that they could not get their soldiers to turn on Soviet soldiers, since they had just fought alongside the Red Army and witnessed their incredible courage and the huge sacrifice they had made to rid Europe of Hitler’s onslaught.

Fast Forward to Ukraine, 2022, and the Information War

If you know this history, then you will know that Vladimir Putin was not bluffing when he warned that any interference from other countries would lead to “consequences you have never seen in history”. Finally, someone stood up to the arrogance and hypocrisy of the global hegemon. And of course, the internet is ablaze with confusion from those who don’t know, those who should know better, and those with a pro-imperialist agenda, who are deliberately spreading disinformation.

The “two sides to every story” narrative is being pushed, along with empty slogans such as “No to all wars and military aggression” and “No to Putin, No to war”. Thanks to the corporate media and the Silicon Valley cheerleaders for US imperialism, in many quarters, Zelensky and the Azov Battalion are being hailed as heroes, while Russian TV is banned. Those who are falling for these false narratives need to do their research or shut up. Such positions on the situation in Ukraine are simply not grounded in concrete reality. They lack rigorous historical analysis and perpetuate a total misunderstanding of the dynamics at work. As I write this article, footage is circulating showing Ukrainian army personnel refusing to allow African students in Ukraine onto the trains and buses evacuating civilians. There are reports of African, Asian and Caribbean citizens facing discrimination and in some cases violent attacks by members of the Ukrainian armed forces who are refusing to allow them to join the queues at the Ukraine/Polish border, and if they do manage to join keep pushing them to the back of the queue.

Many are afraid of calling a spade a spade. Neo-colonial regimes in the Global South dare not challenge the imperial hegemon. They are after all, simply managing their respective countries on behalf of the imperialists and this entails toeing the imperialist line and regurgitating their lies. For example, here in Guyana, both the Government and the official parliamentary opposition have adopted the US-NATO line, despite the fact that many of them know it is a lie. I can’t remember a time when they agreed on anything, but sure enough they agree on this, bullied into taking a position that completely negates the reality. They maybe in ‘office’ but they have no power. Our political formation, Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP) may not be in ’office’, but we have more power than all the tongue-tied politicians who occupy a space in our national assembly. Our power lies in our ability to speak the truth. CARCOM too has found it necessary to back the Anglo-Saxon version of events, despite so many in its ranks knowing better. Such is the control exercised and fear of retribution perpetrated by the Empire. Even as I am writing this article people are warning me about the fact that airing the views contained here will have serious consequences. This is the way the hegemon holds the world to ransom.

Protesters hold a banner reading “Donetsk region with Russia” and a placard reading “South-east against fascism” during a rally in the industrial Ukrainian city of Donetsk on March 1, 2014. (AFP Photo/Alexander Khudoteply) © AFP

The Demise of Anglo-Saxon Global Domination

Those who are trying to equate Putin and Russia with the US and NATO on an equal footing, in terms of level of threat to world peace, either do not know the facts or are engaging in vulgar political opportunism, intellectual dishonesty and crude historical revisionism. Many, including neo-colonial regimes, liberal pundits, neo-Trotskyites, some ivory tower Marxists and social democrats are spreading this disinformation and creating mass confusion. There are multiple battlefronts open to those who are ready to join the global resistance to the US Empire and its NATO allies. One strategic battlefront is the battle of ideas. We must raise our voices wherever we are, thereby challenging the cleverly orchestrated deceptive agenda of the Empire. Theirs was once a dominant narrative, however it is surely crumbling as more and more people wake up to their games and lies. The battle to resist and finally end Anglo-Saxon global domination/White Supremacy has been raging ever since it raised its ugly head. All Empire’s fall and the US Empire and its Western allies are no exception. We are at a very critical historical juncture in the battle to rid ourselves of the Western/Anglo-Saxon scourge on this earth – there is no turning back and it is clear that the ushering in of a new era cannot be stopped. This is why it is very important for us as Africans to be clear about what is actually taking place and understand the history, characteristics, and agendas of the various players. NATO is an illegitimate entity and must be forced to disband.

Argentinian political analyst, Adrian Salbuchi, points out “In recent times…Russia is increasingly acting on Western hegemonic ambitions, notably in Syria and Iran. In November 2011 and February 2012, Russia vetoed two US/UK/French sponsored UN Resolutions against Syria, which if passed, would have had the same devastating effect on Syria as UN Resolution1973 had on Libya…Russia has dispatched credible dissuasive military forces to counteract NATO’s militarization of the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean.”

Russia in Africa

In addition, Russia, dating back to the days of the Soviet Union and before, has assisted liberation struggles throughout Africa. As far back as 1895, it was Russia that provided Ethiopia with weapons during the first Italian-Ethiopian war. During the Soviet era, they provided assistance, including funding, thousands of scholarships and military training to numerous African liberation movements. This was done at a time when the US and its Western allies were supporting the racist Anglo-Saxon Boers during the Apartheid era. Presently, Russia is assisting Mali in its just struggle to root out heretical, pseudo-Islamic groups causing havoc in the Sahel. These groups, such as ISIS, Boko Haram, and Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, are aided and abetted by the US, Israel and their allies. NATO has used these fake jihadists as foot soldiers in many of its wars to overthrow non-compliant regimes, and is now using them to create mayhem on the continent and justify AFRICOM’s presence throughout Africa. Mali has expelled the French because they finally realized that the French are not serious about assisting them in their war with the various so-called jihadist groups and that their presence in Mali is simply to further France’s economic interests. They have appealed to the Russians for assistance, after witnessing the way in which Russian forces contributed tremendously to the flushing out of the bogus Jihadists in Syria, and Russia has answered Mali’s call. In fact, Vladimir Putin himself, in his capacity as a Soviet military advisor, spent four years (1973-77) in Tanzania training African freedom fighters from various liberation movements.

As Pan-African historian, Walter Rodney pointed out, Slavic Russia did not participate in the trade of captured Africans to build their country. Neither did they colonize countries in Africa or other parts of the Global South. The invasion, destruction and colonization of Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean was fundamentally an Anglo-Saxon/West European imperial project and still is.

Third from left Vladimir Putin, beside him is Mozambique freedom fighter, Samora Machel, and beside him is Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s current president. Putin spent 4 years (1973-77) in Tanzania training African freedom fighters.

Activism and Organization are the Anchor for Ideas

To all the purists, who remain in observer/commentator positions at their keyboards, let me quote revolutionary Pan-Africanist, Kwame Ture, who warned us over and over again about having these conversations with anyone who is not active, on the ground, in an organization. Why? Because they are out of necessity living in their heads. Activism and organization are the anchor for ideas. I am not negating the downside and contradictions that arise with all superpowers, of course there are many. I was deeply disappointed with both Russia and China’s response or lack of response to the Libyan crisis and the way they allowed the US and NATO to destroy the Libyan Jamahiriya. Libya’s destruction was a huge blow to the Pan-African movement, however, as a revolutionary I cannot allow this grave era on their part to influence my ability to make an accurate analysis of the current situation. If as revolutionaries we allowed disappointments to prevent us from taking principled positions, all resistance would have ceased a long time ago. What I am saying is that if we are genuinely interested in ending White supremacy, to be more specific, Anglo-Saxon global domination and terrorism, then given the challenges facing us, we must recognize that all superpowers are not the same. To see them as all the same is not only simplistic, but is actually completely removed from both the historical and unfolding reality before us. I know for certain that Muammar Qaddafi, regardless of Russia’s misjudgment regarding NATO’s invasion of Libya, would most definitely want us, as revolutionary Pan-Africanists, to stand by Russia and against NATO at this time.

In fact, the destruction of Africa’s most prosperous nation-state, the Libyan Jamahiriya, in 2011 clearly demonstrated that complete non-alignment, although ideologically sound and ideal, is not advisable in the current global political environment. Russia has given oxygen to progressive and revolutionary oriented regimes, helping them to survive the hostility of the Anglo-Saxon bullies. Truth is that without Russia’s timely intervention, Syria would have suffered the same fate as Libya. We live and learn many painful lessons in this struggle. It is only through organization and activism on the ground, wherever we are, that we can effectively resist, and in the process learn about and gain an understanding of the real world. In this way, we advance our struggles. Thankfully, the dynamics are shifting and the Ukrainian crisis has accelerated this shift, because it has shown the weakness of the US Empire and its NATO allies. As Mao Zedong said decades ago, “the US Empire is a paper tiger”.

Hypocrisy and Doublespeak

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, described Russia’s defense of these republics as a “barbaric” attack on an independent country. According to Stoltenberg, Russia is threatening “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order.” International peace order? Did we miss something?

Von der Leyen said in a recent outburst that Russia and China are seeking to “replace the existing international rules and that they prefer the rule of the strongest to the rule of law, preferring intimidation instead of self-determination”. And “war is peace, slavery is freedom and ignorance is strength” Ms. Von der Leyen. In a clear act of doublespeak, she attributes the “rule of the strongest” mindset, and a preference for intimidation instead of a respect for self-determination to Russia and China, when in fact, it is her very own EU who backs NATO’s enforcement of such values.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky was left with egg on his face as the saying goes. Having been led down a rabbit hole by the US and their allies, Zelensky found himself asking, is no one going to fight alongside Ukraine? As I write this article, Russia is neutralizing Ukrainian fascists, and the liberation of the independent territories of Donetsk and Luhansk from the Ukrainian neo-fascists, after an eight year war, is well under way.

The ratcheting up of the Ukraine situation by political morons Joe Biden and Boris Johnson has served to strengthen the relationship between Russia and China which can only escalate the already disintegrating Anglo-Saxon Empire. Putin and the Russian Federation have exposed these imperialists as the bullies, hypocrites and criminals they are.

Those of us who are forced to confront the harsh realities of the global political landscape will always be mired in contradictions. Whatever the contradictions we face we must heed Mao Zedong’s now famous guidelines concerning the correct handling of contradictions, that is, recognizing the important difference between primary and secondary contradictions. The primary contradiction here is between Western Anglo-Saxon imperialism and domination of the globe and those nations who refuse to accept their hegemony. The battle to extinguish Anglo-Saxon supremacy and domination of this planet is at fever pitch. The question for each of us is: what side of history will we find ourselves on?

Gerald A. Perreira is a writer, educator, theologian and political activist. He is chairperson of Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP) based in Guyana and an executive member of the Caribbean Pan African Network (CPAN). He lived in the Libyan Jamahiriya for many years and was a founding member of the World Mathaba, based in Tripoli, Libya. He can be reached at mojadi94@gmail.com.