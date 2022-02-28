The European Union Mortally Wounds Freedom of the Press

Ollantay Itzamná

The European Union, as part of the measures against Russia, bans RT and Sputnik from broadcasting.

… despite the fact that humanity, especially Europe, suffers from a lack of information about what is happening in Ukraine, and in the face of the inclement media hegemony made in the USA, the European Union (EU) has just banned the broadcasting of Russian media such as RT and Sputnik in the European territory. This decision is a confirmation of a total setback in the progress of the right to information for humanity.

After Russia’s military intervention to put an end to the enormous violence unleashed by the Ukrainian government on the Russian-speaking population of that country, humanity began to pay attention to what was happening and is happening in that “unknown” corner of the world, although always with limited sources of information or with a high dose of infotoxicity in this regard.

For the peoples of Abya Yala, the worlds of Asia and the Middle East, among others, are unknown worlds, not only because of the different languages, but also because the media corporations that have hegemony in our region are simply not interested in showing us these realities.

How many of us knew that in the Donbass region, for example, entire populations were being exterminated by the Kiev regime just for being Russophones? How many of us knew that the inhabitants of Crimea have been kidnapped and cut off from access to fresh water by the Kiev regime for 8 years now? Did we know that the Ukrainian conflict was a sure deal for the USA to end up selling natural gas to Europe, avoiding the Russians as suppliers?

Mass media such as RT and Sputnik, from the Russian world, alleviate to a great extent that media “silence” and help us to have a balanced opinion about what is happening in that and other parts of the world.

But, despite the fact that humanity, especially Europe, suffers from a lack of information about what is happening in Ukraine, and in the face of the inclement media hegemony made in the USA, the European Union (EU) has just banned the broadcasting of Russian media such as RT and Sputnik in European territory. This decision is a confirmation of a total setback in the progress regarding humanity’s right to information.

It is understandable that the EU-US/NATO take measures against the Russian government because of the conflict in Ukraine. But, restricting the population’s right to diverse information is unjustifiable and deplorable from every point of view. With this measure they are not “attacking the Russian government”, they are attacking all of humanity who believe in and are committed to integral and informed democracy.

Those of us who know the modus operandi of the hegemonic regime, and above all how biased its disinformation media are, are not willing to renounce our right to information established in domestic and international norms. We know what they did in Bolivia, Argentina, Honduras… (just to mention some countries where defacto governments banned the TeleSur signal to bludgeon and massacre the people with the silent complicity of CNN and the media corporations of the arms industries). In Ukraine they are doing the same thing. And, if the EU advances in the direction in which it is going, sooner rather than later it will end up engendering its new Hitler, anti-subject of the right to information.