Russia Isn’t Starting a War in Ukraine, It is Ending One

Is Russia really “invading” Ukraine? Or is it finally reacting to an ongoing occupation or capture of Ukraine – a nation on its own borders after 8 years of patience?

The US has admittedly interfered in Ukraine’s internal political affairs in violation of the UN Charter, admittedly spending billions of dollars to shape its political system and influence the outcome of its political process.

In 2014 the US overthrew the elected government of Ukraine and installed into power a regime answering to Washington, not the Ukrainian people – and for the benefit of Washington at the very obvious cost of Ukraine’s present and future stability and prosperity.

Russia thus begins military operations in Ukraine.

Russia isn’t starting a war – as the US has claimed. It is ending a war that has raged for 8 years, claimed 14,000 lives, and has been spearheaded by state-sponsored Nazi military formations officially incorporated into Ukraine’s armed forces.

NATO has expanded up to Russia’s doorstep and since 2014 Ukraine has helped bring NATO even closer. Along with NATO, Ukraine’s US-backed client regime has dropped 1000’s of dead ethnic-Russians on Russia’s doorstep as well.

NATO’s ultimate goal is not only encircling and containing Russia but eventually absorbing it. Russia is not waging a war of aggression but one of self-preservation against an existential threat that has previously targeted and destroyed entire nations from Afghanistan to Libya to Yugoslavia.

