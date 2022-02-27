In Defense of Russia and the People’s Republics of Donbas

Carlos Fonseca Terán

In the context of the unification of Germany, the Western powers agreed with the Soviet Union (to which Russia belonged) that NATO would not incorporate countries within its borders. For those who do not know, NATO is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, formed by the West to provide a military counterweight to the Soviet Union and the socialist bloc it headed between 1945 and 1991. When the Soviet Union disintegrated and the bloc led by it disappeared, the aforementioned agreements continued to be claimed by Russia as part of its national security policy, since NATO continued to exist despite the disappearance of the supposed communist threat that gave rise to it.

With the Soviet disintegration, the borders in question had shifted a little to the East and the Western powers, taking advantage of that circumstance, integrated into NATO the countries that were bordering the Soviet Union, but not yet with Russia, with the exception of Latvia and Estonia, which are.

In 2014, the United States and Western powers applied the “soft coup” model in Ukraine to overthrow the then government, because it contradicted the interests of those powers with its rejection of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. One part of Ukraine successfully resisted the coup: Crimea and the Donbas. The former had historically belonged to Russia, until shortly after the middle of the 20th century, the Ukrainian Nikita Khhrushchev, Soviet ruler at the time, promoted the incorporation of that region into Ukraine. As a result of the situation created in 2014, Crimea decided, in a referendum, to return to mother Russia. In the case of the Donbas region, bordering Russia, it proclaimed its independence from Ukraine and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics were established there.

In the western part of Ukraine the resistance to the coup, led by the communists, was crushed by the military force of the state with the help of neo-Nazi paramilitary groups, and when I say neo-Nazis I mean that they themselves call themselves Nazis and use the Ukrainian flag with the swastika as a shield (the well-known symbol of Nazism). In the context of the coup, these groups committed treacherous crimes, among which stands out the one committed against a group of 48 demonstrators opposed to the coup, who, in view of the persecution of these groups, had managed to gather in the Palace of Trade Unions, where they were burned alive.

In the case of the Donbas, after the establishment of the two People’s Republics (Donetsk and Lugansk), a civil war broke out between the pro-independence militias of that region and the Ukrainian military forces, which has continued since then despite the Minsk Agreements (capital of Belarus) between Russia and Ukraine, which sought a peaceful and negotiated solution to that conflict. The two governments which have successively assumed power in Ukraine as a result of the coup d’état and with the support of neo-Nazi groups, have maintained a permanent policy of military aggression in the Donbas, without achieving the objective of defeating the two People’s Republics established there, but causing thousands of deaths, mostly among the civilian population.

Ukraine, which borders Russia, recently initiated steps to join NATO, with the political support of the Western powers. In response, Russia protested by invoking the German unification agreements, which the West had rejected, and the Minsk Agreements, repeatedly breached by Ukraine, but the countries involved feigned insanity. Shortly afterwards, in the face of military maneuvers by the Russian army on the Ukrainian border, the United States and its NATO and non-NATO acolytes screamed to the skies that Russia wanted to invade Ukraine.

Russia responded by declaring that it had no such purpose, reiterated the call to respect the German unification agreements and the Minsk Agreements, and once the maneuvers were over, withdrew its troops.

Ukraine responded by attacking the Donbas militarily once again and insisting on its claims to join NATO, demanding NATO to set a date for its accession. The independent People’s Republics of Donbas, the majority of whose population is of Russian origin, asked Russia for help in the face of the new Ukrainian attacks. In response, Russia decided to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, to come to their aid and to attack military targets in Ukraine as part of the defense of the Donbas and its own territory threatened by Ukraine’s intended NATO membership.

Russia is not attacking the civilian population nor does it intend to take over the territory of Ukraine, as the imperialist powers have done with so many countries throughout their dismal history and are continuing to do. Russia is not an imperialist power, nor is China. Both countries, certainly, are military powers and in the case of China, it is also an economic power, but they do not invade countries to plunder their natural resources, as Western Europe and the United States have done for centuries. On the contrary, Russia and China are opposed to global unipolarity, that is, to the world being ruled by a hegemonic power, and advocate multilateralism, that is, the search for consensus, adherence to international law and respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples in the management of international affairs. The Russian military operation in the Donbas and Ukraine, in addition to being an action in support of the inhabitants of that region in the face of the genocidal attacks of Ukraine, is an act of defense of the sovereignty of Russia, threatened by NATO.

None of the governments and political groups that are tearing their hair out over the military operation undertaken by Russia in defense of itself and the Donbas, have ever spoken out against the neo-Nazi genocide of the Ukrainian governments against the civilian population of that region, which proclaimed its independence in the face of the coup usurpation of the ultra-right in Ukraine, nor did those governments and political groups show any concern for peace when Russia invoked the corresponding agreements to safeguard the balance of forces in Europe, which is key to avoid a large-scale military confrontation, of unpredictable consequences for the whole world, which is precisely what Russia has been trying to avoid, first peacefully, to which Ukraine and the West responded with further provocations and aggression, forcing a military response that the Russian government resisted until the last moment, showing, even in the midst of a military offensive and with its adversary defeated, its willingness to negotiate, a behavior very different from that of an aggressor power and therefore inconceivable in an imperialist military intervention, such as all those carried out by NATO countries and especially the United States.

In the midst of all this, the sad role of a certain self-styled left, which in chorus with the international and above all European social democracy, the usual traitor to the revolutionary movement, serves as an accomplice to the imperialist powers, of whose power social democracy has been an organic part for a very long time in Western Europe, which is the aristocratic servant of American imperialism, is strikingly striking. We are faced here with the usual Russophobia shown since the times of the Soviet Union by that false left which is nothing new, but very much convenient to the current world order.

Nor is it anything new that the reformist pseudo-left ends up, regardless of its origin, making common cause with the ultra-right, as the post-modern “left” is now doing with the Ukrainian neo-Nazis. It had happened before, as early as the German insurrection of 1919, when the Nazi forerunner hordes with the complicity of the ruling social democracy viciously murdered the distinguished revolutionaries Rosa Luxemburg, Karl Liebknecht and with them, hundreds of their comrades. And it happened again recently, almost a hundred years later, in Nicaragua, in the attempted coup d’état in 2018, when the traitorous former Sandinistas who had begun years before as social democratic reformists, ended up militarily leading the coup hosts that kidnapped, tortured and murdered dozens of Sandinista militants who are now being brought to justice by bringing the murderers and their bosses to trial, who also burned the red and black flags and desecrated the monuments of the heroes and martyrs of the Revolution, another important fact for their fervent, arrogant and often ignorant defenders who appear from time to time in the ranks of that vacillating “left”, which we already know how it can end.

For our part, we Sandinistas will go forward defending just causes in the world, fighting against imperialism, for national decorum and the redemption of the oppressed, to put it in the words of our General Augusto C. Sandino, whose passage to immortality we are commemorating in these days as we always do, with more struggle and new victories.