Candy Sero, a 51 year old Tyendinaga Mohawk Wolf Clan grandmother was among those injured by a police horse charge in Ottawa yesterday. Sero, who uses a walker, has been on the front lines supporting the protests against vaccine mandates since shortly after they began in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/KmPwOXYuJ0

— Real Peoples Media (@realpeoplesmedi) February 19, 2022