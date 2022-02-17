Internationalist 360 Salutes Those Who Report the Facts and Speak the Truth

From #Ottawa with love.
[On the ground in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Feb 16, 2022, close to midnight.]#FreedomConvoyCanada#freedomconvoy22 #TruckersForFreedom#ClassWar pic.twitter.com/OPVha3wa7p
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
Staying w/ Canadian Frontline Nurses. We share our shower w/ truckers/workers who sleep in trucks/cars. Last night I met Mike from Manitoba. He has a family back home. 2 young boys. Yesterday was his 14th anniversary. Truckers take turns doing night watch. Camaraderie is intense. pic.twitter.com/dFrH9HRoYa
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
Kyle smells like diesel. Uses shower. Kind, loving, & grateful. He is an electrician from #Edmonton. He sleeps in in his car. He hustles the fuel all day w/ others. Self-organized, they pay out of their own pocket w/ reimbursements coming back from truckers on road & #community. pic.twitter.com/F4ZB8bsoBB
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
My hotel feels like de facto headquarters. Construction boots, work boots. Working people. Serious atmosphere. Not a Blundstone in sight. Everything on ground (w/ no funds) is self-organized. People feeding truckers & workers. Caring for one another. A community has been created. pic.twitter.com/OUCRht4f6c
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
#Trudeau reiterates the word "#occupation" over & over in live address. #Ottawa's parliament is built on stolen land. It is built on the bones of #Indigenous Peoples. The real – and only occupation – is the occupation of these ancestral lands by Canada Govt, the #Commonwealth.
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
Today (12-2PM). Absolute calm on streets in #Ottawa. Thousands gather. Talking. Meetings. Dancing. Volunteers transporting food donations & supplies on wagons/carts to feed the truck drivers & workers. Others clean streets. #Community #Unity #TruckersForFreedom #FreedomConvoy pic.twitter.com/7LJs913T0O
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
"Healthy and able to Work. Coercion is NOT democracy."
Feb 17, 2022. #Ottawa, #Canada. pic.twitter.com/EJqf0OJkSP
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
Video messages & perspectives from truck drivers, workers, & families on ground in #Ottawa, Ontario, #Canada – will be shared on Telegram channel 👇https://t.co/PHoGNMTMRv#TruckersForFreedom2022 #FreedomConvoy
— Cory Morningstar (@elleprovocateur) February 17, 2022
Tamara Lich has been arrested, but we will continue to #holdtheline pic.twitter.com/GaPZdsrhVe
— FreedomConvoy2022 (@rFreedomConvoy) February 18, 2022
Considerable police presence today in Ottawa. Fences seem to have come up on the outside perimeter of Parliament Hill on Wellington. Something seems to be in the works. https://t.co/ZALhwzDvnH
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 17, 2022
SCIENCE!! 👇 https://t.co/kL5bnLDta6
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 17, 2022
Singh's brother in law gave $14,000 to GoFundMe in support of FreedomConvoy. When the media found out, he said he regretted it. 👀 https://t.co/6kkhe6aFxB
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 17, 2022
Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans has upped the ante. She previously called peaceful protestors as mercenaries. She's now promoted them to terrorists. This tells us more about her than the protestors. #JokeCityCouncil https://t.co/szm8ddztjk
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 17, 2022
Statement from FreedomConvoy organizers. https://t.co/hj4q7ED5P6
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 17, 2022
This is from @BulfordDaniel , the sniper who used to protect PM Justin Trudeau until just a few months ago. Quit over the vaccine mandates. https://t.co/qq91OWXrKi
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 15, 2022
Neoliberals are exposing themselves as most effective agents of fascism. The "Emergency Act" in Canada evoked in opposition to the Truckers action can "temporarily suspend parts of Canadian constitution that protect "free movement & assembly."
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) February 15, 2022
Look at how these neoliberal fascists are moving to shut down any opposition. You cheer because today it's supposed to be the right but tomorrow its all of us when the state is allowed to shut down raising money. Besides I thought money was speech! https://t.co/a1fkQk2oEI
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) February 15, 2022
These protests are exposing the consequence of states that serve one segment of society – the capitalists – deciding that they will not attempt to reach a peaceful solution with these working class truckers, & instead use power of state to suppress. https://t.co/tNw730YSUy
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) February 12, 2022
Media matters continues to provide cover for neoliberal fascists. https://t.co/iVgWn14YGL
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) February 12, 2022
Jon Steward better be careful. By raising questions about the attempts to censor Joe Rogan he risks the ire of the totalitarian liberals who have no tolerance for any thought or speech that they don't approve of. https://t.co/7rdU3k7ESP
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) February 13, 2022
Even more relevant today with the truckers in Canada, the corporate media mobilizing public to support a coup govt in Ukraine infested with neo-fascists with that effort being supported by confused left forces. https://t.co/v9gWHSxyMb
— Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) February 16, 2022
Two court cases are poised to take on New York City’s COVID vaccine mandates that may leave up to 4,000 municipal workers and 700 educators without jobs.https://t.co/mnutm1RqDX
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 15, 2022
Yep! Investment giants BlackRock + The Vanguard Group stand to benefit from their ownership stakes in most of the corporations that imposed COVID vaccine mandates, and in some of the technology firms developing vaccine passports.https://t.co/4hykJNQBsC
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 17, 2022
Speaking of foreign actors undermining “Canadian democracy,” Joe Biden just ordered Trudeau to crush the truckers strike and the poodle promptly imposed emergency law https://t.co/LgSS3oaPI7
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 15, 2022
Amnesty lamented the lack of police repression against “a largely white-dominant protest group.”
Its statement relied wholly on msm & police propaganda, not staff field reports.
This is how Amnesty created political space for emergency law in Canada. https://t.co/zD3V6O0tNU
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 15, 2022
.@Amnesty International, which condemns Putin every time he sneezes and coughs, has issued a de facto call for Trudeau to ruthlessly crack down on the truckers https://t.co/ikqU60ryZa https://t.co/NaBUgRj6YJ
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 15, 2022
These takes remind me of the left Syria regime changers who spent day & night smearing opponents of the CIA dirty war but claimed to oppose direct US military intervention as soon as the bombs started to fall on Damascus. Vaccine mandates are the basis of the biosecurity regime. https://t.co/96PMBiyOhc
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 15, 2022
If you're a left influencer who repeatedly mocked and belittled those who opposed mandating a non-sterilizing, leaky Covid vaccine, you bear responsibility for suppressing left dissent against imperial technocrats now imposing emergency law to crush those protesting the mandates.
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 15, 2022
"Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas. They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag." -Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/Y0OR8lV3Oh
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 17, 2022
Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act is astroturfed by American capital. Not an organic political movement.
— Leila Mechoui (@leilamechoui) February 15, 2022
Tyrant @JustinTrudeau “condemned around the world for moving to crush protests”
“Intl journalists, authors, politicians, broadcasters, celebrities have savaged Trudeau over authoritarian move—criticisms from USA, UK, France, India, Brazil, Netherlands..”https://t.co/XZMJodtTw7
— Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) February 16, 2022
If smiles, samosas, bhangra, puppies, bouncy castles, singing of our national anthem & patriotic 🇨🇦flags were not shocking enough, here’s more shocking “evidence” from Ottawa for Trudeau’s unprecedented invocation of the “Emergencies Act”, formerly known as the “War Measures Act” https://t.co/lmnhfFNUOi
— Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) February 16, 2022
I have not recognized Canada, our once beautiful, strong, tolerant and free nation, since 2020. If your line in the sand has still not yet been crossed, when will it be? When our country is far far beyond the point of no return?
— Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) February 14, 2022
The "Emergencies Act" is "just for 30 days" like the lockdowns were "just for 2 weeks". Are you paying attention yet?
— Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) February 14, 2022
