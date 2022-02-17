Exposed: Why the Mad Rush to Jab Kids?

Mickey Z.



As always, follow the money

Even if you still somehow believe the pandemic narrative, you surely recognize that the virus does not exactly threaten children. For example, in England, the child mortality rate from Covid-19 is 2 per million (0.0002%) across the whole population (assuming you also still somehow trust the insanely flawed PCR test).

So… why the frenetic campaign to jab younger and younger humans with an untested experimental gene therapy meant for a disease that does not target them?

Please allow me to introduce the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. This law states:

No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings.

The law also set up something called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program which created “an alternative remedy to judicial action for specified vaccine-related injuries.”

Translation: Big Pharma is no longer liable for vaccine-related adverse events as long as the vaccine in question is “afforded the liability protections of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.”

Surely you wonder: What vaccines are afforded such protections? Take a deep breath and read the primary requirement. The jab “must be recommended for routine administration to children or pregnant women by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

So, let’s recap: The current Covid injectible products are free from liability because they fall under “emergency use authorization.” When they are officially approved, the vaccine makers lose such protections — unless those jabs are “recommended for routine administration to children.”

Once that happens, Big Pharma can stick anything they want into our bloodstreams without any fear of legal or financial repercussions.

All they need now is to get the government and the general population to be comfortable with an untested experimental gene therapy getting “recommended for routine administration to children.”

How will they do that? Take a good look around at your TVs, your news feed, your daily conversations, and so on. It’s happening 24/7 and so far, it’s working.

The powers-that-shouldn’t-be are counting on you to remain too scared and too uninformed to get in their way. Meanwhile, the only thing that can stop your children from being used as laboratory rats in a deadly but immensely lucrative con game is YOU. It’s now or never…

Mickey Z.