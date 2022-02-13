The Cover-up Begins: Philip Zelikow’s Questionable Role in Proposed Bipartisan COVID-19 Commission

Jeremy Kuzmarov



Philip Zelikow’s Role in Proposed Bipartisan COVID-19 Commission Raises Serious Doubts About its Credibility

Zelikow was Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission which suppressed evidence and misrepresented facts

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Patty Murray (D-WA) and Richard Burr (R-NC), has developed legislation to create a commission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and government response, modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

The foundation for the commission has been quietly laid by Philip Zelikow, a lawyer who happened to have been the executive director of the 9/11 Commission, which released an investigative report on 9/11 in July 2004.

This past October, according to the New York Times, Zelikow received a telephone call from Eric Schmidt, the philanthropist and former chief executive of Google, who urged Zelikow to put together a proposal to examine the pandemic.

Zelikow subsequently went out and obtained financial backing from four foundations and formed a staff that has now interviewed more than 200 public health experts, business leaders, elected officials, victims, and their families.

The four foundations are: a) Schmidt Futures, founded by Mr. Schmidt and his wife Wendy; b) Stand Together, backed by libertarian-leaning philanthropist Charles Koch; c) the Skoll Foundation, founded by eBay pioneer Jeff Skoll; and d) the Rockefeller Foundation.

9/11 Gatekeeper

Zelikow’s involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic commission raises immediate red flags given his oversight of the 9/11 Commission. 9/11 Commission co-chairs Lee Hamilton, a former Democratic Party Congressman from Indiana, and Tom Kean, former Republican Governor of New Jersey, who co-authored the 9/11 Commission Report, said publicly “We were set up to fail.”

Political analyst Peter Dale Scott has pointed out that “9/11 was the largest homicide by far in American history, yet it has never been adequately investigated.” The 9/11 Commission Report, though well researched and professional in some aspects, “systematically suppressed evidence and occasionally misrepresented some crucial facts,” according to Scott.

Scott writes that the 9/11 Report is “an example of concerted cover-up, partly by omissions and just as important by its cherry-picking of evidence and contrived misrepresentations.”

One major flaw, according to Scott, was that the report failed to acknowledge confusion over the identities of the 9/11 hijackers, which FBI Director Robert Mueller acknowledged on September 20, 2011.

The 9/11 Report also failed to adequately explain the collapse of the 47-story steel-framed World Trade Center 7 (WTC-7) building when it was 355 feet from the nearest tower hit by planes.

In addition, the Commission provided misleading information about the timing of the warnings that American Airlines Flight 77 was headed toward the Pentagon, affecting assessment of whether it could have been shot down.

It also failed to raise questions about a suspicious Joint Chiefs of Staff memo three months before 9/11 making plane interception a matter for the White House; and about a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) military drill conducted that morning testing responses if a plane were to strike a building; a “bizarre coincidence,” which compromised the government’s response.

Vice President Dick Cheney’s role in 9/11 was greatly minimized in the 9/11 Commission Report, while unexplained and disturbing actions by him were concealed, including that he was the one to order the NORAD drill.

The Commission heard conflicting accounts of who gave orders to ground all planes after the attacks, but reported only the one account that distanced Cheney from the decision.

It claimed that Cheney arrived in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) at 10:00 a.m., when evidence suggests he arrived there a half-hour earlier. (Cheney told NBC’s Tim Russert on September 16th that he arrived at 9:37 a.m. and Norman Mineta, the Secretary of Transportation, had him there at 9:20 a.m.) The timing is not trivial because what is at stake is whether he was present to give three major orders, including one not to have aircraft shot down.

9/11 Cover-up Commission

Scott’s assessment is corroborated by numerous other observers.

Writing in Harper’s magazine, Benjamin DeMott called the 9/11 Commission Report “a cheat and a fraud,” noting its failure to critically evaluate the gap between President Bush’s claim he was never informed about the threat of al-Qaeda and testimony of intelligence experts that they had repeatedly tried to draw his attention away from Iraq and onto this threat.

New York Times reporter Philip Shenon reported on the 9/11 Commission’s failure to conduct a thorough search of the terrorism archives of the National Security Agency (NSA)—despite a $15 million budget.

Professor David Ray Griffin, a noted theologian who wrote the book The 9/11 Report: Omissions and Distortions, said that the 9/11 Commission should best be remembered as the “9/11 cover-up commission,” since it “whitewashed the administration, especially its top leaders, of any guilt.”

According to Griffin, the omissions and distortions in the 9/11 report included: a) ignoring a book by former counter-terrorism czar Richard Clarke that contradicted certain claims in the report; b) mischaracterization of Mohamed Atta, the alleged lead hijacker, as an Islamic fundamentalist when he had been observed at a strip club and taking cocaine; and c) failure to report that the Pentagon had plans to invade Afghanistan in October 2001 because of the failure of Unocal to go forward with a pipeline plan, and that there were also advance plans to invade Iraq.

Griffin expresses bemusement as to why the 9/11 Report did not question discrepancies in reports about Mohamed Atta’s whereabouts on the morning of 9/11, or why Atta —whom researcher Daniele Ganser connected to a top-secret operation of the Pentagon’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM)—was on a commuter flight to Boston’s Logan Airport from Portland, Maine, which could have easily been delayed; or why his luggage (which did not make the Boston-Los Angeles flight) contained a will when he had been planning to fly the plane into the World Trade Center (later Atta’s passport suspiciously appeared at Ground Zero).

The 9/11 Commission additionally never questioned how Hani Hanjour could have skillfully maneuvered American Airlines Flight 77 into the western side of the Pentagon, when a Phoenix, Arizona, flight school had questioned the validity of his pilot’s license because of the shoddiness of his piloting skills. A former employee of the flight school told The New York Times: “I’m still to this day amazed that he could have flown into the Pentagon. He could not fly at all.”

Who Is Philip Zelikow?

Born in New York City in 1954, Zelikow holds a law degree from the University of Houston and a Ph.D. in International Relations from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, a training ground for many in the foreign policy elite, or “blob,” as Obama’s deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes famously termed them.

After practicing law in the early 1980s, Zelikow taught national security affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterrey, California, and then joined the U.S. State Department, working as an aide to Secretary of State George P. Shultz during the second Reagan administration.

In 1989, in the George H.W. Bush administration, Zelikow was detailed to join the National Security Council (NSC), where he was involved as a senior White House staffer in the diplomacy surrounding German reunification and the diplomatic settlements accompanying the end of the Cold War in Europe.

During the first Gulf War, he aided President Bush, National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft, and Secretary of State James Baker in diplomatic affairs related to the coalition that carried out the invasion.

In late 2000 and early 2001, Zelikow served on President George W. Bush’s transition team, and then was named to a position on the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board [PFIAB].

In 2002, he authored the Bush administration’s 2002 “National Security Strategy” that outlined the pre-emptive war doctrine that would be used against Iraq.

Subsequently Zelikow worked for Barbour Griffith & Rogers, a powerhouse Republican lobbying firm, which took on as a client, Ayad Allawi, a CIA and British MI6 asset and the White House’s favored candidate to succeed Saddam Hussein and then replace Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Prime Minister from 2006 to 2014.

Referred to by a former friend as “Saddam Lite” and a “thug,” Allawi had peddled disinformation about WMD with his cousin Ahmad Chalabi and personally executed terrorist suspects by shooting them in the head.

Zelikow has served on the Council of Foreign Relations and on the advisory board of the Gates Foundation and has taught at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs. A prolific writer, he has authored scholarly studies on the Cuban missile crisis, American military strategy, German reunification (with Condoleezza Rice) and lost opportunities for peace during World War I.

One of Zelikow’s academic areas of expertise is in the nebulous area of “catastrophic terrorism”—events which enabled U.S. political leaders to concentrate executive powers and violate constitutional freedoms in pursuit of offensive imperial wars and in developing the “public myth”—which he appears to have helped create.

According to former CIA analyst Melvin Goodman, Zelikow “headed a case study project at Harvard and took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the CIA. He used CIA documentation and produced case studies that exonerated the CIA from any charges of politicization of intelligence, particularly with regard to the Soviet Union.”

In Rise of the Vulcans (2004), James Mann reports that when Richard Haass, a senior aide to Secretary of State Colin Powell and the director of policy planning at the State Department, drafted an overview of America’s national security strategy following the September 11, 2001, attacks, Dr. Rice, the National Security Adviser, “ordered that the document be completely rewritten. She thought the Bush administration needed something bolder, something that would represent a more dramatic break with the ideas of the past. Rice turned the writing over to her old colleague, University of Virginia Professor Philip Zelikow [with whom she had worked in the first Bush administration].”

The Fix Is In

In The Commission: The Uncensored History of the 9/11 Investigation (2008), Philip Shenon claimed that Zelikow had closer ties with the Bush White House than he publicly disclosed and tried to influence the final report in ways that the staff perceived as limiting the Bush administration’s responsibility and furthering his anti-Iraq agenda.

When Zelikow was first appointed as 9/11 Commission Executive Director, former counter-terrorism czar Richard Clarke remarked that the “fix is in.” The 9/11 Family Steering Committee opposed his appointment citing his close ties to the Bush White House.