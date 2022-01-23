This Socialist Island Has Saved the Lives of 97% of Covid-19 Patients

Kawsachun News

Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visit the Celia Sánchez Manduley Provincial Hospital in Granma where they held a meeting with health workers. January 13, 2022. Photo: MINSAP

97.4% of Cubans confirmed with Covid-19 have been saved over the last two years despite the extreme difficulties placed on the island’s public health system by the U.S. economic blockade on Cuba.

With more than one million people diagnosed with Covid-19 since the first positive patients were confirmed in Cuba in March 2020, 97.4% of people who have become ill have been saved on the island.

This “is not just another number in the statistics stack; It is, above all, an indisputable example of how much effort Cuba has made to protect the lives of our people in this period of hard battle against the epidemic within the country”, commented the Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, on the website of the Ministry of Public Health.

Difficult months of fighting the virus have brought plenty of lessons, which demonstrate the urgent need to comply in all scenarios with the action protocols designed for the preventive and therapeutic management of the disease, added the Minister.

87.5% of the entire Cuban population has been fully vaccinated with vaccines developed by the country’s own biotech industry: Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala. These vaccines are also reaching populations in countries whose health authorities have approved the use of Cuba’s vaccines.

With information from Granma