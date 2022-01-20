Barbados: Mia Mottley Wins Second Term

Barbadians gave Mia Mottley and the BLP a decisive victory in Wednesday’s General Election. The BLP is projected to win all 30 seats. Leader of the opposition DLP has conceded defeat. pic.twitter.com/pttaBvmVke
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 20, 2022
🇧🇧 Prime Minister Mia Mottley addresses Barbados, declaring victory with a total sweep of all 30 seats in Parliament. @miaamormottley pic.twitter.com/fkGC4kx2Jh
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 20, 2022
Celebrations in Bridgetown as the Barbados Labour Party and @miaamormottley declare a sweeping victory in the General Elections pic.twitter.com/VWrCvfydzO
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 20, 2022
Share:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)